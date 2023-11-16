Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on a call from Virginia’s attorney general, Jason Miyares, for universities in the commonwealth to address antisemitism, and look at growing calls to cut funding to schools nationwide that don’t do so. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, Tammy Murphy and Lawrence Summers.

There’s a tendency in modern political coverage to overstate the impact of the loud extremes, and ignore the silent but imposing majority of the American public, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes. It’s why lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) draw outsized attention, despite their lack of legislative influence.

That distortion, fueled by social media, has been especially apparent when it comes to analyzing public opinion toward Israel. If you live in the online world, you might think that most Americans are against Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. If you live on a college campus, you might conclude that there’s widespread support for Hamas.

One of the great correctives of Tuesday’s March for Israel, where nearly 300,000 pro-Israel supporters from across the country packed the National Mall, is that real life is not the same as virtual reality. It served as a reminder that the alarming videos we see so often in our social feeds, while very concerning as a barometer of what’s being taught in our top schools, are far from representative of the views of the overall American public.

Polling is the best tool we have to separate the noise from the news — and public opinion has consistently been decidedly in favor of Israel. Indeed, one of the newest surveys, conducted by YouGov between Nov. 8-9, shows just how widespread support for Israel really is at this volatile moment.

The survey found that more Americans sympathize with the Israelis than the Palestinians by a lopsided margin, 37-15%. An additional 27% said they sympathize with both sides. Among most demographic groups, significantly more respondents said they sympathized with Israel — though the margin among Democrats (27-20%) and younger voters (26-24%) was smaller.

Another new poll, conducted by Marist between November 6-9, also shows a similar dynamic. A sizable 55% majority of respondents believe Israel’s response against Hamas has been appropriate (38%) or has been “too little” (17%), while 38% think Israel’s military response against Hamas has gone too far.

The poll shows far more Americans sympathizing with the Israelis (61%) than the Palestinians (30%), though it finds that Democrats are equally divided at 45% apiece. Unlike the YouGov poll, this survey didn’t offer an option to side with both.

And a new Fox News poll, conducted between November 10-13, found the advantage for Israel even more one-sided. Two-thirds (66%) sided more with the Israelis, with just 22% with the Palestinians. Sixty percent support sending military aid to Israel, while just 37% oppose it.

Big picture: The clear majority of Americans favor Israel, but the opposition is concentrated among a young, progressive constituency that has outsized visibility — in urban centers, campuses and even some newsrooms. That degree of cultural purchase is why the extremes seem so powerful, even if they are badly outnumbered at the ballot box.

Another newly released poll, commissioned by the non-partisan Jewish Electorate Institute, found strong support for President Biden within the Jewish community. The poll was conducted between November 5-9 by GBAO Strategies.

Among American Jews, Biden’s job approval rating is 66% — much higher than his approval within the overall population. Nearly three-quarters of Jewish voters (74%) approve of his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. Biden led Trump, 68-22%, in a rematch against former President Trump.

The poll also found that most Jews have a deep emotional attachment to Israel, with over half (51%) saying they’re “very attached” and another 31% saying they’re “somewhat attached.”

Meanwhile in Israel, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid last night called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign immediately, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. After previously saying he “won’t get into it while our soldiers are in Gaza,” Lapid told Israel’s Channel 12 that “Netanyahu has to go now because we cannot allow ourselves — for security, for society — [to have] a prime minister that lost the public’s trust.”

On X, Lapid called for a “rehabilitation government” without Netanyahu that would also exclude “the extremists” — which a Lapid spokesperson confirmed to us was a reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist faction. Read the full story here.