In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Jewish community concerns over the congressional bid launched by Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s sister, Susheela, in Oregon, and spotlight Vice President Kamala Harris’ elevated role on issues related to postwar Gaza. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Nikki Haley, Etgar Keret and Sheryl Sandberg.

Just under two months after the first campus reactions to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will testify before Congress this morning about the rise in antisemitism on campus, and their efforts — or lack thereof — to address the situation, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

Today’s hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce is the third campus-focused hearing since the Oct. 7 attacks and subsequent responses by students and faculty, but the first to focus on university administrators, who ultimately bear responsibility for what happens on their campuses.

Harvard was the first university to garner national attention for its response to the terror attacks when dozens of student groups signed on to an open letter blaming Israel for the Hamas’ murderous rampage that killed more than 1,200 people and resulted in more than 200 others being taken hostage. Harvard President Claudine Gay issued three statements over a four-day period addressing the situation on campus, the first of which — responding to the open letter — did not include any mention of Israel.

The University of Pennsylvania had faced criticism in the weeks prior to Oct. 7 for its hosting of a Palestinian literary festival whose speakers included individuals with histories of espousing antisemitic rhetoric. University President Elizabeth Magill, who will testify today in Washington, declined to intervene in the event. In the weeks after the terror attacks in Israel, notable UPenn donors, including former Utah governor, Ambassador Jon Huntsman, and Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan, cut their giving to the school. Ronald Lauder, a UPenn alum, threatened to end his donations to the Ivy.

Two days ago, hundreds marched through University City — the area of Philadelphia home to UPenn — chanting phrases that are commonly associated with calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and protesting outside of Goldie, a kosher eatery co-owned by Israeli-American restaurateur Mike Solomonov. (The White House condemned the protest, calling the demonstration “[a]ntisemitic and completely unjustifiable.”) Last month, UPenn security officials investigated antisemitic threats made via email to university faculty.

And at MIT, students reported being physically blocked from going to their classes during a 12-hour anti-Israel protest that shut down access to a main thoroughfare on campus. In a statement to the student body, President Sally Kornbluth admitted that some of the students who participated in the protest and did not disperse when directed — in violation of university policy — would not be suspended over concerns that doing so would affect those students’ visas that allow them to study in the U.S.

The Capitol Hill hearing comes days after the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation into Harvard, following claims from students that the university was not addressing antisemitism on campus.

On Sunday, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, an alumnus of Harvard and major donor to the school, penned a nearly 1,700-word missive on X, formerly Twitter, addressed to Gay. In the letter, Ackman recounted conversations with Harvard faculty about the school’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in which university staff raised concerns about the activities of the office.

Ackman added that he was “embarrassed” that he had not “been aware and previously taken the time to investigate these issues until antisemitism exploded on campus,” adding that he “should have paid more attention as it did not take a forensic analysis to surface and better understand these issues.” He called on Gay to “begin to address the antisemitism that has exploded on campus during your presidency, the seeds for which began years before you became President.” Ackman added that “the issues at Harvard are much more expansive than antisemitism,” which, he said, “is the canary in the coal mine for other discriminatory practices at Harvard.”

Ackman, along with a group of businessmen including Rowan, Robert Kraft, Dan Senor, Gary Ginsberg, Marc Lasry and Barry Sternlicht, met last week in New York with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the Gulf nation’s relationship with Hamas, in a meeting organized by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.

Ahead of today’s hearing, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD)introduced a resolution condemning antisemitism and urging the implementation of the national strategy on antisemitism and increased security grant funding. It particularly highlights the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

And Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) urged Rutgers University to block Marc Lamont Hill and Nick Estes, another anti-Israel activist, from an upcoming Rutgers-sponsored event.