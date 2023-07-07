👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we begin with a look at the trend toward extremism in both major political parties from Jewish Insider Editor in Chief Josh Kraushaar. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ze’ev Orenstein, Sue Altman and Mark Robinson.

One of the biggest changes to politics in America over the last decade is the proliferation of extreme views and factions — from the left and right — that have slowly and steadily become assimilated in both parties’ coalitions.

Politics at the turn of the 21st century were defined by both parties fighting for persuadable moderates, and gatekeeping radical views and individuals to avoid tarnishing their brands. Campaigns in our current social media-infused age are driven by the most outspoken and extreme voices dominating the partisan discourse, with any efforts at policing guaranteed to spark an internal backlash.

That dynamic is clearly at play in the battle for the GOP nomination, where former President Donald Trump continues to dominate, despite facing multiple indictments and the prospect of jail time. But the degradation of discourse can also be seen in smaller ways, such as the alliance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign with a social media influencer with a long history of antisemitism, both publiclyand privately.

The tolerance of radical views is also on display within the Democratic coalition, albeit in different ways. Extreme ideas from the party’s left flank — such as defunding the police — have been giving Democrats political headaches as they try to broaden their appeal. But instead of overtly criticizing the views of the Squad, they’re content to overlook the Left’s excesses to keep their coalition partners happy.

The Democratic Party’s inclination to ignore lawmakers spouting inaccurate and incendiary rhetoric is particularly evident when it comes to Israel. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) Twitter feed is frequently a platform for making baseless accusations against Israel — to the point where Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt this week called on the congresswoman to stop “knowingly slander the Jewish state in a time of rising anti-Jewish hate.” But her rants drew no condemnation from party leaders.

But that low bar for policing one’s own is now the bipartisan par for the course. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has done nothing to punish Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) over his support for prominent antisemite Nick Fuentes, even after the congressman spoke at his conference and promoted a favorable documentary about him. He’s even less likely to police his own caucus, given his party’s razor-thin majority in the House.

Former President George W. Bush might have called this dynamic the soft bigotry of low expectations. And in our anything-goes political era, it’s a trend that’s likely to continue until principled leaders stand up and speak out against extremists within their midst.