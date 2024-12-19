fbpx
Quick Hits

slip of the tongue

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy student from ‘State of Palestine’

FBI spokesperson: ‘The language was not in accordance with U.S. protocol, should not have been used and in no way reflects any change in U.S. policy’

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The J. Edgar Hoover building, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters, is photographed on October 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
December 19, 2024

A clip from a graduation ceremony at the FBI attracted attention online this week, showing FBI Director Christopher Wray shaking hands with and presenting a diploma to a graduating student at the FBI’s National Academy, as an announcer described the student as being from the “State of Palestine” — which the U.S. does not recognize.

An FBI spokesperson told Jewish Insider on Wednesday that the announcement was an error and that it would not happen again.

“During a recent graduation of the FBI’s National Academy, one student’s agency location was incorrectly stated. This information was submitted by the student on class completion paperwork in advance of the graduation ceremony,” an FBI spokesperson said. “The language was not in accordance with U.S. protocol, should not have been used and in no way reflects any change in U.S. policy. This graduate was from the Preventative Security Organization in the Palestinian Territories. The FBI has taken steps to assure this does not happen again.”

Six students from the Palestinian security forces, nominated by local FBI legal attachés, have been invited to participate in the FBI National Academy, a law enforcement training program, a source familiar with the program said. Twenty-one Israeli students have participated as well. 

The program is primarily made up of domestic U.S. law enforcement officials, but a handful of foreign officials are invited to participate.

The U.S. has for years helped train Palestinian security forces to counter terrorism in the West Bank and served as a conduit for coordination between them and the Israeli government.

