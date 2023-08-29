Worthy Reads

💬 From Boro Park to Beijing:Tablet magazine’s Armin Rosen profiles Mitchell Silk, an expert on Chinese law, who became the first Hasidic Jew to be confirmed by the Senate after he was nominated to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for international markets during the Trump administration. “‘My grandfather didn’t have a beard,’ said Silk. ‘He didn’t have a library in his house. Nobody had seforim. Who had the money? Who had the space? He had one set of chumashim.’ The books weren’t strictly necessary, since he had whole volumes of Talmud and Midrash memorized. ‘He was an embroiderer,’ said Silk. Secular-presenting schmatta-makers who prayed three times a day and recited pages of Shas off the top of their heads established a community that became much richer and more comfortably Jewish a couple generations later. Traditional Orthodox Jews followed a recognizably American immigrant pattern of greater prosperity and confidence over time, except without the usual subsumption into the mainstream society. Today there are doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs on the stricter ends of Jewish observance. ‘We’re able to enjoy liberty, independence, freedom in ways that we couldn’t 60 years ago,” said Silk.’” [Tablet]

👀 Progressives and Populists: The Atlantic’s Michael Powell considers how the progressive left could find common cause — and solutions to societal challenges — with conservatives. “[Sen. Chris] Murphy backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries and Joe Biden in the 2020 round but nods now toward a populist polestar. ‘There is a realignment afoot out there in America that is not recognized by the elites,’ Murphy said. ‘Tackling this metaphysical crisis for the working class may involve elements of the Bernie Sanders coalition and the Trump coalition.’ The Democrats’ challenge, he notes, extends beyond white people. Latino working-class voters have steadily distanced themselves from Democrats in recent elections. Even Black working-class support, the very core of the Democratic Party, has shown signs of fracture… Murphy, who is the clean-cut son of a corporate lawyer and has what appear to be national ambitions, makes an unlikely populist. But he seems intent on listening. Earlier this month, he headed to the Blue Ridge Mountains city of Boone, North Carolina, where 37 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. ‘It’s one of the poorest regions in America and offers a different conversation than in suburban America,’ he said. ‘That trip reinforced to me that we should not obsess on what divides us.’” [TheAtlantic]

🏡 Jericho Gentrifying: Bloomberg’s Ethan Bronner spotlights the growing housing market in Jericho, which is attracting Palestinian buyers from both the West Bank and Israel. “Abdul Karim Sidr, the mayor of Jericho, says his job is constantly complicated by the threat that the Israeli army will lock down Jericho: The closure that followed the shooting at the start of the year lasted 12 days. But the shifting economics in the area have him dealing not only with the familiar complications of the occupation but also with new challenges stemming from one of the world’s more unlikely real estate booms. Jericho Gate, the first vacation-home development in the Palestinian territories, is part of a broader local renaissance. There have been 7,000 housing units built in this city of 20,000 residents over the past decade, 1,200 in the past year. Once cheap land is suddenly a hot commodity. Last year 2.2 million foreign tourists visited Jericho, and thanks to Jericho Gate and smaller nearby projects, it’s rivaling Bethlehem as the biggest tourist destination in areas under the Palestinian Authority. Tourists are beginning to rent the villas for weekend trips to the Dead Sea. And the Japanese government recently refurbished the site of Hisham’s eighth century palace, displaying and protecting a series of magnificent mosaics.” [Bloomberg]

🏖️ Beating the Heat:The New York Times’ Vivian Nereim reports on Dubai’s “night beaches,” which provide respite from the scorching summer temperatures and have gained popularity among residents and visitors to the Gulf. “Each year, as the suffocating heat of summer creeps in, Dubai’s beaches gradually grow emptier. Weather that would constitute a deadly heat wave in Europe or the United States is the norm in the Arabian Peninsula, and in August, Dubai feels like a steam room. But the coast comes alive long after sunset, when joggers and bicyclists emerge and families set out picnics on folding tables. At midnight or even 4 a.m. on any given day, the beach in Umm Suqeim — an upscale neighborhood on Dubai’s coast — is busy. It is the favorite of several locations that the Dubai municipality has designated as ‘night beaches,’ where swimming is allowed 24 hours a day and spotlights illuminate the water.” [NYTimes]

🏀 Hoops Over Hate: CBC Radio interviews participants in a 1983 basketball game that matched up Jewish campers with students who had been taught by a Holocaust denier. “Jody Miller Elliot was one of [James] Keegstra’s students. She remembers that he liked to debate, but only as long as he won. ‘He was an effective teacher, which was scary, because the content he taught you, you learned,’ said Elliot, 57, who now lives in Langley, B.C. ‘Luckily, I had a family that was very forward-thinking and … they understood what he was teaching was incorrect,’ she said, noting that the affair ‘divided the town.’ Elliot was 16 when she arrived at Camp BB Riback. She says staff at her school hoped that having students spend time with Jewish kids around their ages would help dispel some of what Keegstra taught them. She remembers being nervous, because of ‘everything we were told, that Jewish people were evil,’ she said. But there was still a sense of anticipation. ‘Up to that point, I don’t remember ever meeting a person of Jewish faith.’” [CBC]