Trump reposts clip from prof who traffics in conspiracy theories, attacks Netanyahu’s ‘power’

Columbia’s Jeffrey Sachs says Bibi ‘has gotten us into endless wars’; Trump spokesman won’t say if president-elect endorses Sachs’ views

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By
Matthew Kassel
January 8, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump shared a video clip featuring comments from a controversial professor who has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories and denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

In the video, Jeffrey Sachs, an economist at Columbia University who has frequently stirred controversy over his views on foreign policy and other issues, calls Netanyahu a “dark son of a bitch” and accuses him of a decades-long plot to lure the U.S. into a series of military conflicts with Iraq, Syria and Iran.

“He has gotten us into endless wars, and because of the power of all this in U.S. politics, he has gotten his way,” Sachs says of Netanyahu, in a monologue that also attacked former President Barack Obama’s approach to Syria and alleged media efforts to cover up his involvement in the war-torn country. 

Trump, who often touts his pro-Israel policies and says he enjoys a good relationship with Netanyahu despite past tensions, reposted the clip to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, drawing scrutiny from critics on social media.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, said in a brief text message to Jewish Insider on Wednesday that the post “is clearly referencing Obama’s failed policies and the corrupt media.”

But he did not respond to a request for clarification that Trump was not endorsing Sachs’ condemnation of Netanyahu, whom he described in the video as an “obsessive” leader “still trying to get us to fight Iran to this day.”

Sachs, who has increasingly pushed conspiracy theories on the Middle East and Russia, appears to be popular among some members of Trump’s inner circle.

Last month, Elon Musk approvingly shared an interview hosted by Tucker Carlson in which Sachs echoed his assessment of Netanyahu, casting the fall of Syria’s authoritarian regime as the culmination of an Israeli scheme to “reshape the Middle East in its image.”

“The United States goes to war on his behalf,” Sachs said of Netanyahu, arguing that “Israel has driven so many American wars.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Carlson, Sachs invoked an antisemitic trope about Jewish control of American politics in arguing that the U.S. ceded “Middle East foreign policy to Israel a long time ago — not to U.S. interest, but to Israel’s interest.”

“That is the Israel lobby,” Sachs said, “and we don’t hear questioning of this at all.”

