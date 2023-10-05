👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on the latest in the Mondaire Jones tweet saga and take a look at Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin's record of criticism of Cairo following his move to freeze military aid to Egypt. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Shlomo Karhi, Levi Shemtov and Shelley Greenspan.

The traditional wing of the Republican Party is being dominated by the MAGA wing in the presidential nomination fight and now in the speaker-less House of Representatives, but in the battle for the Senate, Republican leaders are quietly boosting the prospects of more pragmatic candidates, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Dave McCormick, a hedge fund executive and military veteran, announced his Senate campaign against Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in Pittsburgh last month, and in a striking sign of party unity, was endorsed by the state Republican Party and all the GOP members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation.

McCormick’s expected candidacy follows the Michigan Senate campaign of former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), the respected former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Rogers is the favorite of national GOP leaders, but he now faces a primary challenge from former Detroit police chief James Craig, who’s looking to win the support of MAGA Republicans in the race.

Rogers, as the GOP nominee, would likely make Michigan a major Senate battleground. A more right-wing candidate would almost certainly keep the seat under Democratic control. The GOP nominee would likely face Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the battle-tested Democratic front-runner.

If Republican bigwigs skeptical of former President Donald Trump don’t know where to spend their money — and are holding their donations as a result — the emerging lineup of traditionally conservative Senate candidates is looking like a safer bet. While top GOP donors are growing resigned to the likelihood of a Trump nomination, the prospect of maintaining a check on Democratic power with a GOP-controlled Senate will look increasingly enticing — and give them some bang for their buck. They also have the ability to boost party-backed candidates facing primary threats from less-electable challengers.

The Senate is also a much more hospitable venue for Republican hawks and those who believe in an assertive American foreign policy. Several leading GOP presidential candidates are increasingly sounding more isolationist, and even former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was pressured from his right-wing flank to reduce funding for Ukraine.

That’s making these Senate races quite consequential in charting the future direction of the Republican Party. If the traditional wing of the party can maintain its beachhead in the Senate, it would bode well for its ability to still have a say in the party’s MAGA-fueled future.

On Capitol Hill, however, the emerging House speaker race is showcasing the growing influence of GOP isolationists and heightening concerns about the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine. Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), a leading candidate for the gavel, said yesterday he’d oppose putting forward another aid package — although he subsequently softened that position. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-OK), another potential candidate, has also been a consistent opponent of additional U.S. aid.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has been comparatively more supportive of Ukraine, has also jumped into the race and is an early front-runner alongside Jordan.

But given the growing anti-Ukraine wing of the House GOP, it’s unclear whether a candidate willing to advance another aid package for Ukraine would be able to secure the gavel. In further signs of gridlock, mainstream Republicans are also digging in, demanding changes to the House rules to make it more difficult to remove the next speaker — a condition that might be unacceptable to the hard right.