Worthy Reads

Doha Dilemma: The Wall Street Journal’s Aruna Viswanatha and Julie Bykowicz look at the challenges facing Qatar, which has positioned itself as a global mediator, by its lobbying efforts stateside. “The new details have emerged as Qatar has taken on a high-profile role as mediator in some of the world’s most challenging conflicts, including Afghanistan and Gaza. It has helped to negotiate the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and of Americans detained in Venezuela. The emirate has long walked a tightrope between the U.S. and its adversaries. It hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East as well as Hamas’s political leadership and, for years, that of the Taliban. It has purchased billions of dollars in arms from the U.S. and Europe, while also providing hundreds of millions of dollars in annual aid for Gaza, in coordination with Israel and the U.S. The Gulf state has acted like many others by pouring money into a range of campaigns in Washington to further its national interests. ‘If they have any issue, it’s that they have a hard time saying no,’ said Jim Moran, a former Democratic representative who has lobbied for Qatar since 2017.” [WSJ]



A Reckoning Awaits: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg writes about the death knell delivered to the Israeli government’s judicial reform proposals, as some members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government set their sights on the future of Gaza. “The Hamas massacre has unified the country and convinced most of its citizens that their own divisions invited the attack. In this telling, Israelis took a holiday from Jewish history to indulge their internecine feuds, and the enemies of Jewish life capitalized on their distraction. Even some of the more extreme members of Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party have now expressed regret over their past conduct. … But while the reckoning over Israel’s judiciary has been postponed, it has not been resolved. The fundamental tensions that compelled the crisis remain: a country without a constitution; a parliament that can pass quasi-constitutional laws with a bare majority, even without widespread consensus; and a high court that is the only check on the government’s power, but that lacks democratic accountability because its members are appointed by a body composed mostly of lawyers and other judges. When the war is done, Israel will still need to collectively address these outstanding issues.” [TheAtlantic]

Cotton’s Commentary:Commentary magazine published the remarks delivered by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) at the publication’s annual dinner, two months ago, at which he was the honoree. “Israel’s war against Hamas is righteous and just — and it will be won. Israel doesn’t need patronizing lectures about civilian casualties. As far as I’m concerned, Israel can bounce the rubble in Gaza. Israel has no more obligation to provide aid to Gaza than we had to provide aid to Germany and Japan in World War II. Israel’s ultimate enemy here — and ours — is Iran, and neither Israel nor the United States can be completely safe until the ayatollahs are scared straight or killed dead. The children of the stock of Abraham are indeed God’s chosen people, so anti-Semites are at war with the Almighty, not a good place to be. America cannot tolerate these anti-Semites. They should suffer severe legal, social, and political consequences for their hate. There’s a famous line in one of Commentary’s most famous articles, ‘Jewish Faith and the Holocaust,’ by Emil Fackenheim. This line was actually written by Norman [Podhoretz], who edited the article. He wrote of ‘an absolute commandment: Jews are forbidden to grant posthumous victories to Hitler.’ I join Norman and all friends of Commentary in strict observance of this commandment. No victories for Hitler or Hitlerism. No victories for Hamas, or Hezbollah, or Iran. No victories for the jackal bins marching in our streets and on our campuses.” [Commentary]

Taking on Iran: In The Hill, Sander Gerber and former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL), members of the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act’s advisory board, suggest a four-pronged strategy to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “As the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth month, the more clear it is that the brutality of the Oct. 7 attacks was itself a strategy. Iran trained and funded Hamas with the mission to refocus global attention on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The barbaric pogrom, which Hamas fighters documented with GoPro cameras, was designed not only to terrorize Israelis, but to trigger a devastating Israeli invasion against Hamas in Gaza, replete with civilian casualties. Then could the images of Palestinian victims rouse the “Arab Street” and estrange rulers of the Sunni states in the Levant and Gulf from the emerging security structure that would be led by the U.S. and include Israel. It’s no coincidence that Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen tried to attack shipping vessels in the Red Sea before the U.S. military put down the assault. It’s time for the world to confront what — and who — is behind this crisis.” [TheHill]

DEI Debate: In The New York Times, John McWhorter pushes back on claims that ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay was pushed out of her role because of racism rather than plagiarism. “To analyze this position as mere racism, though, is hasty. No one is trading in ‘stereotypes’ of Black talent by asking why Gay was elevated to the presidency of Harvard given her relatively modest academic dossier and administrative experience. It was reasonable to wonder whether Gay was appointed more because she is a Black woman than because of what she had accomplished, and whether this approach truly fosters social justice. There was a time when the word for this was tokenism, and there is a risk that it only fuels the stereotypes D.E.I. advocates so revile. To put it succinctly: Opposing D.E.I., in part or in whole, does not make one racist. We can agree that the legacy of racism requires addressing and yet disagree about how best to do it. Of course in the pure sense, to be opposed to ‘diversity,’ opposed to ‘equity’ and opposed to ‘inclusion’ would fairly be called racism. But it is coy to pretend these dictionary meanings are what D.E.I. refers to in modern practice, which is a more specific philosophy.” [NYTimes]