When the 19th annual Manama Dialogue kicks off this evening in Bahrain, the situation some 1,200 miles away in Israel and Gaza won’t be far from mind. The summit’s first plenary will focus on “War, Diplomacy and De-escalation.” One thing that will be different this year: No Israelis will be in attendance. Top U.S. officials for the Middle East, however, are expected to attend. The weekend-long confab, which includes a second plenary, “New Arab Initiatives for Regional Peace,” comes amid deteriorating relations between Israel and Jordan.

The Hashemite Kingdom backed out of its water and energy deal with Israel on Thursday, further depriving itself in a time of severe scarcity, as Amman continues to be one of the most strident critics of Israel since the war began, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Al Jazeera that Amman will not give final approval to the project that his country was set to ratify last month, because of “retaliatory barbarism carried out by Israel.”

The deal,mediated by the United Arab Emirates in 2021 in the aftermath of the Abraham Accords, would have had Israel build a solar field in Jordan to test solar-energy storage solutions and export the clean energy to Israel, while the Jewish state would construct a designated desalination site from which all water would be sold to Jordan.

Israel has plenty of energy from its gas in the Mediterranean, but Jordan is “one of the most water-stressed countries in the world and…the situation is likely to deteriorate further,” according to a U.N. report.

Members of a Jordanian team at a field hospital in Gaza were wounded on Thursday, with Jordan pointing a finger at Israel. Israel evacuated its embassy in Jordan at the outset of the war over safety concerns, and Jordan recalled its ambassador, saying Israel’s would not be welcome back.

Queen Rania has since given CNN interviews in which she denied the atrocities Hamas committed against Israelis, drew an equivalence between Hamas and Israel, and accused Jews of making false claims of antisemitism. King Abdullah II published an op-ed in the Washington Post this week accusing Israel of taking “unilateral actions [that] have undermined the peace process” and saying its leadership is “unwilling to take the path of peace,” without mentioning the many actions by the Palestinian leadership that ran counter to that path.

Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad‘s front page on Wednesday featured an editorial in Hebrew with the headline “What will be after Israel?” and celebrating a “new world order” to come after a Hamas victory. Earlier this week, Al-Ghad featured a cartoon of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drinking Gazans’ blood.

While Israel and Jordan have had a peace treaty for 29 years, it has been a decidedly cold peace, with Amman even recently terminating the lease on land Israel continued to use after making peace. Jordan is ruled by the Hashemite monarchy but most of its population views itself as Palestinian.