In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report from the Israeli Embassy’s Hanukkah event last night and dig into the latest clash between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Menachem Rosensaft, Sen. Joni Ernst and Ambassador Jacob Lew.

Washington’s official Hanukkah celebrations continued on Tuesday evening at the Israeli Embassy, where the mood was somber. The event, billed as an “evening of solidarity,” focused on the 135 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, reports Jewish Insider Washington correspondent Gabby Deutch.

Attendees had to walk by several confrontational protestors waving Palestinian flags to enter the embassy complex, where they were greeted by a table full of menorahs. People paused to light the candles and quietly recite the blessings in front of a wall that showed photos of the hostages.

Inside, a pared-down Hanukkah event featured little decoration or fanfare, aside from a table stacked with several varieties of elaborate sufganiyot meant to mimic the donuts sold across Israel this week.

Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, offered a heartfelt plea at the start of the event, urging attendees to remember their son — and to pray for his return.

“We pray for a Hanukkah miracle that will bring Omer back to us, together with the remaining hostages,” Orna said. “We pray that the light we spread is stronger and more powerful than the evil and darkness overshadowing right now.”

The event’s official menorah lighting brought up different honored guests for each of the night’s six candles: the family members of hostages; survivors of the Oct. 7 terror attacks; Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington; Hadassah President Rhoda Smolow and National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz; John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications; and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and his wife, Shirin. Kirby, a retired rear admiral with a reputation for moral straight talk about Israel’s war against Hamas, was later spotted wearing a dog tag that read “Bring them home.”

“I want to take the opportunity to express our deep gratitude to the United States, to the U.S. government, to Congress on both sides of the aisle and to the American people for the very steadfast support to Israel,” Herzog said. “As we light the Hanukkah candles, let us hope and pray that light will drive away darkness.”

The event’s featured speaker, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), acknowledged the loud shouts and disruptive music of the protestors before delivering a speech touting bipartisan support for unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel and pleading for the release of the remaining hostages. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden warned that Israel was losing support in its war. (As people left the event, one protestor shouted, “We will kill you all, occupiers.”)

“We are living in a turbulent time. And that time for the Maccabees, they were not allowed to practice their traditions. In fact, they were persecuted for their beliefs,” Rosen said. “But in the face of oppression, what do the Jewish people do? We persevere. They persevered, we persevere, we will persevere.”