In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the Biden administration’s mixed messaging on the Israel-Hamas war, report on the debate over the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and spotlight the families of American hostages in Washington this week as they push for their loved ones’ releases. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Rob Menendez, Elliot Brandt and Jonny Greenwood.

Actions speak as loudly as polls — and the latest flurry of developments in the high-stakes primary between anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Westchester County Executive George Latimer speak volumes about the direction of the race, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones’ (D-NY) decision to endorse Latimer is significant for three reasons: 1) It reflects the growing Democratic consensus that Bowman is in serious trouble and the Latimer bandwagon is growing; 2) It’s a move borne out of Jones’ own political interest, given that he’s running in a neighboring swing district against Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY); 3) Jones’ sharp critique of Bowman is particularly damaging because of Jones’ standing as a barrier-breaking Black progressive who recently represented Westchester County in Congress.

Jones is merely the latest in a line of notable Democratic officials who have either endorsed Latimer or stayed on the sidelines. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, both of whom represent political bellwether cities in the primary, backed Latimer. Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic Party chair, praised Latimer in a recent interview without saying a word about Bowman.

Their snub of the sitting congressman wouldn’t be happening unless they all viewed him as a politically wounded candidate with diminishing support.

Second, as a candidate in one of the biggest battleground House districts in the country, Jones couldn’t afford to stay neutral in a race featuring one of the most anti-Israel lawmakers in the country. Jones needs to win over the Jewish vote in his race against Lawler, and sidestepping the elephant in the room was becoming untenable. Both Bowman and Jones were elected together in 2020 running as path-breaking progressives — though Jones campaigned as a pro-Israel progressive, while Bowman ousted one of Israel’s strongest allies in Congress that year.

Jones backed Bowman’s candidacy in 2020, and as a lawmaker, worked with Squad members on progressive legislation — so his Latimer endorsement shows how much the political winds have shifted. Even as he takes heat from the left for his changed views, Jones clearly appreciates it’s more important to win over the pro-Israel middle than cater to the hard-left base.

Third, Jones’ own condemnation of Bowman’s record is powerful fodder — and a crucial line of defense — for Latimer. Jones told JI’s Marc Rod that Bowman has caused “fearfulness” in the Jewish community, and defended Latimer against the racially charged attacks Bowman has been advancing against his challenger. Jones’ credibility with progressive and Black voters makes it harder for Bowman to thread together a progressive coalition in the face of already-widespread opposition in the district.

It’s hard for Bowman to credibly argue that Latimer is the candidate of right-wing donors, when the area’s barrier-breaking former congressman is touting his record on social justice.

Politics is a game of self-interest more than high-minded principle. So when far-left Squad lawmakers like Bowman become too toxic for even onetime allies, it’s worth taking notice — and appreciating how the political winds have shifted in the last few years.

The most notable election result from Tuesday’s night’s primaries: Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) handily defeated Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, all but securing a second term in Congress. Menendez looked vulnerable as a result of his father’s legal troubles, but the power of the local Democratic machine, which backed the congressman’s reelection, proved significant.

The results markedanothersetback for progressives, who had rallied behind Bhalla’s campaign.

In New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) easily swatted down a primary challenge from Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who campaigned mainly against Pascrell’s support for Israel. While Khairullah picked up support in Arab and Muslim areas of the district, Pascrell won with 77% of the vote.