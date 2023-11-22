Good Wednesday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on the agreement to free hostages from Gaza, and look at the challenges facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he plots his political future.

A deal to release 50 of the more than 230 hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’ brutal terror attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 is set to go into effect tomorrow after the Israeli government and the terrorist group reached a mediated deal for a four-day pause in fighting, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.

Under the deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., Israel also agreed to free some 150 Palestinian prisoners, and will allow greater amounts of humanitarian aid, including much-needed fuel, to enter the Gaza Strip, where the latest U.N. figures show that more than 1.7 million Palestinians are now internally displaced after seven weeks of fighting.

“The Government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement following marathon meetings of the war cabinet, the security cabinet and the government last night. “Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held. The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.”

The statement added that Israel will, however, continue with the war “in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas, and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.”

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the pause will begin at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow.

President Joe Biden welcomed the hostage release deal, saying in a statement, “Jill and I have been keeping all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these many weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented.”

Leading the negotiations for the U.S. were the National Security Council’s Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and Josh Geltzer, deputy assistant to the president and deputy Homeland Security advisor for the National Security Council. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on Tuesday said that negotiators “anticipate” that Americans will be included among those released in the coming days.

Part of the agreement will also include visits by the International Red Cross to those hostages who will not be released by Hamas, as well as a supply of medicine for them, Netanyahu said. Read the full story here.