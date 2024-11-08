fbpx
doha dealings

Qatar asked Hamas leaders to leave Doha: U.S. officials

The move, which took place 10 days ago, came after Hamas rejected a cease-fire proposal

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 19, 2023, in New York City.

By
Gabby Deutch
November 8, 2024

Qatar recently conveyed to Hamas leadership living in Doha that members of the terror group are no longer welcome in the Gulf monarchy, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Jewish Insider

Qatar issued the demand to Hamas a week and a half ago, the source confirmed. After Israel’s Kann News first reported the news of Qatar’s demand to Hamas on Friday, analysts suggested the timing was due to former President Donald Trump’s election on Tuesday. But the move — which came shortly after Hamas rejected another cease-fire proposal — took place several days before Election Day.

“This is something we have discussed doing with the Qataris since the beginning of the conflict, and once Hamas refused to engage after Sinwar’s death, we decided with them that now was the time,” a U.S. official said. “This was all before the election, though it’s just now being reported on.”

Qatar has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. But the Gulf monarchy has also come under scrutiny for its ties to the terrorist group, since many senior Hamas leaders reside in Doha. Negotiations have continued off-and-on since last November’s hostage deal, which resulted in the release of 105 hostages.   

“Hamas is a terrorist group that has killed Americans and continues to hold Americans hostage.  After rejecting repeated proposals to release hostages, its leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner,” a senior Biden administration official said Friday. “We made that clear to Qatar following Hamas’s rejection weeks ago of another hostage release proposal.” 

Hamas’ “refusal to release even a small number of hostages, including most recently during meetings in Cairo, their continued presence in Doha is no longer viable or acceptable,” the administration official added.

The official declined to say if there is a deadline for Hamas leaders to depart Doha, or if the departure of Hamas leaders from Qatar means cease-fire talks are over.

