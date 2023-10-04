Worthy Reads

🔎 Expert Exposure: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens spotlights concerns over the recently revealed Iran Experts Initiative, an effort by Tehran to build relationships with individuals within the U.S. foreign policy system, several of whom have ties to Rob Malley, the State Department’s Iran envoy whose clearance has been suspended. “It’s true that emails and texts can always be quoted selectively and misleadingly. It’s true that these scholars almost surely saw themselves as pursuing an honorable aim that required them to cultivate relationships with all sides. And it’s true that Iranian officials, in their internal communications, may have been exaggerating the extent to which I.E.I. was a tool in their hands. But what’s damning here wasn’t the scholars’ purpose, which was in line, overall, with U.S. foreign policy. It wasn’t even the appearance of taking direction from a despotic regime. It’s the lack of transparency. Readers of their opinion essays deserved to know from them about their links to I.E.I. and its masters in Tehran. Full transparency was also owed to their think-tank funders, academic deans, newspaper and magazine editors and the government. Without it, honest advocacy becomes malign influence peddling.” [NYTimes]

🐘 Grand Old Problem: In The Atlantic, Ronald Brownstein observes the dynamics within the Republican Party that led to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster on Tuesday night. “Yet McCarthy’s removal also underscored how the incentives in the modern GOP coalition now almost entirely push in one direction: toward greater conflict with Democrats and the embrace of polarizing policies that reflect the priorities and grievances of the GOP base. It’s no coincidence that critics accused McCarthy of not fighting hard enough for conservative demands at the same moment Trump and the other 2024 GOP presidential contestants are advancing militant ideas once considered politically radioactive, such as deploying the U.S. military into Mexico to attack drug cartels, ending birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants, ripping up civil-service protections for government workers, and dispatching the National Guard into blue cities to fight crime.” [TheAtlantic]

🗳️ Forever Youngkin: Puck’s Peter Hamby weighs in on rumors that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin could enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary. “Maybe I have an edge here as a Richmonder, but it took me about 20 minutes last week to make a quick round of texts and phone calls to the right people who assured me of the obvious reality that Youngkin will not, in fact, be making a run for President of the United States. There are no plans. He will not be drafted. ‘He’s gotta win the round of 32 before thinking about the final 4,’ one of those Republicans told me, pointing out that Youngkin is only 56 years old, and will be able to run for president one day if he wants, when Trump is in a wheelchair and slurping down blended Big Macs through a straw. ‘He’s a young man not in a hurry. He’s got unbelievable favorability and is racking up wins in a purple state.’ Youngkin has been governor of a state for 19 months.” [Puck]

📖 Baron’s Book: Politico’s Jack Shafer reviews former Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron’s new book about the newspaper and politics. “Except for a few admissions about his taciturn personal style and a brief account of his hereditary medical woes, Baron shies from sharing any interior views that would illuminate his successes. No bragging. No false modesty about owing it all to the wonderful people who worked for him, either. No memorable aphorisms outside of, ‘We’re not at war with the [Trump] administration, we’re at work.’ He offers less insight on his method than a truck driver would in a first-person podcast about his Chicago to Los Angeles run. Instead, Baron gestures to mile-post after mile-post of superb work. If Baron doesn’t explicitly spell out his formula, we can still glean it from the principles of journalism that have guided his work and which he discusses at the book’s end. The mystery of Marty Baron turns out not to be much of a mystery at all.” [Politico]



🍕 Portnoy and Pizza:The New York Times’ Kevin Butler and Amelia Nierenberg spotlight Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who uses his platform to review pizza joints around the country. “Austin Purkey, 29, watches every one of Mr. Portnoy’s one-bite reviews. ‘I’ve been fan-girling over him for so long, with the pizza,’ said Mr. Purkey, who said he is into sports gambling and has followed Barstool Sports for about three years. When Mr. Portnoy began the pizza project on a lark a decade ago, he laid out his reviewing philosophy in one of the first posts. ‘To do a real pizza review, you gotta eat it fresh, like I just picked it up,’ Mr. Portnoy says in the video. ‘You can’t drive it. You gotta take a bite, and it’s gotta be instant, like word association.’ This methodology has held sway ever since. At pizzerias from Las Vegas to the Lower East Side, he shows up with a videographer, buys a pizza, walks outside and eats a slice, sometimes with a nervous owner hovering nearby. After a few minutes of bites and banter, Mr. Portnoy renders his verdict, on a scale from zero to 10 that includes decimals.” [NYTimes]