In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to Israeli MK Avigdor Liberman about his unheeded warnings of a Hamas attack, and report on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's meeting with Senate Democrats over aid to Israel.

For several hours on Tuesday night, a tweet from President Joe Biden’s campaign account set observers of the Israel-Hamas war on high alert. The three sentences came from a speech Biden gave on Saturday about the hostage releases.

“Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace,” the tweet read. “To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that.”

Read on their own, it was unclear to many whether Biden was outlining a policy shift — and whether he was, for the first time, embracing progressive activists’ calls for a cease-fire.

A senior journalist with the Middle East news publication Al-Monitor said Biden “essentially endorse[d] a cease-fire” with the tweet, arguing that he was “reject[ing] ‘path of war.’” One far-left activist called it a “major shift in tone.” More hawkish commentators who had previously cheered Biden’s approach to Israel wondered if they should reassess.

But a senior Biden administration official told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch that the White House’s support for Israel and its military campaign against Hamas remains unwavering, and that “this is not a change in policy,” noting that it came from a longer speech.

“The president continues to strongly believe that Israel has every right to defend itself from an active terrorist threat. We have seen Hamas officials say publicly that they want to try to commit the atrocities of October 7 again and again,” the official said.

The quote in the tweet came from remarks Biden delivered last week after Hamas had released its first round of hostages in the ongoing, several-day humanitarian pause in fighting. The passage came at the end of a section reiterating Biden’s support for a two-state solution. The lines that were quoted in the tweet were “a reference to how Hamas does not want peace,” said the official, who also added that “Israel has every right to defend itself” also after the pause ends.

The senior official’s expression of support for Israel’s war against Hamas comes amid emerging disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel’s conduct in Gaza. Other top officials in the Biden administration have increasingly begun to warn Israel to consider reining in its potential operations in southern Gaza, cautioning that large-scale Israeli military activity in the south could cause a humanitarian disaster. Read more here.

The Biden administration’s approach to Israel is markedly different from how then-President Barack Obama reacted to Israeli moves during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. NBC News highlighted Biden’s stronger support for Israel, noting that Obama took a harsh public line on Israeli actions in Gaza, while Biden has kept any disagreements behind the scenes in an effort to maintain some degree of influence in Jerusalem’s decision-making process.

The story also reports that “Biden’s confidence in his strategy has not wavered… If anything, it has hardened despite his administration’s recalibrated public message urging Israel to minimize civilian casualties.”

“If this was the Obama years, we would’ve been a lot more publicly critical than we have been by now,” a senior administration official told NBC News. “And that wouldn’t work. We wouldn’t have the influence.”

NBC News also reported that Obama’s recent comments on an episode of “Pod Save America” had ruffled feathers in the Biden administration, where staffers saw Obama’s remarks as undermining Biden’s position.