Daily Kickoff
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at a bipartisan push on Capitol Hill to sanction the International Criminal Court over its chief prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, and report on Lehrhaus’ expansion to Washington, D.C., plus an interview with former META COO Sheryl Sandberg after she screened her documentary on 10/7 sexual violence on Capitol Hill last night. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David Magerman, Maxine Dexter and Klaus Schwab.
Oregon Democrats delivered a victory for political moderation in Tuesday’s primaries, nominating a state legislator broadly supportive of Israel — over the left-wing sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) — in a Portland-area House seat, while also tapping a center-left candidate backed by party leaders over a progressive in a pivotal swing district, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar reports.
State Rep. Maxine Dexter was declared the Democratic primary winner by The Oregonian, after surging to a significant lead over Jayapal in early returns. The Democratic nomination, for the 3rd congressional district seat of retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), is tantamount to an election victory in the deep-blue district.
Dexter told Jewish Insider she opposed new conditions on U.S. aid to Israel, while Jayapal supported withholding weapons to Israel. Jayapal also voted against a resolution in the Multnomah County board expressing support for Israel days after Oct. 7.
Even though AIPAC didn’t endorse Dexter’s campaign, the pro-Israel group celebrated her victory on X, and noted that some of its members supported her candidacy. “AIPAC members were proud to support Maxine Dexter in her race against an anti-Israel opponent endorsed by @BernieSanders, @AOC, and @jstreetdotorg,” AIPAC wrote, referencing Jayapal.
In the race’s final month, Dexter benefited from a surge of donations, some of which came from pro-Israel backers presumably concerned about Jayapal’s record. Jayapal and others in the race attacked Dexter over millions in independent spending, which they said was linked to AIPAC, that boosted her campaign. Dexter herself also disavowed the outside money and received an outpouring of support from in-state lawmakers.
Progressive candidates have tried to turn pro-Israel backing into a liability for their competitors, but the strategy has backfired in recent elections, including a closely watched Maryland race.
In the neighboring 5th District — one of the hotly contested general election battlegrounds — party-backed state Rep. Janelle Bynum, who also had the support of Democratic Majority for Israel, handily defeated the party’s 2022 nominee, progressive activist Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Bynum will face Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) in November.
Despite the district’s Democratic lean, McLeod-Skinner’s left-wing profile proved damaging in the 2022 midterms and cost Democrats a valuable seat. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee endorsed the more-pragmatic Bynum this time around, in hopes of flipping the seat back this year.
In California, state Assemblyman Vince Fong comfortably won the special election to fill the seat of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Fong, a protege of the former speaker, was endorsed by both McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.
And in Georgia’s 3rd District, former Trump senior adviser Brian Jack finished in first place in a primary in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) — but fell short of the 50% necessary to win the nomination outright. Jack will be facing former state Senate GOP leader Mike Dugan in a June 18 runoff.
One state legislative race in Georgia we’ve been tracking: David Lubin, the father of a slain IDF soldier whose daughter was killed last November in a Jerusalem terror attack, lost in his bid to unseat state Sen. Sally Harrell. Lubin decided to run for the state legislature after Harrell voted against a bill that would define antisemitism in state law.
From the campaign trail to campus craziness: Even as the school year has wrapped up at most universities, campuses continue to deal with the aftermath of now-ended Gaza encampments. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone sent an email to the campus community on Tuesday apologizing for a letter he sent last week condemning “genocide” in Gaza and calling for a cease-fire, saying he shouldn’t have “weighed in on deeply complex geopolitical and historical issues.”
The Tuesday email came after Mone faced sustained pushback from local Jewish organizations, who accused him of capitulating to anti-Israel protesters while ignoring Jewish students.
“I acknowledge that it is an increasingly difficult time for many Jewish students at UWM and across America,” Mone wrote, adding that it “distresses” him that some students have not felt comfortable raising their concerns on campus. He didn’t backtrack on the agreement he had reached with leaders of the school’s Gaza encampment, but he condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia and expressed his “dedication to continued listening, conversation and engagement with all our students.”
Meanwhile, faculty at Ivy League universities are flexing their muscle when it comes to student discipline. Faculty members at Harvard and Princeton voted to limit the consequences students faced for breaking campus rules in the course of recent Gaza protests.
Members of the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences voted to add 13 students who had been suspended back to the list of graduates ahead of commencement, which takes place on Thursday. Harvard’s governing board will take up the matter today for a final vote. Princeton faculty voted to support amnesty for 15 students arrested during the recent protests.
Last week, a group of scholars in the humanities and social sciences released an open letter condemning the “alarming trend” of those calling for an academic boycott of Israel, writing that “international exchange – especially in troubled times like these – is essential for maintaining an open and global academic community.” The letter has now been signed by more than 6,100 professors.
icing icc
Push to sanction ICC over Israel warrants wins bipartisan support
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they’re interested in pursuing the possibility of sanctioning the International Criminal Court and its officials in response to the ICC prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — as the Biden administration is signaling a willingness to take action, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report.
Blinken’s position: Secretary of State Tony Blinken told lawmakers on Tuesday that he’s willing to work “on a bipartisan basis” with Congress to develop “an appropriate response” to the ICC decision, without specifying what that might entail. He described the ICC prosecutor’s decision as “wrong-headed” and said it harmed hostage talks.
In the works: Some on Capitol Hill, on a bipartisan basis, are pushing for the U.S. to impose sanctions on the court and its officials. Republicans in the House are working on legislation to impose sanctions, and discussions were underway on the House floor on Tuesday evening, while Senate Republicans, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Jim Risch (R-ID), are working on legislation of their own and hoping to gather Democratic support.
Considering: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told JI he’s been “part of this conversation” and “very clear, [sanctions] should be a part of our conversation, 100%.” Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said he hasn’t seen specific legislation but that he’s “open to listening to ideas about” sanctioning the ICC.
Examining options: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told JI he is working with the Biden administration on ways to respond beyond rhetorical measures. He said he believes President Joe Biden and Blinken are amenable to taking action, but was not sure what it would look like. “I want to see what action we can take that can push them [the ICC] in that direction [toward rescinding the warrant request]. I don’t know what that is, and that’s why I’m asking the administration for some help in trying to figure out what would be the most constructive path,” Cardin said.
Bonus: The House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to meet today to vote on a bill requiring a notification period before the administration can suspend any other weapons sales to Israel, and to offer Congress the opportunity to block such a move. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), who is co-sponsoring the bill, said she heard there may be an effort at the committee meeting to broaden the legislation, to make it applicable globally, rather than just to Israel.
follow the money
Dark money group backing anti-Israel campus activity faces scrutiny for its practices
The Tides Foundation, which backs several organizations involved in anti-Israel protests on college campuses and beyond, is facing scrutiny from the House Ways and Means Committee for serving as a conduit to hide the identity of donors to its grantees. Tides’ entities – the foundation, as well as the Tides Network, Tides Center, Tides Inc. and Tides Advocacy – have a combined budget of almost $1 billion to support progressive causes, NGO Monitor, which researches nonprofits, found. In many respects, they operate as a dark money group, allowing other organizations to hide sources of funding and expenditures, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Pushing for disclosure: Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) pressured the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to disclose the ultimate sources of its foundation’s receipt of $12 million from Tides, arguing that funding from the progressive donor-advised fund may conflict with its tax-free status. “Getting $12 million from Tides and then trying to say it’s really not from Tides, it’s from someone else, that makes me want to look harder,” Smith told The Hill. The Tides Foundation did not respond to a request from JI for comment.
Additional probes: The probe is one of many nonprofits whose tax-exempt status Smith has been examining, including to determine whether universities are failing to prevent antisemitic activities. According to its 2022 tax filings, Tides entities contributed to nonprofits involved in recent campus and other anti-Israel activism, including Jewish Voice for Peace, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) chapters in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota, IfNotNow, CODEPINK and others, as well as WESPAC (Westchester County Peace Action Committee), which, in turn, supports National Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine.
exclusive
Lehrhaus, Boston’s popular Jewish tavern, to open next year in D.C.
Soon after Lehrhaus, a self-described Jewish tavern and house of learning, opened in Somerville, Mass., last year, the accolades began to pour in — the kind of buzz that most restaurants, let alone kosher restaurants, only dream of. Now, the popular restaurant and bar is planning to open a second location in Washington, D.C., early next year, the first step of an ambitious nationwide expansion plan that aims to have a Lehrhaus in eight locations by 2030, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Local legend: “The narrative here was always, ‘I think this is a great idea. It’s a new idea, there’s never been a place like Lehrhaus in the world, so let’s test it out and see how it works, and if it works here, it will probably work in other places, too,’” Lehrhaus’ director, Rabbi Charlie Schwartz, told JI in a recent interview. “And it really, really works here.”
Washington energy: In Washington, the Lehrhaus team sees a city that’s a similar size to Boston, and with a similarly large young Jewish population. Like the Boston area (and Cambridge-Somerville in particular), Washington has very few kosher restaurants. “It’s the energy of the city, and the uniqueness of it. There’s a flavor to what happens in D.C. that we think will be exciting to tap into — the amount of young people that are there and that are constantly flowing through there,” Schwartz said. “The D.C. area has some great kosher establishments, and there’s probably room for a world-class kosher cocktail bar and pescatarian restaurant.”
In the works: Washington foodies still have a ways to go until they can visit Lehrhaus, which is in the process of choosing a location, hiring a director and raising money for start-up costs. The location will likely be somewhere in Northwest Washington, probably in the vicinity of Dupont Circle, Columbia Heights or Logan Circle.
let’s make a deal
U.S. touts progress on Saudi negotiations, acknowledges deal untenable until end of Gaza war
Washington has made significant progress in its negotiations on a defense pact with Saudi Arabia that is also expected to include the normalization of ties between the Gulf kingdom and Israel, U.S. officials said this week. But they also made clear that a deal cannot progress until the war in Gaza dies down, and until there is a “credible pathway for the Palestinians,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Bilateral progress: White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are close to reaching a “near-final bilateral agreement.” On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Israeli officials are deliberating over the message National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who traveled to Saudi Arabia and Israel in recent days, brought back from Riyadh.
Two-state slowed: It was in Saudi Arabia, White House officials said, that Sullivan made progress; they did not communicate a similar message about moving forward in negotiations with Israel. The Biden administration and Saudi leaders have long held that a U.S.-negotiated deal to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia would require Israel to make advances toward realizing a two-state solution, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far resisted.
Realm of the possible: While in Israel, Sullivan briefed senior Israeli leaders about “the elements of what could be, possibly, a historic deal that we think is very much now in the realm of the possible just given the work that has been done and what is now, again, nearly complete,” a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday. “The Israeli officials took that on board, and we’ll continue to be consulting with them.”
Tony’s testimony: In a testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said: “The Saudis demand a cease-fire in Gaza and a pathway to a Palestinian state, and it may well be that Israel isn’t able, willing to proceed down this pathway.”
scoop
Ahead of House hearing, Jewish Rutgers students, faculty condemn handling of campus antisemitism
Ahead of testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday by Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, hundreds of Jewish Rutgers students, faculty, administrators and staff signed onto a pair of letters condemning the school’s handling of antisemitism on campus, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Students speak out: The more than 150 students who signed the student-led letter wrote that they “would like to share our experiences of the past academic year in the hope of conveying the hurt, pain, and isolation that many of us have suffered and suggesting ways that the entire university community might do better in the future, not just to support its Jewish students, but to create a more tolerant climate for all its members.” The students said that anti-Israel demonstrators had “in short… taken over our university,” including by forcing the delay of final exams, taking over building and blocking events.
Professors’ push: The second letter, signed by more than 200 faculty, staff and administrators, highlights more than a dozen incidents, including celebration of the Oct. 7 attack and the use of university resources to promote anti-Israel propaganda, some of which have gone unpunished. “The administration’s decision to accede to the demands of the encampment protesters undermines the principles of shared governance, and it elevates the voices of a radical few above those of the more reasonable whole,” they wrote. “It does a disservice not just to Jewish students, faculty, and staff, but to the entire university community.”
on the hill
Sheryl Sandberg screens 10/7 sexual violence documentary on Capitol Hill
A bipartisan, bicameral coalition of lawmakers came together at the Capitol on Tuesday to host former Facebook/Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg for a screening of her new documentary on the sexual violence against Israeli women on Oct. 7. Nearly two dozen lawmakers were spotted at the “Screams Before Silence” screening, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
Act of service: Addressing the audience, Schumer heaped praise on Sandberg for making the film, saying the tech executive was doing a service to Oct. 7 victims and Jewish people. “I remember when there were Holocaust deniers back in the ’90s, Steven Spielberg did ‘Schindler’s List’ and put a dagger right through the lies of those Holocaust deniers. Well, Sheryl’s film does the same thing. To all those who said, ‘Oh no, it wasn’t terrible’ and all that, this film graphically shows the horror, the despicableness and the depravity of Hamas,” Schumer said.
Quashing the comparison: Schumer added that there was “no better antidote” than Sandberg’s documentary to the International Criminal Court’s “despicable” decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “Two days after the ICC [targets Israel], the people watch this and they see how despicable any comparison of equivalence is,” he told JI on the sidelines of the event.
Speaking to Sandberg: Speaking to JI after the screening, Sandberg made note of the bipartisan turnout for the event. “What I loved is how many members showed up and how many members stayed. No one walked out the entire time,” Sandberg told JI. “Everyone here is in different places on that issue [on the Gaza war], but the thing is, there’s no other side to this issue. There’s one side, which is that rape is not resistance,” she added. “Rape can never be resistance. And for the deniers out there, the thing you see in the film and you can bear witness to yourself is these people don’t know each other, these were multiple people in multiple locations. This was just a very systemic terror.”
Worthy Reads
After Raisi: In The New York Times, Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh consider the domestic political ramifications of the death in a helicopter accident of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over the weekend. “Mr. Raisi had little to say about matters beyond Iran’s borders. Foreign affairs really wasn’t his domain, though he did support the regime’s imperial adventures and recent clash with Israel. But Mr. Khamenei’s more youthful disciples have come of age as America has been retrenching in the Middle East, enjoying the talk in Washington of getting out of America’s so-called forever wars. Unlike many of their ‘neither East nor West’ elders, they’ve welcomed the Chinese and Russian alliance with Iran and see the international arena, unlike the home front, as a domain where they can succeed. The rising influence of this younger generation in the wake of Mr. Raisi’s death may also have a significant effect on Iran’s nuclear calculations. What appeared to be Mr. Khamenei’s cautious approach to constructing and testing a nuclear device may give way to voices eager to get on with it.” [NYTimes]
Tehran’s Target: In The Wall Street Journal, Seth Cropsey suggests that Iran is succeeding in its goal to cause fissures in the U.S.-Israel relationship. “Rather than conquer Israel, Iran’s objective is to destroy the state’s political character — that is, to convert Israel from a state that is democratic and Jewish into a non-Jewish, likely nondemocratic state primarily populated with Iran’s Islamist partners. This requires Iran to sap the strength of Israeli society. It won’t work if America and Israel have a robust relationship. The U.S. provides Israel with extraordinary diplomatic and military cover, which facilitates modern Israel’s economic dynamism and allows it to function as a multiparty capitalist democracy. By undermining, and ultimately eliminating, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Iran could force Israel into a new political and strategic paradigm emphasizing defense of local settlements and continuous societal armament. This would cause enormous social stress. International isolation would trigger a cycle of emigration and impoverishment, until Israeli society crumbles.” [WSJ]
Alone at Harvard: In Newsweek, Charlie Covit reflects on his experiences as a Jewish student at Harvard. “Sitting on my bed in my Harvard dorm room this week, loud chants of ‘intifada!’ echoed in the room. I had been working on an essay, but the noise was not what distracted me. Type the words ‘intifada’ and ‘Jew’ into Google — the first image that comes up is of a man in a keffiyeh holding a knife. Yet, here were hundreds of students calling for an intifada, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, just a couple feet away from where I live and sleep. Welcome to Harvard. I stepped out of my room that night to see a mass of screaming students marching in my direction. Standing in the Yard, wearing my Star of David necklace — I’d never felt so alone. There were hundreds and hundreds of them. Barring the ones participating in the rally, there was not another Jew in sight. A friend of mine, an affable and progressive Jew from California, decided earlier that day to try and talk to the protestors. Surely, there was room to find common ground, to lower the temperature. But after just a few minutes of talking, a crowd of students surrounded him. ‘Shame, shame, shame,’ they chanted ad nauseam.” [Newsweek]
Around the Web
Doug’s Dig: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff released a video calling former President Donald Trump “a known antisemite” following an escalation by the former president in his rhetoric about Jewish voters.
Cease-fire Tsuris: A senior Egyptian intelligence official reportedly changed the terms of a cease-fire and hostage-release deal that Israel had previously agreed to without notifying Israeli officials, ultimately dooming the effort after weeks of mediation between Israel, Hamas, Qatar, the U.S. and Cairo.
Fresh Footage: The Hostage and Missing Families Forum is planning to release previously unseen footage taken from Hamas body cameras at the Nahal Oz military base; the three-minute-long footage focuses on the abductions of the female soldiers taken from the base, five of whom remain in Hamas captivity.
Press Pivot: Israel reversed course after announcing it would seize broadcasting equipment from the Associated Press that showed a live feed of northern Gaza; the move, announced by Israel’s Ministry of Communications, came under swift criticism from journalists and U.S. officials before being reversed.
Gaza Aid: The U.N. halted aid distribution in southern Gaza, citing a deteriorating security situation and lack of supplies, despite the recent opening of a U.S.-constructed pier meant to facilitate the increased distribution of supplies to the enclave.
Diplomatic Drama: Israel recalled its ambassadors from Ireland, Spain and Norway after the three countries said they will recognize an independent Palestinian state.
Talking to Tapper: In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the ICC’s allegations of war crimes, including the accusation that Israel is deliberately starving Palestinians, branding them “a pack of lies.”
On Board: Bloombergreports on the shifting position of U.S. officials regarding a potential IDF invasion of Rafah, following Israel having taken steps to incorporate Washington’s humanitarian concerns into its plans.
End Game: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius considers how the Israel-Hamas war may wind down, as the U.S. works to bring an end to the conflict.
Strategy Struggle: The Biden administration is reportedly concerned that Israel’s strategy for Gaza isn’t conducive to the defeat of Hamas.
Off the Ballot: Adam Hollier, who was mounting a Democratic primary challenge to Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, was disqualified after a clerk determined he had not collected the requisite amount of valid signatures.
Exclusive: A rare coalition of 61 Jewish groups — encompassing a broad political and denominational spectrum of the Jewish community — came together on Tuesday to urge House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to promptly take up the bipartisan Countering Antisemitism Act, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
On the Case: Police in Northern Virginia are investigating a spate of anti-Israel graffiti and vandalism at four Starbucks locations in Ashburn.
News Blues: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that a Washington Post report suggesting that a group of wealthy Jewish donors used its influence to push him to send the NYPD to clear out anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University’s campus was “antisemitic in its core,” Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
Campus Suit: A Northwestern University student filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging that the administration’s failure to act created an “unbearable” atmosphere on campus.
Demonstrators’ Deals: Administrators at Wesleyan University and Bard College reached agreements with student demonstrators to end ongoing anti-Israel encampments at the schools; Wesleyan agreed to consider divesting its Israel-related investments, while Bard administrators agreed to increase transparency around its investment portfolio and deepen ties with its satellite campus in east Jerusalem.
Penn’s People: Bloomberglooks at how University of Pennsylvania alumni, including venture capitalist David Magerman, are approaching their giving to their alma mater in light of the school’s handling of anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.
Scoop: A federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday morning against Harvard University alleges that since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, students and faculty on campus have called for violence against Jews and celebrated Hamas’ terrorism daily as the university ignored harassment —- including a physical assault — of Jewish students, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
The Last Baykin Sandwich: Chicago vegan Jewish deli Sam & Gertie’s is closing after four years in business.
Successful Sibs: The New York Timesspotlights siblings James and Alexa Hirschfeld, the co-founders of evite service Paperless Post.
Stepping Down: World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab is stepping down from the role, more than 50 years after founding the annual confab; Schwab plans to transition to a new role as non-executive chairman of the WEF.
Mourning in Iran: Iran began days of official mourning events following the death over the weekend of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Tough Talk: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens compares and contrasts the vulnerabilities of Israel and Iran.
Transitions: Former National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien is joining the Misgav Institute’s International Advisory Council.
Remembering: Financier Ivan Boesky, who was the inspiration for Gordon Gekko character in Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street,” died at 87. Journalist James Greenfield, who also served in the State Department under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, died at 99.
Pic of the Day
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke yesterday at an event in Paris attended by his counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, to mark 75 years of relations between the two countries. Relatives of hostages held in Gaza and other victims of Oct. 7 also attended the event along with members of France’s Jewish community.
Birthdays
Former head coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, he was the winning coach of the EuroLeague Championship in 2014 with Maccabi Tel Aviv, David Blatt turns 65…
Senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Irwin M. Stelzer turns 92… Retired U.S. district court judge from Massachusetts, now a senior lecturer at Harvard Law School, Nancy Gertner turns 78… Award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker since 1989, Connie Bruck… Former Skadden partner and then vice-chair at Citibank, J. Michael Schell turns 77… Cognitive scientist and CEO emeritus of Haskins Laboratories in New Haven, Philip E. Rubin turns 75… Director emeritus of policy and government affairs at AIPAC, Amb. Bradley Gordon turns 75… Gloria Woodlock… Charles Scott… Former member of Knesset from the Zionist Union party, he was previously a major general in the IDF, Eyal Ben-Reuven turns 70… Immediate past chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Dianne F. Lob… Former member of Congress (D-AZ), now a business and transactional attorney in Phoenix, Sam Coppersmith turns 69… Senior consultant for philanthropy and impact at private equity firm Cresset Capital, Sanford Ronald (“Sandy”) Cardin… U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) turns 67… General partner of Google Ventures where he co-leads the life science investment team, David Schenkein turns 67… Actor, he appeared in all five seasons of the HBO program “The Wire” as defense attorney Maurice Levy, Michael Kostroff turns 63… British writer, philanthropist and documentary filmmaker, Hannah Mary Rothschild turns 62… Partner at Sidley & Austin, he clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice Rehnquist in the 1996 term, David H. Hoffman turns 57… Former relief pitcher for seven MLB teams, Alan Brian “Al” Levine turns 56… Harvard Law School professor since 2007, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice David Souter in the 1998 term, Noah Feldman turns 54… Israeli cookbook author and TV cookery show host, Shaily Lipa turns 50… Israel’s minister of communications in the prior government, Yoaz Hendel turns 49… Author, actress, producer, model and singer, she served until 2023 as a special envoy of Israel’s foreign ministry, Noa Tishby… Executive director of American Compass, Oren Cass… Co-founder of Facebook in 2004, Dustin Aaron Moskovitz turns 40… Retired slot receiver and kick returner for the NFL’s New England Patriots, member of three Super Bowl winning teams, Julian Edelman turns 38… Co-founder and former CEO of Tinder, Sean Rad turns 38… Film, television and theater actress, Molly Ephraim turns 38… Chief Washington correspondent for McClatchy, Michael Wilner… J.D. candidate at Harvard Law School in the class of 2026, he is an elected delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Alex Friedman turns 24… Law clerk for a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York, Peter Walker Kaplan… Emma Kaplan… Aryeh Jacobson… Rebecca Weiss… Benjamin Weiss…