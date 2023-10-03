👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at efforts to primary Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and spotlight two women hoping to increase Jewish representation in Georgia’s state legislature. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Daniel Rothbart, Tevi Troy and Lise Meitner.

Two of the most prominent anti-Israel lawmakers in Congress — Reps. Summer Lee (D-PA) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), both affiliated with the left-wing Squad — are now facing growing political problems back home, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Bowman, who first won election in 2020 by unseating a sitting incumbent, is facing heat for pulling a fire alarm in a House office building Saturday before Congress was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill. If a United States Capitol Police investigation reveals he pulled the alarm to interfere with congressional voting, he could face legal consequences.

Bowman, in a statement, said he pulled the alarm because he thought it would open an emergency door to exit the building — an explanation that many nonpartisan journalists found hard to believe.

And on Monday, he dug himself a deeper hole after his office referred to certain Republican colleagues as “Nazi members” in a list of talking points that his office sent to deflect questions about the fire alarm incident. Bowman then said the memo’s reference to Nazis was inappropriate, and that he “condemn[s] the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition.”

Even though his district is solidly Democratic, Bowman won renomination last year with only 54% of the vote. His Westchester County-based district is home to a sizable Jewish constituency.

Bowman’s bizarre personal behavior — on top of his role as one of Israel’s leading antagonists in the House — could end up incentivizing a credible primary challenge. (New York is also facing the possibility of another congressional redistricting process, which could also impact his reelection chances.)

Popular Westchester County Executive George Latimer has been mulling a run against Bowman, even as the obstacles to taking on an incumbent are steep. But Bowman’s own self-inflicted wounds could change the political dynamic. Read more below about Bowman’s political standing back home in a new report from JI’s Matthew Kassel.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Summer Lee will be facing a credible primary challenge from Edgewood Borough Councilmember Bhavini Patel, who announced her candidacy on Monday.

Touting an inspirational immigrant success story, Patel said she’s trying to be a more unifying candidate than Lee, who has positioned herself on the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. “We need a leader who wants to bring people together to get things done, not divide us,” Patel said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

Earlier this year, Lee declined to attend a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to a joint session of Congress, and voted against a bipartisan resolution of support for the Jewish state. Patel told Pittsburgh’s NPR affiliate that she would have attended Herzog’s speech, and noted that his address memorialized the victims of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

“He was here during a very difficult time for our region,” Patel said. “Even if we are fundamentally in disagreement with some leaders, I think it’s important to attend those speeches.”

And in Israel, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid announced on Monday that his Yesh Atid party will hold a leadership primary in December — its first since its founding in 2012. Former Mossad Deputy Director Ram Ben-Barak, who has been a Yesh Atid MK since 2019, said he would run against Lapid, JI’s Lahav Harkov writes.

The criteria for candidates are that they legally can be prime minister, have been a party member for at least three years and have not been convicted or indicted of a crime related to moral turpitude.

While it seems unlikely that anyone could replace Lapid at the helm of the party he created in his own image, the leadership primary draws attention to the fact that many of the parties that oppose the current government in the name of protecting democracy are led by self-selected individuals who appoint Knesset candidates. The three parties currently in the legislature that hold primaries are Likud and National Union in the coalition, and Labor in the opposition. Unlike those parties, Yesh Atid does not plan to hold a primary to select members of its list for the next Knesset. In addition, those parties allow all of their paying members to vote, while Yesh Atid primary voters will be the 700 members of the party convention, who were selected by the party’s Lapid-controlled institutions.

The party’s founding documents said it would hold a vote for the leadership in 2020, and Ofer Shelah, a senior lawmaker in the party and a longtime personal friend of Lapid, demanded to be allowed to run. Lapid refused and Shelah was removed from the party WhatsApp group; the MK then quit and made an aborted attempt to run as the head of his own independent party.