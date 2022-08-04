money matters

Pro-Israel PACs break down primary strategy

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at an election night party in Birmingham, Mich.

As the first primary season of AIPAC’s newly formed PAC and super PAC — in which the two frequently dominated conversation in political circles — begins to wind down, AIPAC PAC Director Marilyn Rosenthal and United Democracy Project CEO Rob Bassin spoke to Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod in a joint interview on Wednesday to discuss their results and explain their strategies.

Victory lap: UDP, Bassin noted, has become “the largest bipartisan super PAC in the country” — it has spent $24.3 million, second only to the conservative Club for Growth in total outside spending — and has won seven of the nine races in which it has spent money. “By any measure, we’ve had a very successful start to our operations,” he told JI. Rosenthal said, “We’ve achieved some extraordinary results in a very short period of time.” The PAC “is allowing us to clearly define who is and who is not pro-Israel. And that is the objective, essentially, of what we’re trying to achieve,” she added.

Politics and policy: The groups’ wins show “being pro-Israel is both good policy and politics,” Rosenthal argued. Israel has not, however, been a primary deciding factorfor voters in many of the races in which UDP has been involved, and its messaging in the races has not revolved around Israel. “I would just say about that, first of all, the issues that UDP has focused on have been the issues that are foremost on the minds of voters,” Bassin responded. “That being said, I think the views of the candidates on the U.S.-Israel relationship have been made clear on their websites and their position papers and in their voting records.” Rosenthal added that pro-Israel candidates “have raised great deals of dollars from AIPAC members because of their support for Israel.”

What’s next: Bassin declined to say whether UDP plans to get involved in any other races this cycle, but left the door open to the possibility. Incumbent members of Congress make up the large majority of AIPAC PAC’s endorsements, as well as a dozen non-incumbents, mostly from safe districts. Rosenthal said the group is “looking at opportunities” in the remaining primary races and the general election, but hasn’t yet decided whether it’s going to make endorsements in highly competitive general election races.

Strategy session: Bassin explained that UDP has honed in on races where “there is a sharp contrast between a strong supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship… and a detractor of that relationship” and where “we believe our involvement can make a difference in the outcome of that race.” He continued, “The super PAC has been focused on detractors of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Friends of the U.S.-Israel relationship have been supported through the PAC and the portal.” Rosenthal explained that, in addition to races where there are clear divisions among candidates on Israel, the PAC’s endorsements also take incumbency into consideration, as well as backing open-seat candidates who have “identified themselves as champions and leaders if they were to get elected.”

