👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview the NY-17 race for a key swing seat and look ahead to a busy week on Capitol Hill as Congress returns from the July 4 recess. Also in today’s DK: Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, Kimberly Ovitz and Uri Geller.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that aired on Sunday, President Joe Biden said that the U.S was far from reaching a deal with Saudi Arabia, whereby the U.S. would reportedly provide the Saudis with a defense treaty and civilian nuclear capacity, in return for normalization with Israel. Biden said, “We’re a long way from there. We’ve got a lot to talk about.”

Defending his visit to Saudi Arabia last year, Biden mentioned Riyadh’s decision to open its airspace to Israeli air carriers as one achievement that came from that trip. “So, we’re making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognize Israel,” Biden said. “Quite frankly, I don’t think they have much of a problem with Israel. And whether or not we would provide a means by which they could have civilian nuclear power and/or be a guarantor of their security, that’s — I think that’s a little way off.”

Asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would receive an invitation to the White House, Biden said, “Well, first of all, the Israeli president is going to be coming… And Bibi, I think, is trying to work through how he can work through his existing problems in terms of his coalition.”

Biden referred to some members of the Israeli cabinet as “the most extreme members of cabinets that I’ve seen,” and reiterating his support for a two-state solution he added, “they are a part of the problem, and particularly those individuals in the cabinet who say, ‘We can settle anywhere we want. They have no right to be here, etc.’”

Biden’s comments prompted a response from Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who told the right-wing Israeli TV network Channel 14 last night, “President Biden must internalize that Israel is not another star on the American flag.”

On Ukraine, Biden — who set off yesterday for a weeklong visit to Europe including a NATO summit in Lithuania — said Kyiv’s entry into the alliance is premature so long as the war with Russia is ongoing. The president said he has told his Ukrainian counterpart that “while that process is going on,” the U.S. is ready “to provide security a la the security we provide for Israel, providing the weaponry they need, the capacity to defend themselves, if there is an agreement, if there is a cease-fire, if there is a peace agreement.”

This Saturday marks the deadline for all presidential candidates to file their second-quarter fundraising reports — numbers that will shed light on the state of political play as the 2024 election draws closer.

Most of the presidential candidates officially entered the race over the last three months, meaning this will be the first test of their political mettle. That list includes President Joe Biden, who ended the month of June with a flurry of 10 big-dollar fundraisers to demonstrate an early show of financial strength.

Some candidates, such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have already announced their fundraising figures. Here are some of the unanswered questions we’re tracking closely, per Jewish Insider Editor in Chief Josh Kraushaar:

Can President Joe Biden match former President Barack Obama’s fundraising? Obama recorded a humorous fundraising video to bring in small-dollar donations for his old running mate just before the deadline, but it’s Obama’s fundraising record against which Biden will be judged.

In the second quarter of 2011, Obama’s campaign brought in $47 million for his reelection — along with an additional $39 million through the Democratic National Committee. (Another relevant comparison: In the first quarter of his 2020 campaign, Biden raised $21.5 million.)

Biden’s campaign has said it won’t be announcing its fundraising total until the deadline, raising fears that the number will be underwhelming. The campaign has hired fewer than 20 staffers and doesn’t even have its headquarters in place.

Who’s spending more money: Trump or DeSantis? Both Republican contenders announced strong fundraising totals in the second quarter. Trump’s campaign said it brought in $35 million between his campaign and political action committee — about twice what he raised in the first quarter.

DeSantis, meanwhile, raised over $20 million in the six weeks since entering the race, and his allied super PAC announced it has brought in a whopping $130 million since March. One red flag: DeSantis’ campaign had said it raised over $8 million on the first day after announcing his candidacy, a sign that the pace of fundraising slowed down since then.

Neither campaign announced how much cash on hand was in their respective accounts, which will give greater insight on their burn rate, and how efficiently they’re spending their money. Trump has used his political action committee to pay his substantial legal bills, which tallied $14.6 million in the second half of last year.

DeSantis’ super PAC, with its imposing fundraising, has also been spending aggressively early on advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts — to the point where the Trump campaign has attacked it for wasting money. Maintaining ample cash in the campaign account will be important, since campaigns get much better bang for the buck and also have direct control of their own message.

Who leads the GOP second tier of candidates? You need a scorecard to follow all the GOP candidates who jumped in the race last month, but these fundraising reports will help separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will need to post another solid quarter to alleviate skepticism about her staying power. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will need to show he can continue to raise big money as a presidential candidate to supplement his substantial cash haul accumulated as a senator.

Former Vice President Mike Pence must reel in big-dollar donors, consistent with the profile of a former second-in-command. And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will need to raise enough money from small-dollar donors to qualify for the much-anticipated August primary debate.