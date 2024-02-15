Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the challenges facing Israel ahead of a looming military operation in Rafah, and report on yesterday’s House vote on condemning Hamas’ sexual violence. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Huma Abedin, Esther Safran Foer and Saad Hariri.

A new Fox News poll of Michigan voters shows that respondents support Israel over the Palestinians in the Gaza war by more than a 2-to-1 margin (53% to 25%), while Democratic voters in the state are split evenly between both sides, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The poll finds President Joe Biden narrowly trailing former President Donald Trump by two points in the crucial battleground state, 47%-45% — within the margin of error.

The results offer a corrective to the narrative that Biden needs to woo anti-Israel voters in order to prevail in the swing state. In reality, Biden is in something of a no-win situation: A plurality of his own voters side with Israel over the Palestinians (41%-35%), validating his broadly pro-Israel positioning.

But Biden loses over one-fifth of Democratic voters to Trump or third-party candidates on the general election ballot — in a sign of unrest on his left-wing flank. He also would lose one-quarter of African-American Michigan voters to Trump, according to the survey.

Back in Washington, and days after Trump professed his support for replacing foreign aid packages with loans, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan offered sharp opposition to the idea in a Wednesday briefing with reporters. His comments came after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), long a staunch foreign policy hawk, threw his support behind Trump’s controversial idea.

A loan, Sullivan said, would not help Palestinian families get medicine they need. Nor would it help Ukraine, “a country that is fighting for its life,” he added. “Talking about loans as opposed to providing the necessary infusion of cash is only going to make the economic problems of that country worse at a time we are trying to make them better.”

Look at Israel, Sullivan noted: “You have the funding for Israel in the supplemental, including money designed to ensure Israel’s security,” he said. “I would ask the question, is Donald Trump and is Lindsey Graham saying that we should only be providing that money on a loan basis, or that the memorandum of understanding, that has been supported on a bipartisan basis over the course of a decade, should be converted into a loan? I think you would probably find them taking a different approach on that question.”

In 2016, when the U.S. and Israel negotiated a 10-year MOU laying out the terms of U.S. security aid to Israel, Graham criticized Israeli leaders for agreeing to the deal — arguing they could’ve held out for even more money than the $38 billion committed in the plan. Graham’s team did not respond to a question on Monday about what his new position would mean for the MOU.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and a third-term congressman, announced yesterday that he wouldn’t seek another term in office. He’s the fourth House committee chair to announce his retirement, joining Reps. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Kay Granger (R-TX) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), as well as Mike Gallagher (R-WI) — who chairs a select committee — joining numerous other Republicans heading for the exits.

Green, like Gallagher, was seen as an up-and-coming member of the Republican Conference, who just led the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The wave of retirements points to Republicans’ frustration with the gridlocked and dysfunctional House. Losing key senior members, and some of the party’s more pragmatic lawmakers, is likely to sap the party of leadership and policy expertise — making it all the more difficult for them to pursue serious legislation going forward, and potentially elevating the growing crowd of lawmakers more interested in political spectacle than governing.