In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Middle East experts about the political leadership of a post-Hamas Gaza, and report on Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments in New York about private discussions between the U.S. and Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Henry Kissinger, Jonathan Medved and Liz Whitmer Gereghty.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY)landmark Senate speech on antisemitism on Wednesday was its lack of partisanship, from a politician known for delivering red-meat political rhetoric. In fact, the speech featured a healthy dose of introspection — ruminating on what’s happening within the hard left of his own party, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

In the speech, Schumer emphasized that the current wave of antisemitism is coming from within his own side — hailing from left-wing sources, and not from the typical extreme-right voices frequently invoked as emblems of hate.

“Many of the people who expressed these sentiments in America aren’t neo-Nazis or card-carrying Klan members or Islamist extremists. There are in many cases, people that most liberal Jewish Americans felt previously were their ideological fellow travelers,” Schumer said.

Schumer was reflecting on a dynamic widely seen — and has been backed by public opinion polling — in the last month: The barbaric Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7 led many liberal Jews to reassess their worldview — about the indulgence of extremism within the progressive movement, the widespread antisemitism on college campuses and the lack of willpower among elite leaders to speak out against growing hate.

As Schumer put it: “I have noticed a significant disparity between how Jewish people regard the rise of antisemitism, and how many of my non-Jewish friends regard it. To us, the Jewish people, the rise of antisemitism is a crisis — a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished. For so many other people of good will, it is merely a problem, a matter of concern.”

But many non-Jewish liberals remained largely unaffected. Democratic Party support for Israel is still broad, but not as deep as it once was. Well-meaning progressives calling for a permanent cease-fire don’t understand that the Jewish community views those calls as functionally equivalent to an Israeli surrender to Hamas and to terrorism. Some lawmakers don’t sense how calls for conditioning aid to Israel in the country’s most vulnerable moment in at least five decades comes across as tone-deaf to an American Jewish community still reeling from the trauma of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Blue America, in other words, has become a place with fewer allies to the Jewish community. Those in blue states are not hearing college presidents crack down on pro-Hamas marches on campuses. They’re not hearing local school principals setting red lines against antisemitism. They’re reading press coverage that too often portrays Israel’s defense and Hamas’ terrorism on the same moral plane. They’re watching city councils in progressive bastions becoming platforms for denial of the Oct. 7 attacks.

One of the big tests for Democrats, then, is whether Schumer’s alarm about ascendant antisemitism is followed by actions isolating the extremes within. President Joe Biden’s stalwart support for Israel’s defense against Hamas, despite persistent pressure from the far left, has been a promising development for many.

But will Schumer speak out against some of his colleagues’ efforts to limit Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas? Will Democrats challenge their backers in the education sector — from university administrators to teachers’ unions — for the antisemitism that’s been allowed to fester? Will the small but outspoken far-left lawmakers facing more-moderate Democratic competition receive party backing, or face marginalization as primary season approaches?

Democrats, facing a challenging 2024 election, are in something of a no-win situation. They need to keep their party united, and can’t afford to blow off the youngest and most progressive elements more hostile towards Israel. But Democratic leaders’ desire to promote their party as the mainstream alternative to the MAGA movement could be greatly diminished if they ended up indulging the extremes of their own base.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken arrived in Israel today for meetings with top officials to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas and other terror groups. His trip comes amid an announcement from Qatar that the pause agreed to by Israel and Hamas in order to facilitate the release of individuals in Gaza would be extended an additional day.

In Jerusalem, three people were killed in a terror attack this morning at a bus stop on the outskirts of the city. The assailants, two brothers from the West Bank believed to be affiliated with Hamas, were killed by an off-duty Israeli police officer at the scene.

In a separate ramming attack in the Jordan Valley area today, two Israeli soldiers were lightly injured at an IDF checkpoint.