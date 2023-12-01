Good Friday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we spotlight the White House's Gaza humanitarian envoy David Satterfield, and look at anti-Israel rhetoric disseminated by the Emir of Qatar's mother, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: After Hamas, what might come next for Gaza?; Dani Dayan’s new paradigm for Yad Vashem: Fighting today’s antisemitism; The BBC faces complaints, criticism over Israel-Hamas war coverage. Print the latest edition here.

The war has resumed in Israel and Gaza, with Hamas breaking the terms of the temporary pause with a salvo of rockets fired at Israel’s south on Friday, shortly before the deadline to submit a list of 10 living Israeli hostages to be released, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. When that list did not arrive by 7 a.m. local time, Israel announced that it was resuming hostilities and struck in northern and southern Gaza.

That Hamas shot first – and took credit for Thursday’s deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem – did not stop the international media from reporting the morning’s events with headlines such as “Israel resumes strikes,” “Israel resumes combat operations,” and more, providing estimated Palestinian death tolls within hours.

The resumption of hostilities came the day after Secretary of State Tony Blinken was in Israel to urge a continued pause. Blinken expressed concern to Israel’s leaders in Thursday’s war cabinet meeting that southern Gaza will have to be evacuated the way northern Gaza was, something that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassured him would not be the case.

In a press conference later Thursday, Blinken called for “designated places…where [Gazans] can be safe and avoid the line of fire.” On Friday morning, the IDF dropped flyers in Gaza with a map of areas in the southern strip and instructions on where civilians can evacuate.

Blinken turned over a figurative hourglass for Israel’s war with Hamas during his visit, asking Israel’s political and defense leadership in the war cabinet meeting how long they thought the war would last. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded that Israel will take all the time it needs to destroy Hamas, because if it doesn’t, “Hezbollah or someone else will attack and we won’t survive here. It won’t take weeks; it’ll take months.”

“I don’t think you have months to continue at this intensity,” Blinken responded.

The secretary of state avoided making statements in public that would give the impression that he is putting a time limit on the war, but Gallant made his position on the matter clear at a photo-op between the two soon after the cabinet meeting. “This is a just war for the future of the Jewish people and the future of Israel,” he said. “We are going to fight Hamas until we prevail, no matter how long it takes.”

Blinken’s remarks in the war cabinet and in public focused mostly on the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. When he said Israel must avoid harming civilian bystanders, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy responded that “sometimes, Israel avoids attacking significant targets because there are civilians [nearby].”

On Thursday evening, Blinken seemed at pains to correct the impression made by the leaked quotes from the war cabinet suggesting widening gaps between the U.S. and Israel on the war. “We support and we will continue to support Israel doing everything possible to ensure Hamas cannot repeat the horrors of October 7…and no longer has the capacity to carry out attacks,” he said. “How Israel does it is up to Israel, but it is also…imperative to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid goes to Gaza. That is something that is vital to us and the Israeli government agrees with.”

Blinken spoke about the need for “plans to minimize harm to civilians,” such as ensuring that the IDF does not hit power stations and water facilities, while acknowledging that “Hamas intentionally embeds itself within and among civilian populations.”

“All of this can be done and still enable Israel to achieve its objectives,” he said, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of the war cabinet agreed. “It’s not just the right thing to do; it’s also in Israel’s security interest.”

The secretary of state also said that after the war, “Israel’s enduring security” must be assured, while the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank must be improved, along with “a credible path to their legitimate aspiration for statehood.” Blinken continued to press Israel for a plan for post-war Gaza, which the U.S. believes should include a role for the Palestinian Authority.

An individual familiar with the meeting told JI that the discussion between Blinken and Gallant was “good,” and that Gallant expressed to Blinken that Israel is “going to keep going, no matter how long it takes — with an emphasis on ‘no matter how long it takes’ — until we feel that we’ve achieved the two main goals of the war.” The individual specified the goals as “destroying Hamas’ governing and military capabilities to the extent that they no longer pose a threat to Israel” and “bringing home all of the hostages.”