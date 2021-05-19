war drags on

Israel, Gaza continue exchanging fire as pressure for cease-fire mounts

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

As the flareup in violence between Israel and Hamas continued this week, Israeli officials have begun to indicate that a cease-fire deal could be possible in the coming days, as international pressure ramps up and Egyptian efforts to broker a truce intensify.

On the ground: Yesterday afternoon, two Thai agricultural workers were killed when a rocket from Gaza hit a packaging factory in the Eshkol region in the South. On Saturday, a 55-year-old disabled Israeli man was killed when a rocket hit his home in Ramat Gan. A Jewish Israeli man who was wounded by Arab rioters in Lod last week died of his wounds on Monday. An IAF strike on Gaza on Sunday killed 42 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike so far. Israel later said the buildings’ collapse was unintentional and occurred after the IDF struck an underground tunnel system beneath them. According to the latest Gaza Health Ministry figures, 219 Palestinians have been killed by IDF airstrikes, including 63 children. Israel claims around 160 of those killed have been terrorist operatives, and that some civilians were killed by misfired Hamas rockets. The IDF said this morning it has tried to kill Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif “several times.”

Playing politics: The wave of violence has ramped up pressure on right-wing party leaders Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in forming a government coalition. Reports also indicated that Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party is holding negotiations with Likud to join a coalition, something both parties denied. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid currently holds the mandate to form the next government, which expires on June 2. Lapid has vowed to continue to work to form a coalition before that deadline, and Bennett has indicated that the option to join Lapid remains a possibility. If no coalition can be formed by next month, a fifth election will be automatically triggered.

View from Washington: In a call with Netanyahu on Monday night, the third in the past week, President Joe Biden reiterated “his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks” and “expressed his support for a cease-fire.” The Biden administration approved a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel earlier this month, before the Gaza flare-up began. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), under pressure from some House Democrats, considered requesting a hold on the sale but decided against the move yesterday, prompting outrage from at least one colleague. Meeks said Foreign Affairs committee members will be meeting with the Biden administration today about the sale. Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who is currently on a trip to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland, has held a series of calls with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as well as regional Arab officials to urge ongoing diplomacy. State Department envoy Hady Amr met over the weekend with Gantz and on Monday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. For the third time on Monday, the U.S. blocked a U.N. Security Council draft statement that condemned the violence without referencing Hamas rocket fire.

Cease-fire calls: Lawmakers have appeared split in recent days over whether to publicly call for a cease-fire. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) backed a call from Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Todd Young (R-IN) for an end to the ongoing fighting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also called for a cease-fire on Tuesday, in a statement that assigned primary blame for the current violence to Hamas. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) also said Monday that he supports efforts to establish a cease-fire, and reiterated his support for Israel and opposition to conditioning aid to the Jewish state. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, spoke out on Monday against calls for a cease-fire, accusing supporters of legitimizing Hamas and blaming both sides for the conflict. Meanwhile, activists from NORPAC said they have met with hundreds of Washington lawmakers in recent weeks, and told JI’s Marc Rod that “bipartisan support for Israel in the mainstream of both parties remains incredibly strong and unwavering.”

Press pressure: Israel faced a wave of international condemnation for bombing a building in Gaza on Saturday that housed the offices of both The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The IDF, which gave occupants of the building one-hour advance notice to evacuate before the strike — which caused no casualties — claims that Hamas was operating in the building. Netanyahu told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Israel shared intelligence reports showing Hamas activity with U.S. officials, something Blinken later confirmed, but refused to comment on further. Outgoing AP executive editor Sally Buzbee, who is slated to succeed Marty Baron as executive editor of The Washington Post, has called for an independent investigation into the claims and the IDF strike. The incident prompted Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) — usually a staunch supporter of Israel — to say in a statement that he was “deeply troubled” by the latest Israeli strikes.

Michigan meetup: Prior to Biden’s visit to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan yesterday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) confronted Biden and urged him to do more to protect Palestinians. Biden praised Tlaib in subsequent remarks at the factory, saying, “I admire your intellect, I admire your passion and I admire your concern for so many other people,” and he pledged to “do everything” to ensure that Tlaib’s family in the West Bank will remain safe. Later in Michigan, while test driving an electric truck, Biden was asked by a reporter if he could ask a question on Israel and Gaza. “No you can’t,” the president replied. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing.”