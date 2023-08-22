Worthy Reads

🇮🇱 Adams Abroad: In the Jerusalem Post, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who is visiting Israel this week — touts his support for the Jewish state. “I am aware that my trip comes at a pivotal moment for Israel. As mayor of a city whose residents can hold widely differing and opposing views on many subjects, I understand the importance of working through contentious issues and having difficult discussions. Democracy is never easy, and it is only by confronting our differences that we can emerge stronger. While this is my first trip to Israel as mayor of New York City, I have visited twice before. Each time, I have felt a deeper connection to the country: the people, the food, the culture – and I look forward to deepening that bond even further. Israel and New York City have so much in common, the country feels like a second home to me. We share the same drive to always be better, and to fight for democracy, prosperity, and peace, and that is why Israel and New York City will always remain great partners.” [JPost]



⚽ Soccer Sojourn: The Financial Times’ Samuel Agini spotlights the efforts of Stephen Ross’ Relevent Sports, under the leadership of Ross’ son-in-law Daniel Sillman, to grow soccer’s popularity in the U.S. “The rise of the 34-year-old Sillman in the world of sport started when he was still a student at Michigan Ross, the business school named after Relevent’s owner. While there, Sillman emailed Ross for guidance about his business advising professional athletes and the pair struck up a rapport. Sillman eventually sold the business and joined the billionaire’s venture arm in 2014 before becoming chief executive of Relevent three years later at the age of 28. He has also been Ross’s son-in-law since 2020. ‘I know him and I work with him and he works hours and hours and hours,’ said Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group, which owns Premier League champions Manchester City. Relevent’s pitch to link the US and European football predates Sillman. That vision came from co-founder Charlie Stillitano, a former general manager of the New York-based MLS side that would later become the New York Red Bulls. Stillitano, who has since left the company, used his decades of experience in football to build Relevent up in the sport.” [FT]

📚 Documenting History: In the Washington Post, Jane Eisner examines the debate around a conference in Poland focused on the life and writings of Holocaust survivor Clara Rosenfarb. “By commemorating Rosenfarb’s life and work, and more widely sharing her stories, [Joanna] Podolska and her colleagues are also learning about their own past. ‘We see some parts of the history of our city, which most readers didn’t know about before because it was a Jewish history,’ Podolska explained. ‘Sometimes Jews had a different view of the same city. It is a new perspective.’ But will more Poles be as interested in this new perspective? Especially if in extricating the past they stumble upon evidence of their own national complicity? ‘For the country as a whole, this is one of the best times in history: independence, good economy, a defense umbrella,’ Samuel Kassow, a historian of Polish Jewry, told me. ‘Yet it’s a very conflicted country because for so long they built their identity as victims, not perpetrators. It is hard for them to look at the good and the bad in their history.’” [WashPost]

🇮🇷 Talking Tehran: In The Wall Street Journal, the Council on Foreign Relations’ Ray Takeyh assesses how the narrative around the 1953 coup that overthrew the Iranian government has impacted policy-making decisions over the last seven decades. “The 1953 coup is a rare intelligence operation that has penetrated our national narrative. The left laments a coup it doesn’t understand, commemorating it in Hollywood films such as ‘Argo.’ Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright even remarked that ‘the coup was clearly a setback for Iran’s political development. And it is easy to see now why many Iranians continue to resent this intervention in their internal affairs.’ For Democrats, the coup’s lessons are clear: America should avoid taking sides in Iranian politics because the results are bound to be bad. Setting the record straight on 1953 is the first step toward a sensible Iran policy.” [WSJ]



🏖️ Green Gov: The New York Times’ Shawn Hubler profiles Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, as the first-term governor grapples with wildfires that have torched the island of Maui. “Mr. Green, who was born in Kingston in upstate New York and raised in suburban Pittsburgh, has an unconventional political story. His father ran a family-owned civil and structural engineering company; his mother was a local organizer for the National Organization for Women. He jokes that when his parents went to Woodstock, he ‘was there in utero.’ He was born deaf, he said, but not diagnosed until he was a toddler. His hearing was surgically repaired, but the loss left him with speech challenges that took years to overcome…. [As an emergency room physician] Mr. Green campaigned in scrubs for his legislative district and was elected. A week after arriving at the Capitol on Oahu, he said, he met his wife, Jaime, a lawyer who was clerking for a state senator. He held two jobs, as a lawmaker and an emergency physician for the next 18 years until he became governor.” [NYTimes]