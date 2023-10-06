👋 Good Friday morning and chag sameach to those celebrating the remaining days of Sukkot!

Presidential and congressional candidates will need to file new fundraising reports by next Sunday, but already some of the biggest names in politics are previewing their results — and giving clues as to the political state of play in key races, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Former President Donald Trump announced a massive fundraising haul of $45.5 million over the last three months, nearly all of which can be used in the presidential primary. His top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, raised less than one-third as much ($15 million), and a significant share of DeSantis’ funds can only be used for a general election.

The two major GOP candidates who haven’t yet announced their fundraising totals: former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. If Haley is able to outraise DeSantis in primary campaign funds, it would be another sign of her campaign’s momentum.

On the congressional front, several candidates have raised formidable sums in preparation for tough races ahead. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), running for Senate in California, raised $6.4 million and has banked a whopping $32 million in his campaign account. Schiff is running against two other Democratic lawmakers in the primary: Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA).

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), the front-running Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, raised nearly $3 million in the third quarter, and has over $5 million in her campaign account. She is facing the prospect of a tough election against former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, who entered the race last month.

As she prepares for a competitive reelection, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced raising $2.7 million — and ended September with $8.8 million in cash-on-hand.

In New Jersey, Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ)raised nearly $1 million in just a week for his newly announced Senate campaign against indicted Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). That impressive early haul suggests he’s emerging as a front-runner to succeed the scandal-plagued senator.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), the expected Democratic nominee in a potential three-way Arizona Senate race, raised a formidable $3 million in the third quarter for a tough race ahead. He announced having $5 million in his campaign account.

A few notable House race fundraising nuggets: Former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones, who faced criticism from several Jewish Democrats over a controversial social media post this week, raised over $1 million in his comeback attempt against Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). His leading Democratic primary opponent, Liz Gereghty (the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer), hasn’t released her latest numbers yet.

Adam Frisch, the top Democratic challenger to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), raised about $3.4 million in the third fundraising quarter — an imposing sum in his efforts to oust the controversial right-wing lawmaker.

And progressive activist Sue Altman, seeking to run against Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) in a swing district, raised a respectable $283,000 in the third quarter, positioning her as an early front-runner for the nomination.