Presidential and congressional candidates will need to file new fundraising reports by next Sunday, but already some of the biggest names in politics are previewing their results — and giving clues as to the political state of play in key races, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
Former President Donald Trump announced a massive fundraising haul of $45.5 million over the last three months, nearly all of which can be used in the presidential primary. His top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, raised less than one-third as much ($15 million), and a significant share of DeSantis’ funds can only be used for a general election.
The two major GOP candidates who haven’t yet announced their fundraising totals: former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. If Haley is able to outraise DeSantis in primary campaign funds, it would be another sign of her campaign’s momentum.
On the congressional front, several candidates have raised formidable sums in preparation for tough races ahead. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), running for Senate in California, raised $6.4 million and has banked a whopping $32 million in his campaign account. Schiff is running against two other Democratic lawmakers in the primary: Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA).
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), the front-running Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, raised nearly $3 million in the third quarter, and has over $5 million in her campaign account. She is facing the prospect of a tough election against former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, who entered the race last month.
As she prepares for a competitive reelection, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced raising $2.7 million — and ended September with $8.8 million in cash-on-hand.
In New Jersey, Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ)raised nearly $1 million in just a week for his newly announced Senate campaign against indicted Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). That impressive early haul suggests he’s emerging as a front-runner to succeed the scandal-plagued senator.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), the expected Democratic nominee in a potential three-way Arizona Senate race, raised a formidable $3 million in the third quarter for a tough race ahead. He announced having $5 million in his campaign account.
A few notable House race fundraising nuggets: Former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones, who faced criticism from several Jewish Democrats over a controversial social media post this week, raised over $1 million in his comeback attempt against Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). His leading Democratic primary opponent, Liz Gereghty (the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer), hasn’t released her latest numbers yet.
Adam Frisch, the top Democratic challenger to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), raised about $3.4 million in the third fundraising quarter — an imposing sum in his efforts to oust the controversial right-wing lawmaker.
And progressive activist Sue Altman, seeking to run against Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) in a swing district, raised a respectable $283,000 in the third quarter, positioning her as an early front-runner for the nomination.
new in town
New California Sen. Laphonza Butler a cipher on Israel, other Jewish issues
Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA), the former EMILY’s List president, labor leader and advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris appointed to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) Senate this week, is a largely unknown entity to the state’s organized Jewish community, and her positions on issues of interest to the community are a mystery, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
New face: Jewish organizational officials up and down the state, including the leaders in the American Jewish Committee in Los Angeles, San Francisco Jewish Community Relations Council and Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California told JI this week that they’ve had little or no interaction with Butler in her previous roles.
Governor’s office: Butler’s views on Middle East policy are also apparently unknown to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who appointed Butler to the post, according to a source familiar with the governor’s thinking. The source, who spoke to Newsom about the appointment, said that Middle East policy did not come up in her vetting process, but that — based on their long relationship — Newsom expects that she’ll be an ally to the pro-Israel community.
Resume: One former EMILY’s List staffer who overlapped with Butler and requested anonymity to speak candidly, told JI that they expect Butler to be “very progressive” but that they “cannot imagine” she’ll join the ranks of anti-Israel Democrats; the former staffer said that Israel never came up during conversations at EMILY’s List. They said that Butler’s tenure at EMILY’s List was not without its issues. They described a difficult transition for Butler, whose background was not in fundraising, and clashing management styles. Butler took over EMILY’s List in 2021.
Fifty years on
Yom Kippur War hero: ‘You can’t replace a government by refusing to serve
Fifty years on, the Yom Kippur War is still an open wound in Israeli society. Around this time each year, journalists and historians dig into the archives to try to assign blame for Israel being unprepared, even as its leadership had the information it needed to know that war was looming. Israelis can seem so busy confessing the sins of the war as though it was part of the Yom Kippur prayers, that they seem to forget that the war was not an unmitigated disaster. Israel ultimately won, and the lessons Israel learned made its leadership more able to protect the country, Yom Kippur War hero Avigdor Kahalani argued in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov last month, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the conflict, which began on Oct. 6, 1973.
Battle over the Golan: “I commanded a tank battalion in the Sinai,” Kahalani recalled. “On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, we were moved to the Golan Heights. We were there 10 days before because we were told there may be a war.” Within the first day of the war, “two-thirds of the Golan already wasn’t in our hands,” Kahalani recounted. “There were 130 tanks against us, and we had 10-12 tanks.” But within a few days, the much smaller Israeli force stopped the Syrians and more IDF tank and infantry units joined Kahalani to push the Syrians out of the Golan. “Many of my people were injured, but what mattered, the bottom line, is that we could stop the Syrian Army from completing its mission of conquering the Golan,” he said.
Breaking point: The Yom Kippur War is often cited as a breaking point in the trust Israelis had in the government, the IDF and their ability to protect them. “We learned from this war that we can’t assume that we are strong, so we can do anything,” Kahalani said. “We are strong — but the enemy has his own plans.”
Fast forward: Today, IDF reservists protesting against the current government and its judicial overhaul plans argue that they cannot trust the government if it sends them to war because of its political policies. “This cannot happen,” Kahalani said. “If you don’t like the government, you have to replace them in an election. You cannot replace a government by saying ‘I won’t serve.’ When the moment comes, you have to go and fight,” he emphasized.
kosher food scene
Omakase obsession: Kosher sushi gets an upgrade
For a people that loves to eat — there’s a reason the adage “They tried to kill us, we survived, let’s eat!” is used to describe many a Jewish holiday — the early kosher food scene in the U.S. was dismal. For a time, matzah ball soup and corned beef sandwiches at the local deli accounted for the entire market (Sephardic-owned restaurants added a sprinkling of Spanish and Middle Eastern alternatives to the mix, but options, overall, were limited). These days, however, the kosher market has become a melting pot of nearly endless choices; observant foodies can enjoy authentic Indian tikka masala as easily as they can their mother’s homemade brisket. Yet, one dish has altered kosher dining more than any other: sushi. Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel explores the evolution of the sushi scene for kosher foodies.
Sushi staple: Once introduced in the late ’90s, sushi fever spread rapidly throughout the Jewish community, turning fast-casual kosher eateries into catch-all pizzerias serving spicy tuna and California rolls alongside pasta entrées and bagel sandwiches. “Within a few years you started seeing sushi everywhere, in every restaurant,” Dani Klein, who runs the “YeahThatsKosher” blog, told Jewish Insider in a recent interview. “You would see sushi at every Jewish affair, be it a bar mitzvah, a wedding and even like a regular Shabbat kiddush.”
Fine dining: Recently, another shift has taken place. Instead of maki rolls and sashimi platters perfect for working customers during their lunch break or families enjoying a night out, kosher restaurateurs are turning their focus toward fine dining and premium-quality Omakase experiences that rival their non-kosher competitors. Omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you,” is a style of Japanese cuisine in which the customer gives control of their meal over to the chef — trusting them to serve pieces that are both unique and of high quality. It’s a popular, and generally pricey, dining experience consisting of a number of courses, which the chef prepares in front of the waiting party.
A chef’s dream: “It was always my dream to open a sushi restaurant. I was always obsessed with sushi. I went to Japan for my honeymoon, that’s how much I love it. I went to culinary school for a few years, so that’s where I get my knowledge of cooking,” Masuda Omakase owner and founder Abraham Chetrit told JI. “I knew what kind of high-quality sushi was being served out there in the rest of the world and wanted to bring that to the Jewish community. A lot of the non-kosher restaurants know what kosher is and advertise that they do ‘kosher style,’ so I said to myself, why not make that actually kosher.”
Read the full story here.
diaspora relations
Visa-free travel for Israelis removes barrier for ‘peoplehood’ programs
Israel’s entry into the United States’ Visa Waiver Program removes a significant barrier for Jewish groups involved in programs that bring Israelis to the U.S., allowing for cheaper, easier and greater exchanges. Israel’s inclusion in the program — it is the 41st country to join — is also bound to have major ramifications on tourism to the U.S. (Israelis are famously a people full of wanderlust), as well as for the hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in the United States with family in Israel, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.
Cumbersome process: Until now, Israelis have had to pay nearly $200 for a visa and endure a time-consuming application process, provided they were able to get appointments to do so — no small feat in the post-pandemic era. To get around this, some Israelis turn to “machers,” who can help get you an emergency appointment, for a price.
Opening doors: “You won’t find an Israeli-American family that doesn’t have a visa story, about a missed simcha (celebration) or some crisis,” said Scott Lasensky, a senior policy adviser on Israel to the Obama administration and a lecturer on Israel at the University of Maryland, who has written about and advocated for Israel’s entry to the Visa Waiver Program. Lasensky, senior adviser to Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance, said he hoped that because of Israel’s inclusion in the program, more Israelis would come to the U.S. — even just as tourists — instead of other popular destinations. “As a ‘Jewish peoplehood’ person, I would like them — when it’s a decision between Thailand and the U.S. — I’d like them to come to the U.S.,” Lasensky said. “They may stumble into Central Synagogue while they’re walking in Manhattan. They may meet American Jewish relatives.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJP’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
