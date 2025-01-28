beseeching bipartisanship

Thune urges Democrats to vote yes on ICC sanctions bill

On the Senate floor, the majority leader said the ‘illegitimate targeting of a key U.S. ally should concern all of us,’ and warned the ICC could target American soldiers next

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) called on Democrats to help Republicans pass legislation sanctioning the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, ahead of the bill’s first procedural vote on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning, Thune excoriated the court and its top officials for approving the warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling it “an extraordinary and illegitimate move” that was “troubling on multiple levels.”

“First, the International Criminal Court – or ICC – has no jurisdiction over Israel or its citizens. Neither Israel nor the United States is a party to the treaty establishing the court, and thus the court has zero authority over Israel or its leaders. Second, the court’s clear suggestion of moral equivalence between the government of Israel and the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel – and oppress their own people – is beyond the pale,” Thune said.

“Israel wages war against terrorists; Hamas wages war against innocents. And the only reason Israel has been waging war against Hamas is because Hamas chose to launch a massive attack on innocent civilians that resulted in 1,200 deaths – and the taking of approximately 250 hostages, more than 80 of whom are still in captivity today,” he continued.

Thune then pointed to his pledge to bring up the sanctions legislation after it failed to pass the Senate in the last Congress despite passing the House in bipartisan fashion last May. The House passed that same bill this month, sending it back to the Senate.

“The bill passed the House again earlier this month with the support of every Republican plus more than 40 Democrats, and I hope we will see a strong bipartisan margin in the Senate as well,” Thune said. “First, because this illegitimate targeting of a key U.S. ally should concern all of us. And second, because while the ICC is targeting Israeli leaders today, it could easily set its sights on Americans – and American soldiers in particular – tomorrow. It’s happened before, back in 2020.”

“And while the United States will not be turning over any of our military members to the ICC, the issuance of warrants for U.S. soldiers or military leaders could jeopardize American troops’ ability to move freely where needed – and impede our ability to defend our country and stand with our allies.”

The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act will need 60 votes, the filibuster threshold, to pass the upper chamber. Republicans currently control the Senate by a 53-47 margin, so they’ll need all of their members and seven Democrats to vote yes to send it to the president’s desk.

Democrats are currently negotiating for changes to the legislation, which will be brought to the floor for a final vote on Wednesday, after advancing via cloture.

“I hope my Democrat colleagues will join Republicans to swiftly get this legislation over the finish line and to the president’s desk,” Thune said.