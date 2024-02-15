Daily Kickoff
A new Fox News poll of Michigan voters shows that respondents support Israel over the Palestinians in the Gaza war by more than a 2-to-1 margin (53% to 25%), while Democratic voters in the state are split evenly between both sides, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
The poll finds President Joe Biden narrowly trailing former President Donald Trump by two points in the crucial battleground state, 47%-45% — within the margin of error.
The results offer a corrective to the narrative that Biden needs to woo anti-Israel voters in order to prevail in the swing state. In reality, Biden is in something of a no-win situation: A plurality of his own voters side with Israel over the Palestinians (41%-35%), validating his broadly pro-Israel positioning.
But Biden loses over one-fifth of Democratic voters to Trump or third-party candidates on the general election ballot — in a sign of unrest on his left-wing flank. He also would lose one-quarter of African-American Michigan voters to Trump, according to the survey.
Back in Washington, and days after Trump professed his support for replacing foreign aid packages with loans, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan offered sharp opposition to the idea in a Wednesday briefing with reporters. His comments came after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), long a staunch foreign policy hawk, threw his support behind Trump’s controversial idea.
A loan, Sullivan said, would not help Palestinian families get medicine they need. Nor would it help Ukraine, “a country that is fighting for its life,” he added. “Talking about loans as opposed to providing the necessary infusion of cash is only going to make the economic problems of that country worse at a time we are trying to make them better.”
Look at Israel, Sullivan noted: “You have the funding for Israel in the supplemental, including money designed to ensure Israel’s security,” he said. “I would ask the question, is Donald Trump and is Lindsey Graham saying that we should only be providing that money on a loan basis, or that the memorandum of understanding, that has been supported on a bipartisan basis over the course of a decade, should be converted into a loan? I think you would probably find them taking a different approach on that question.”
In 2016, when the U.S. and Israel negotiated a 10-year MOU laying out the terms of U.S. security aid to Israel, Graham criticized Israeli leaders for agreeing to the deal — arguing they could’ve held out for even more money than the $38 billion committed in the plan. Graham’s team did not respond to a question on Monday about what his new position would mean for the MOU.
Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and a third-term congressman, announced yesterday that he wouldn’t seek another term in office. He’s the fourth House committee chair to announce his retirement, joining Reps. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Kay Granger (R-TX) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), as well as Mike Gallagher (R-WI) — who chairs a select committee — joining numerous other Republicans heading for the exits.
Green, like Gallagher, was seen as an up-and-coming member of the Republican Conference, who just led the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The wave of retirements points to Republicans’ frustration with the gridlocked and dysfunctional House. Losing key senior members, and some of the party’s more pragmatic lawmakers, is likely to sap the party of leadership and policy expertise — making it all the more difficult for them to pursue serious legislation going forward, and potentially elevating the growing crowd of lawmakers more interested in political spectacle than governing.
final battle
Israel facing military, diplomatic dilemma as attention turns to Rafah
As Israel turns its attention to Gaza’s southernmost Hamas stronghold, Rafah, and what could be its final big battle in the war against the Islamist terror group, it faces a complex military challenge in a densely packed urban arena and a diplomatic pressure point as some of its closest allies call for restraint and even an immediate cease-fire. While four Hamas battalions are believed to be largely intact in Rafah and most of the Iranian-backed group’s senior leadership, including Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, is thought to be hiding there, the presence of more than 1.5 million civilians – many of whom fled fighting in the northern and central parts of the Strip over the last four months – sheltering in the area has drawn broad international concern, and mounting pressure on Israel to act with greater consideration for international law, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
Evacuation issue: “The key to winning the war is for Israel to take over Rafah, destroy the remaining Hamas battalions and take control of the Egyptian border,” Brig. Gen. (ret.) Amir Avivi, CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told JI this week. A former head of the army’s engineering corps who was responsible for the Gaza region, Avivi said there were ways for the army to move the civilian population out of danger as it battled the remaining Hamas fighters. He pointed to areas west and north of Rafah, where people could shelter, and said that with Khan Younis, which sits just to the north of Rafah, soon “cleared,” people could be directed there too. “There are places to move the people,” said Avivi. “It is far less complicated than people are saying.”
Military challenges: Eyal Pinko, a retired Navy commander who served in the Israeli navy and intelligence agency for 30 years, told JI that military maneuvers in Rafah would be extremely difficult due to the large civilian presence and the fact that Hamas fighters had now embedded themselves inside that population. “The challenges are different now and you can’t bombard Rafah from the air,” Pinko, now a senior research fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, noted, highlighting the contrast to earlier battles in the northern and central regions of Gaza, where the civilian population was easily evacuated, and Hamas terrorists operated from its underground infrastructure. “I think Israel has a huge dilemma,” observed Pinko. “There was a declaration at the beginning of the war that the first goal was to bring back the hostages and the second goal was to take out Hamas – the problem is that these two goals are contradictive to one another.”
Bonus: The Wall Street Journal reports on the “exacerbated tensions” between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden.
on the hill
House passes resolution condemning Hamas sexual violence, with Tlaib voting present
The House voted nearly unanimously on Wednesday in favor of a resolution condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during and since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was the only member not to support the resolution; she voted present, while 418 other House members voted in favor, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What she said: Tlaib said in a speech prior to the vote that the resolution “rightfully denounces any sexual violence by Hamas” but added that it “completely ignores and erases” sexual violence allegedly committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians. “War crimes cannot justify more war crimes,” she continued. “We must stand up for everyone’s safety and human rights, no matter their faith, no matter their ethnicity.”
Earlier in the day: The House floor vote came hours after a symposium on Hamas sexual violence organized by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), which included remarks from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Ambassador-At-Large for Women’s Issues Geeta Gupta, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and his wife, Shireen Herzog, a psychiatrist who has treated former Hamas hostages, several members of Congress, American Jewish leaders and actress and activist Noa Tishby.
Second Gentleman speaks: “The evidence is — you can’t even speak about it: torture, genital mutilation, butchery, leaving women to die after they’ve been raped and tortured, to die in a ditch. All while you see the images of Hamas terrorists laughing and bragging about it,” Emhoff said. “This happened, this happened to these women, and we have to shine a light on it.”
d.c. displays
‘If it’s Jewish, we have it’: Inside D.C.’s new Jewish history museum
In the century after the first synagogue in Washington, D.C., was built in 1876, the small building housed many things — various churches, a motorcycle shop and, ironically, a pork barbecue store. Now, for the first time in more than 100 years, that building is again a gathering place for Washington’s Jews. This time, it’s the home of the new Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, the first museum dedicated to examining the history of Jewish life in the nation’s capital and the ways Jews engage with Washington in the present. A small exhibit now on display is one of the first at a Jewish museum to deal with the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and their aftermath here in the U.S. Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch toured the new museum last week with its president and curator.
Local stories, national connections: Washington’s Jewish community has largely been ignored by historians and scholars, who have focused on Jews who come through the nation’s capital for other reasons, like politics. The museum’s curators decided to address both the unique history of how Jews first settled in Washington and what their lives looked like in the nation’s capital, as well as the many ways American Jews have been an integral part of the U.S. political system for decades. The stories are irrevocably linked, according to the Capital Jewish Museum, and worthy of exploration — particularly since Washington is among the top-five largest Jewish communities in the country.
See yourself: Visitors are encouraged to think about their place within Washington’s history, whether it’s racial history (for more than five decades, Washington was the largest majority-Black city in the country), social history (political activism is an undercurrent in each exhibit) or cultural history (like the kosher delis and Jewish bookstores that were once common downtown). The museum’s mission is straightforward: connect, reflect, act.
Have an impact: “The ‘act’ part is really, I think, what sets us apart from, ‘Let’s just collect documents and artifacts.’ This is Washington. This is a place where important decisions are made. You can have an impact on these decisions,” said Esther Safran Foer, the museum’s president. Safran Foer was previously the CEO at Sixth & I, the pathbreaking downtown synagogue and cultural center that she helped revitalize.
cease-fire call
25 Democratic senators call for temporary cease-fire, hostage release
Twenty-five Democratic senators joined a call on Wednesday to offer “urgent support” for efforts to reach a deal to free additional hostages from Gaza “in tandem with a restored mutual ceasefire in Gaza,” Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What they said: The letter to President Joe Biden was led by Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA). An Ossoff spokesperson clarified that the letter is seeking a temporary pause in the fighting, consistent with what has been publicly reported about the hostage talks. “We recognize that such a diplomatic achievement will require the agreement of the warring parties, and that its terms remain under negotiation,” the letter reads. “In our judgment, it is in our urgent national interest — and the urgent humanitarian interest of millions of innocent civilians — that these negotiations succeed.”
Destroy Hamas: The lawmakers said that they also “continue to support Israel’s pursuit” of its “vital national interest that Hamas — a brutal terrorist organization — be removed from power in Gaza.” But they added that “without a break in the fighting, humanitarian conditions” in Gaza will deteriorate further and kill thousands, and that “the prospects are dim for the survival of hostages” without a diplomatic agreement to free them.
Signatories: The letter was co-signed by Sens. Tina Smith (D-MN), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Peter Welch (D-VT), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chirs Murphy (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Angus King (I-ME), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).
finance factor
House lawmakers press Treasury Department on actions to counter Iran and Hamas
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle suggested at a House Financial Services Hearing on Wednesday that the Treasury Department is failing to be proactive enough or act expeditiously enough to counter the international networks that help finance Iran and its terrorist proxies. Pressed repeatedly on how Treasury is cracking down on further Iranian profits and transfers of funds to its proxies, Brian Nelson, the undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said that the department is working actively to sanction entities involved in Iran’s illicit finance operations, highlighting last week’s sanctioning of a Chinese oil buyer. He also noted that the department has issued several new rounds of sanctions against Hamas and its affiliates since Oct. 7, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Limited tools: But, Nelson said, given that much of Iran’s oil trade is insulated from the international financial system, Treasury has limited tools to counter it. “What we’re trying to do is nonetheless focus on those touch-points to the international financial system” that Iran uses to move money back into Iran, he said, as well as Iran’s so-called ghost fleet of smuggling ships.
Insurance issue: Several lawmakers raised specific cases of concern. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA), highlighted a recent report that ships in Iran’s smuggling fleet had been insured by a U.S.-based company — something Nunn said Treasury had denied to him as recently as December. Nelson responded that Treasury is looking into the situation and “taking it seriously” and would follow up.
Response time: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) highlighted reports that the U.S.had been alerted to various international assets held by Hamas, questioning how long it took Treasury to take action after learning of these assets. “We go through a process where we have to develop an evidentiary package that meets legal sufficiency and work through our interagency,” Nelson responded, repeatedly dodging Torres’ specific inquiries on when Treasury was informed.
