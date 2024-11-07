Rep. Mast urges visa ban for British MP over alleged Hamas ties

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

IN THE RED Donald Trump elected 47th president of the United States

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

calling out connections

Rep. Mast urges visa ban for British MP over alleged Hamas ties

Mast accused Nassem Shah of ties to known terrorist groups and said she should not be allowed to attend an upcoming conference in Washington, D.C.

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
November 7, 2024

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), in a letter sent earlier this week, urged Secretary of State Tony Blinken to block a member of the British parliament from entering the United States.

According to Mast, MP Nassem Shah of the U.K.’s Labour party spoke in 2021 on a panel organized by the Palestinian Return Centre, whose chair was sanctioned by the United States, which described him as a senior Hamas member in Europe.

Mast said that Shah had also raised money for the Friends of Al-Aqsa, members of which Mast alleged had worked with Interpal, a group the U.S. designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group in 2003. The group’s founder has also met with Hamas leaders and praised terrorists.

“There is substantial public evidence that MP Shah has connections to known terrorist organizations,” Mast said. “It is imperative that the United States send a clear signal to the world that politicians who support terrorists are not welcome on American soil.”

Shah is scheduled to speak on Nov. 13 at a conference organized by the Muslim Public Affairs Council in Washington, D.C.; MPAC lists her as a “featured speaker” for the conference.

Shah was suspended from the Labour party in 2016 for a past social media post calling Israel to be “relocate[d]” to the United States. She also spoke at a 2021 rally where a speaker called for Israelis’ hands to be amputated.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice