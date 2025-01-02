fbpx
COMMITTEE CHANGES

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The reliably pro-Israel Democrat joins a roster that includes a significant number of lawmakers who voted to block U.S. aid to Israel

Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during 'March For Israel' at the National Mall on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
January 2, 2025

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) is set to join the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the new Congress, bringing one of the Democrats’ strongest pro-Israel voices to a committee roster that includes several lawmakers who voted to block some U.S. aid to Israel.

The Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee will be losing outgoing Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) who was a staunch supporter of Israel. Former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), another vocal supporter of Israel, also sat on the committee.

The Democrats’ roster on the committee is increasingly dominated by lawmakers who voted in favor of resolutions to block U.S. aid, including Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will round out the committee roster. Coons and Duckworth have also been critical of Israeli military operations in Gaza but voted against blocking U.S. aid.

“At a time when America’s adversaries are looking to upend our global leadership and destabilize our alliances, I’m joining the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be a strong voice supporting our allies and fighting for freedom, democracy, and justice around the globe,” Rosen said in a statement. “I’ll continue working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen U.S. global partnerships and counter threats from Iran, Russia, and China. As a member of the committee, I’ll also make sure the United States’ commitment to supporting our democratic ally Israel remains unwavering and unconditional.”

The GOP roster for the committee also features some notable additions in the new Congress, including Sens.-elect David McCormick (D-PA) and John Curtis (R-UT), and Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Lee (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

McCormick, the new senator from Pennsylvania, was outspoken on the campaign trail about his support for Israel and the Jewish people.

Lee, while supportive of Israel, is among the most isolationist members of the Senate Republican conference, joining Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), another libertarian-leaning isolationist, who already sits on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Scott is an outspoken supporter of Israel who has been active on a host of issues and legislation related to the U.S.-Israel relationship, but voted against supplemental aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan last year, citing concerns about additional U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Sens.-elect Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tim Sheehy (R-MT) are joining the Armed Services Committee. 

Banks, in the House, was an active member of the Armed Services Committee, a vocal proponent of anti-Iran measures in the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the lead sponsor of the MAHSA Act sanctioning Iranian leaders.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), previously the ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East subcommittee, is leaving the Foreign Relations Committee and joining the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is also leaving Foreign Relations, but will be the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, where he has led on Iran policy issues.

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is set to join the Armed Services Committee, as well as Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. Sens.-elect Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) are also joining Homeland Security.

Additionally, Republicans Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) are joining the Senate Appropriations Committee, responsible for federal spending.

Gillibrand is a strong supporter of Israel, while Ossoff voted for some of the resolutions to block aid.

This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. to include a statement from Sen. Rosen.

