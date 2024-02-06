Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight the efforts of Hostage Aid Worldwide as the families of the 136 remaining hostages held in Gaza work for their loved ones’ releases, and preview the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s upcoming Super Bowl ad. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Alan Gross, Dana Stroul and Zac Posen.

A debate over the southern border with Mexico. Former President Donald Trump’s ascendency as the GOP’s likely presidential nominee. Rising concerns among some left-wing Democrats over aid to Israel.

Taken separately, all three issues would be enough to drive headlines over the course of a normal news cycle.

But the three issues have coalesced around a larger debate this week, as the House and Senate put forth competing Israel aid bills, with the White House threatening last night to veto the GOP House-led stand-alone bill that would send $17.6 billion to Israel as it enters its fifth month of war with Hamas. Jewish Insider‘s Marc Rod looks at the challenges facing both those bills.

The House will vote on its bill today, but it’s not guaranteed that it will have the necessary support. With the short- and long-term prospects for both bills in question, it remains unclear how or when Congress will be able to come together to approve additional aid to Israel, which lawmakers have agreed is sorely needed.

Today’s House vote will require a two-thirds majority for approval, making the legislation’s passage difficult given the White House’s opposition. House Republicans are contending with defections on their right flank from House Freedom Caucus members, such as Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), who are insisting on funding cuts to pay for Israel aid.

Meanwhile, some Democrats told us that they’re not ready to announce their votes, while others said they oppose the bill. House Democratic leaders have not formally announced their position, but have been critical of the bill.

“It seems to me that the speaker and Republicans are playing politics with our national security interests,” Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told us on Monday. To attempt to pass portions of the supplemental separately, he continued, “threatens the likelihood and the probability that we can get the other things done also. It should be a package deal, in my estimation.”

The administration’s veto notice described the House bill as a “cynical political maneuver” turning Israel’s security, which “should be sacred,” into a “political game,” echoing the language National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan used while making the rounds on the Sunday morning shows over the weekend.

Things aren’t looking much better on the Senate side, where Republicans emerged from a conference meeting yesterday saying they need more time to review a comprehensive bill overhauling border security and providing foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine, leaving the legislation in limbo.

Trump’s influence is also shaping the GOP’s growing unwillingness to financially support Ukraine and scuttle a bipartisan immigration deal that he feels will hurt his own political prospects. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) privately warned Senate Republicans that Trump opposition to the package put them “in a quandary.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), the lead GOP negotiator on the border package, told reporters that fellow Republicans will demand further changes to the bill’s immigration provisions in order to support it. Lankford indicated he might vote against a motion on the legislation — his own bill — on Wednesday.

The fact that the Republican senator who worked tirelessly in bipartisan negotiations could vote against his own bill underscores who’s running the Republican show these days. And it creates a whole new level of unpredictability when it comes to the GOP’s positions on core issues — including foreign policy — with Trump as leader of his party, and potentially as the next president. Read the full story here.