fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

USAID-backed report about famine in Gaza taken down after cr...iticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel

Tree of Life shooter excluded from Biden death row commutati...ons

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for p...olicy

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Quick Hits

Caracas incarcerations

Venezuela says it arrested Israeli amid detentions of foreigners

The country has arrested "125 mercenaries," according to Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello

Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images

Deputy of the National Assembly Diosdado Cabello speaks to the supporters during the 'Gran Marcha Mundial por la Paz' supporting incumbent President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro on August 17, 2024 in Caracas, Venezuela.

By
Lahav Harkov
January 6, 2025

Venezuela announced on Monday that it arrested at least one Israeli “mercenary,” amid reports of dozens of arrests of foreigners in the South American country in recent weeks.

Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello said that Venezuela arrested “125 mercenaries,” listing 16 nationalities of those detained, including Israel.

“We are going to guarantee peace,” Cabello said, defending the arrests in a press conference aired on regime television station Telesur. “We will be relentless on this issue … No one will stop us from defending the homeland.”

“Those who want violence are going to meet not only the popular military-police, they will find themselves in opposition to the whole people,” he added.

Foreign nationals arrested by Caracas came from the U.S., Peru, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, Ukraine, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Lebanon, Albania, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, Argentina, Guyana and Yemen.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009.

Venezuela has detained as many as 50 foreigners, including several Americans in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported

The motivation is to use them as bargaining chips to negotiate with the Trump administration for the release of Venezuelans from American prisons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Iran has used similar tactics, imprisoning foreign nationals and dual citizens as a way to exact concessions from their countries of residence.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who will be inaugurated for his third term on Friday, claimed on Jan. 1 that he is “always ready to turn the pages for relations [with the U.S.] based on respect, dialogue and cooperation.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice