It started over the weekend: words scrawled on the “KIDNAPPED” flyers with faces of hostages that have come to be ubiquitous in Israeli stores, on trees and benches and along Tel Aviv’s promenade.

“FREED,” read one. “She is home,” read another, scribbled above the face of one of the 39 Israeli hostages — all women, children and the elderly — released after seven weeks in captivity in Gaza in exchange for dozens of Palestinians, most of whom are serving sentences for violent attacks against Israelis, Jewish Insider’s Executive Editor Melissa Weiss writes.

The agreement brokered by American, Qatari and Egyptian officials — which also included a humanitarian pause to allow food, fuel and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip — was hampered by setbacks that delayed the first group’s release by a day and at one point threatened to upend the entire process.

Among those released on Sunday night was Abigail Idan, a 4-year-old American citizen who was kidnapped along with her neighbors after she witnessed her parents’ murders; her family has said that her father, a Ynet photographer, was carrying Abigail when he was shot and killed by a Hamas terrorist at the family’s home in Kfar Aza. Her two siblings, who also witnessed their parents’ killings, survived the attack by hiding in a closet.

Abigail’s release marked a major victory for the Biden administration after senior White House officials highlighted her case publicly and privately in recent weeks. A senior Biden administration official told JI’s Gabby Deutch that President Joe Biden mentioned Abigail in most of his diplomatic conversations on the hostage crisis.

Abigail’s case also raises questions about the remaining Americans who are believed to be held hostage in Gaza. “We are unable to confirm the whereabouts or status for many of the 10 unaccounted for Americans,” the official told JI. “For Abigail, we had a general understanding that she was being held in the northern part of Gaza with the neighbors from her kibbutz.”

Released alongside Abigail were Dafna and Ela Elykim, whose mother, Maayan Zin, penned a plea in the Washington Post earlier this month begging to be allowed to see her children, and Hagar Broduch and her three children; her husband Avichai traveled to the U.S. to call for his family’s release. A dual Russian-Israeli citizen released last night had reportedly escaped his captors after an Israeli airstrike on the building where he was being held, but was handed back to Hamas after being discovered days later.

The final round of hostage and prisoner releases, slated for this evening in Israel, hit a snag this morning, with both Israeli and Palestinian officials raising concerns about the lists of names they were provided. Israeli officials, for their part, have said that Hamas has already violated one of the deal’s key tenants — that children would be released with their mothers — after 13-year-old Hila Rotem was released without her mother, Raya, who remains in Gaza.

“Hamas is exploiting Israelis’ love of life to extract every possible advantage from the current four-day lull in the IDF’s war on its Gaza killing machine,” The Times of Israel’s David Horovitz wrote over the weekend.

The IDF has detailed the preparations for each set of hostage releases: noise-canceling headphones to drown out helicopter noise, stuffed animals and toys to welcome the children back. And the soldiers — nearly all of whom are women — interacting with the newly released hostages were given specific guidance to avoid answering questions about the fates of relatives of the hostages, many of whom are only now learning that a parent or sibling did not survive the attack. It’s one of the myriad traumas the released hostages will have to navigate in the weeks ahead.

Today’s slated release of hostages and prisoners is the final round agreed to last week. Biden has said he would like to see the pause extended, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that Israel had already agreed to elongate the pause as long as Hamas continues to release hostages. The New York Times reported earlier today that Hamas had agreed to the extension.

“The ball is really in Hamas’ court,” Sullivan said on CNN yesterday. “If Hamas wants to see an extension of the pause in fighting, it can continue to release hostages. If it chooses not to release hostages, then the end of the pause is its responsibility, not Israel’s, because it is holding these hostages completely illegitimately and against all bounds of human decency or the laws of war.”