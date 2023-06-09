Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to NBC’s Chuck Todd about his post-“Meet the Press” plans, and interview Bernard Haykel and Yitz Applbaum on the podcast about recent developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Micaela Diamond, Armin Rosen and Alexis Grenell.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Inside Israel’s Cinderella story at the youth World Cup; Phoenix congressional candidate Raquel Terán faces scrutiny for voting record on antisemitism; and Rhode Island Democrat looks to parlay high-profile connections towards a seat in Congress. Print the latest edition here.
Donald Trump is now the first former commander-in-chief to face federal criminal charges after the Justice Department charged him with mishandling classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, and then obstructing the government’s efforts to return them.
The charges against Trump reportedly include: willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and a conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Trump, on Truth Social, said he was summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday at 3 p.m ET.
The development threatens to upend the 2024 presidential race, where Trump is the current front-runner in the GOP primary field. The surprise early timing of the indictment means that the presidential campaign will likely be progressing in parallel with the prospect that the GOP front-runner could face lengthy jail time, if convicted.
Several leading Republicans — from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Trump’s GOP presidential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — put out statements attacking the Justice Department, accusing it of weaponizing its power for political purposes. That’s been the chorus from pro-Trump Republican lawmakers in the immediate aftermath of the news. So far, Trump’s growing legal predicament has only emboldened GOP voters to rally behind him.
Trump is still facing other investigations in Fulton County, Ga., over his attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election; and a second line of inquiry by special counsel Jack Smith over his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.
The Department of Education will open an investigation into the State University of New Yorkat New Paltz, following a complaint filed last year by two Jewish students — one of whom is Israeli — who allege they were targeted by fellow students because of their support for Israel and that the university did not adequately protect them.
The complaint was filed months after Cassie Blotner and Ofek Preis were removed from a campus group for survivors of sexual assault. Efforts by the students to engage in dialogue with their peers escalated tensions, and both Blotner and Preis found themselves the targets of online harassment by other SUNY New Paltz students. The university, Blotner and Preis said, did not respond to requests for assistance or security escorts.
Preis told us that the opening of an investigation “represents a critical stride in the ongoing battle against antisemitism and the safeguarding of Jewish students within the higher education system.” SUNY New Paltz, Preis said, “has a responsibility to take immediate and decisive action in combating antisemitism and creating an environment that fosters respect and understanding for all students.”
Blotner told JI that the case is “a textbook example of the form of antisemitism that is rapidly spreading across the United States — anti-Zionism. Our rights, as well as our fellow Jewish and Israeli peers’ rights, to an education were robbed from us when our school did not respond to the discrimination on the basis of our identity.”
“We deserve to have a safe and productive environment to be educated in,” Blotner added. “Instead, when students turned their backs on us because of our identity, the school administration did too with their lack of a response that could only be interpreted as condoning the actions those students took.”
Read our original report on the complaint from last August here.
todd’s tenure
Chuck Todd prepares for his next act
Chuck Todd has felt a sense of relief since he announced on Sunday that he would step down from NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the long-running Sunday news show he has anchored for nearly a decade. “It’s a spotlight that can have a glare to it, and I think there’s only so much time anybody can do it and handle it,” he said in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kasssel on Thursday. “I didn’t want to get to the point where I was too jaded or cynical, and I was getting close. I’ll admit it.”
Close to home: But there were also more personal reasons for his decision, including the recent deaths of two close friends, which “really rattled me,” he explained. “I lost my father when he was 40 and I was 16,” he said. “My son, my youngest, he’s 16 right now. I’ve seen people die doing this work.”
Future plans: “I still have a lot of ambition. I still want to be a part of the solution and what’s wrong with media consumption and journalism in the 21st century,” Todd, a veteran Washington journalist, told JI. “But I think there are other places I can do that.” In conversation with JI, Todd, 51, elaborated on those plans while reflecting on his tenure at “Meet the Press,” which has overlapped with three presidential administrations. Even if he has yet to interview President Joe Biden, the outgoing NBC moderator said he remains hopeful about landing a sit-down before he leaves. “There’s still time,” he said.
snapback now
35 House lawmakers urge European leaders to immediately initiate Iran sanctions snapback
Thirty-five House members from both parties sent a letter to British, French and German leaders on Thursday urging them to immediately initiate the snapback mechanism of the United Nations’ sanctions on Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Looming deadline: In the letter, obtained by JI, the lawmakers specifically highlight the urgency of snapback in light of the upcoming expiration of the U.N. embargo on Iran’s missile and drone programs later this year. “It is clear that Iran has failed to live up to its nonproliferation commitments, and time is running out to curb their nuclear ambitions,” the letter reads. “For nearly four years, Iran has ceased implementing important commitments under the JCPOA, continues to expand its nuclear program, and has rejected all diplomatic offers. As our great nations have seen countless times, appeasing belligerent nations does not lead to peace, it only feeds even greater threats to international peace and security.”
Act now: Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) led the letter, joined by 32 Republicans and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL). Both Tenney and Gottheimer, in statements to JI, emphasized the threat that Iran’s nuclear program poses to Israel and the region more broadly. “It is indisputable that Iran is in violation of the JCPOA, which is why our European allies must initiate snapback now to reimpose previously lifted sanctions,” Tenney added. “Snapback will send a clear message to Iran that its nuclear extortion has severe consequences and that the expansion of its nuclear program will not be tolerated. The time for bold and decisive action is now.”
Read the full story here.
Bonus: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, dismissed recent reports that the Biden administration is nearing an interim, “less-for-less” nuclear deal with Iran to replace the moribund Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Menendez — a vocal critic of the JCPOA and the administration’s efforts to reenter it — said in a brief interview with JI’s Marc Rod on Thursday that he had not seen any indications that the administration is pursuing a deal for Iran to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, as multiple recent reports have suggested.
podcast playback
Haykel: Saudi enrichment demands ‘secondary’ to ‘regime security and survival’
Secretary of State Tony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia this week, where he stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to facilitating positive relations between the Gulf nation and Israel. On this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s podcast, co-hosts Rich Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein are joined by Bernard Haykel, professor of Near East studies and director of the Institute for the Transregional Study of the Contemporary Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia at Princeton University, and venture capitalist and JI wine columnist Yitz Applbaum, co-founder and partner at MizMaa Ventures, who has 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship, venture capital and philanthropy across the Middle East and the United States, for a discussion of the arc of U.S.-Saudi relations and the prospects of normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem.
Saudi’s uranium enrichment ambitions: “I don’t think it is a red line for them. It’s kind of an opening gambit in the negotiation,” said Haykel. (Assistance developing its civilian nuclear power program, including domestic uranium enrichment, is one of several reported demands the Saudis want in return for normalization with Israel.) “I think what really matters to the Saudis more than anything else is regime security and survival. So basically, what you have are the Iranians who say, you know, ‘America is the great Satan, we want to destroy America,’ but essentially, they go about wanting to destroy America by attacking Saudi Arabia and Israel through proxies, right? So they told the Saudis that, ‘Should Israel and America attack us’ — the Iranians that is — said, ‘The first target of our counter attack will be Saudi Arabia.’ And so the Saudis are extremely vulnerable…And so the Saudis really care about their security more than anything else. I think enrichment is secondary, tertiary, frankly, and that’s what they seek from the United States, is that kind of protection.”
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “I believe that it does make a difference,” said Applbaum. “I think it’s very important to the Saudis. There’s a bit of a bifurcation, I found, you have the older generation, most probably still very much part of the royal family that knows differently, thinks differently, and then you have the younger generation who might know less about it, or it might be less important to them, but His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, is the custodian of the two holy sites, obviously, the two major holy sites, and these are very, very important things that I believe he and the government takes into consideration. And I believe it’ll just be part of an overall negotiation, but it’s something that has to be dealt with in one form or another and has to be considered before you can have complete normalization. Where it rates 1, 2, 3 or 4, I doubt it is No. 1 or 2, I don’t know, but I do know that there has to be some form of solution in the overall solution towards normalization. I’ve heard it many, many times over.”
sights on saudi
Lawmakers predict ‘overwhelming majority’ of Congress would support Saudi-Israel normalization deal
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) predicted yesterday that the majority of Congress would ultimately support a Saudi-Israel normalization deal, even if it includes conditions that might be troubling to some U.S. lawmakers, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Transparency: “Once we start building the momentum, it’s going to go from the middle out. Here, the middle is pretty large. I would say we start with a majority out of the gates,” Schneider said. “And we end up with an overwhelming majority if the agreement is presented to us in a clear and transparent manner.” Schneider said that transparency about a potential deal will be critical to showing that “we’re not taking a leap of faith on security,” on protecting Israel’s qualitative military edge or on “turning over all of our most advanced technologies without safeguards.”
Necessary partnership: Ernst offered praise for Saudi Arabia, describing it as “working very hard on” its efforts to advance its culture and society, including women’s rights. She broadly emphasized the importance of maintaining the U.S.-Saudi partnership regardless of potential disagreements and concerns. “Whether you think they are a ‘pariah nation’… or not, they are an important player,” Ernst said, referencing campaign-trail comments by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. “We need to continue working on our relationship with Saudi Arabia.”
Worthy Reads
🎭 Frank Reflections: In The New York Times, actress Micaela Diamond reflects on her role as Lucille Frank in the Broadway revival of “Parade,” the central theme of which is the lynching of a Jewish man in Georgia. “Working on this show night after night, I’m forced to confront another truth: Antisemites have never cared what kind of Jew you are, whether you attend synagogue or throw around Yiddish words. ‘Parade’ speaks to historical antisemitism and mob violence, and it forces us to see how antisemitism and racism are inextricably linked, underscoring how the pursuit of justice fails in a broken judicial system. There is fear in acknowledging ourselves — Jewish people — as marginalized. But as Lucille learns through the course of the play, assimilating into the mainstream and hoping that will protect you isn’t the answer. If we refuse to embrace our inherent otherness — the parts that make us definitively Jewish Americans — we forget our common struggle with other marginalized people.” [NYTimes]
🎓 CUNY Concern: In The Nation, Alexis Grenell, using the example of CUNY Law School commencement speaker Fatima Mohammed, considers the intersection between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. “The one thing Mohammed didn’t say was whether or not she thinks Israel or a Jewish state shouldn’t exist, even though her logic led right up to the inescapable conclusion. This is where the rubber of anti-Zionism hits the road of anti-Semitism. She counts Israel among the ‘oppressive institutions’ to be taken down ‘by any means necessary.’ There is obviously legitimate criticism of the state of Israel and its current authoritarian government. But critics who oppose Israel’s very existence rarely state it so clearly, preferring instead to shroud their position in these word salads that have to be carefully parsed. If you don’t think Israel should exist, that’s fine. Just say it. The problem for many anti-Zionists on the left is that truly owning that position would complicate the narrative of oppressor versus oppressed.” [TheNation]
🇮🇷 Plan for Iran: In Foreign Affairs, Henry Rome and Eric Brewer look at the Biden administration’s options for dealing with Iran as the Islamic republic both scales up its nuclear efforts and works to deepen ties in the region. “If the Biden administration has given up on Plan A — reviving the JCPOA — it has also shied away from pivoting to the Plan B proposed by many analysts as well as Israeli officials: heaping economic, political, and military pressure on Tehran. Instead, it has opted for Plan C, an attempt to prevent the worst outcomes of the nuclear standoff with Iran while retaining the possibility of resolving it in the future. Washington seeks to prevent an Iranian bomb, avoid the risky escalation that could come with heightened pressure, and kick the can on a diplomatic solution in the hopes that conditions for a new deal to replace the JCPOA become more favorable over time. But even if it is successful, Plan C would come with costs. It would allow Iran to steadily develop its nuclear program while shaking off its economic and political isolation. And instead of laying the groundwork for a deal that reverses Tehran’s nuclear program, this strategy risks cementing Iran’s status as a nuclear threshold state. As a result, the United States and other interested countries should redouble their efforts to prevent Iran from taking key steps on its path toward a nuclear weapon and complicate Tehran’s efforts to forge new economic lifelines and normalize its nuclear status.” [ForeignAffairs]
👴 Succession Questions:The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg opines that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not prepared his party for a post-Netanyahu era, following incidents this week in which Israeli government officials clashed with members of the Jewish community in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, among other places. “Say what you will about Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but imagining him engaging in any of these antics is impossible. A man of formidable political skill and constant awareness of his position, Netanyahu is famous for managing his image and never allowing his many critics to throw him off his stride. But for decades, he has worked assiduously to ensure that no one with similar talents ever ascends to the summit of right-wing Israeli politics. Rather than groom a successor, he has systematically drummed out every rival competent enough to challenge him, slowly hollowing out his Likud party and reducing it to a cult of personality. The Israeli political landscape is littered with former conservative rising stars dashed upon the rocks of Netanyahu’s ruthless reign. The ones who remain now lead smaller parties, on the outside of Likud looking in.” [TheAtlantic]
🇸🇦 Riyadh Reflections: In The Wall Street Journal, Armin Rosen reflects on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh continues its effort to modernize the country. “In an ideal Islamist state there is a close correspondence between religion and state policy. But in Saudi Arabia the king is an essentially secular ruler who doesn’t govern on God’s behalf in the way of, say, Iran’s supreme leader. Instead, he is an element of a larger order existing within a religious framework that encompasses everyone, including him. Statecraft and diplomacy are thought to be outside the strict purview of religious authority, which is meant to govern private conduct and public morality. For decades, religious social control helped manage the threat of internal rebellion while insulating the birthplace of Islam against the perversions of the wider world. As one Saudi decision-maker put it to me: ‘The country self-isolated out of concern the faith would be lost. That’s nonsense.’ But it’s only nonsense in retrospect. Paradoxically, the crown prince’s reforms have proceeded smoothly because the society is still deeply conservative. Abayas are widely worn but not mandatory. Coffee shops have mosques in the back. There is a public ban on alcohol, and mixed company is unusual even at the hipper cafes.” [WSJ]
Around the Web
☎️ Blinken-Bibi Briefing: Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday following Blinken’s meetings in Saudi Arabia, discussing “areas of mutual interest, including expanding and deepening Israel’s integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region,” according to a State Department readout.
✋ Senate confirmation: In a 54-42 vote, the Senate confirmed Dilawar Syed as the deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration.
🇮🇷 Eye on Iran: Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced Senate companion legislation to the House’s SHIP Act, which targets individuals who help import or sell Iranian petroleum.
📄 PA Policy: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and 16 co-sponsors, including Democrats Juan Vargas (D-CA) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), reintroduced legislation targeting banks that facilitate Palestinian Authority “pay-to-slay” payments.
🕵️ Sunshine State Suspicions: Officials in Florida are investigating whether Morningstar is running afoul of state laws prohibiting boycotts of Israel.
🏺 Museum Momentum: Oregon Public Broadcasting interviews the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education’s executive director about the Portland museum’s reopening following a four-month closure.
🥯 Tasty Treats: Tasting Tablespotlights popular Jewish bakery items.
🇽🇰 Choice of Words: Kosovo’s national assembly voted to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.
🇦🇱 Jewish History: Albania plans to open two new Jewish museums in 2024 — one in the capital of Tirana, and the other in Vlora, home to one of the country’s oldest synagogues, which will serve as the site for the museum.
🏌️ More than Sports: For CNN, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller considers the regional and global implications of the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
🇪🇬 Suggestion for el-Sisi: In the Washington Examiner, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Natalie Ecanow and Jonathan Schanzer suggest that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi come to Israel to pay respects to the families of the Israeli soldiers killed by an Egyptian policeman last week, noting the historic precedent set by King Hussein of Jordan.
🇱🇧🇮🇱 Border Tensions: The IDF reportedly clashed with Lebanese citizens along the border between Israel and Lebanon today after the citizens crossed a barbed wire fence.
⚽ FIFA Finale: Israel’s under-20 national soccer team fell short in the World Cup semifinals, losing to Uruguay last night 1-0.
🚑 Boston Dustup: A demonstrator protesting against Likud MK Nir Barkat in a Boston hotel was hospitalized after security detail intercepted his effort to approach and film Barkat on his phone, as seen in a widely circulated video of the incident.
Wine of the Week
JI wine columnist Yitz Applbaum reviews the Nexus One Tempranillo:
“On the road for a long stretch with my dear friend Ivan, I found myself in the northern Spanish town of Ribera Del Duero. Being in Spanish wine country aroused in me a deep-seated question: Does tasting a wine where its grapes were grown, and liquid was matured add to the magnificence of the flavor? Ivan and I can tell you it does, unequivocally.
The Nexus One Tempranillo is different from the kosher wines I have had in the past. The mid-palate is filled with charcoal smoke overtones, the front palate hits you with vanilla extract (the American oak comes through aggressively). The finish makes you yearn for another glass. Drink within 18 months of today and enjoy with tapas.”
Pic of the Day
Participants wave rainbow flags as they march during the annual Pride Parade in Tel Aviv yesterday, which drew an estimated 150,000 people.
Birthdays
Deputy director of the CIA and actor with a cameo appearance in “Game of Thrones,” David S. Cohen turns 60 on Sunday…
FRIDAY: Former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Walter J. Levy turns 101… Journalist for 30 years at CBS who then became the founding director of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, now a fellow at GWU, Marvin Kalb turns 93… Retired Israeli diplomat who served as ambassador to Italy and France and World Chairman of Keren Hayesod, Aviezer “Avi” Pazner turns 86… Author, lecturer and social activist, Letty Cottin Pogrebin turns 84… Co-founder of Saatchi & Saatchi, Charles Saatchi turns 80… Diplomat and Shakespeare historian, Kenneth Adelman turns 77… Founder and chairman of Commonwealth Financial Network and chairman of Southworth Development, Joseph Deitch turns 73… Professional mediator and longtime syndicated advice columnist, Wendy J. Belzberg… Israel’s former minister of defense and deputy prime minister, Benny Gantz turns 64… Canadian journalist, film producer and television personality, Steven Hillel Paikin turns 63… Producer, director, playwright and screenwriter, Aaron Benjamin Sorkin turns 62… Former lead singer of the Israeli pop rock band Mashina, Yuval Banay turns 61… CEO of Jewish Women’s International, Meredith Jacobs…
Managing director at Major, Lindsey & Africa, Craig Appelbaum… EVP of Jewish Funders Network, Rabbi Rebecca Sirbu… Screenwriter, director and producer, Hayden Schlossberg turns 45… Founder and CEO of Delve LLC, previously a Bush 43 White House Jewish liaison, Jeff Berkowitz… Co-founder of Swish Beverages, David Oliver Cohen turns 43… Jerusalem-born Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director, Natalie Portman turns 42… Producer, writer and director, Rafi Fine turns 40… Multimedia artist known for her work in photography, makeup, hairstyling and textile crafts, Anna Marie Tendler turns 38… Founder and chairman of Israel Tech Challenge, Raphael Ouzan turns 36… Director of the Yale Journalism Initiative, Haley Cohen Gilliland… Deputy assistant secretary for strategic communications at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Jeff Solnet… Ice hockey player for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and best-selling author of children’s books, Zachary Martin Hyman turns 31… Founder and CEO of Team Brotherly Love and The Fine Companies, Daniel Fine… Future congresswoman from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Emilia Levy…
SATURDAY: Author of award-winning books about her experiences before, during and after the Holocaust, Aranka Davidowitz Siegal turns 93… Emmy Award-winning TV journalist and author, Jeff Greenfield turns 80… Physical therapist at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Andrea Sachs… Cathy Farbstein Miller… Senior director of communications for Encore[dot]org, Stefanie Weiss… Former attorney general and then governor of New York, Eliot Spitzer turns 64… Director of business development at Evergreen Benefits Group, Avi H. Goldfeder… Blogger and columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, Neil Steinberg turns 63… Film, television and stage actress, Gina Gershon turns 61… Actress and sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, Laura Silverman turns 57… Israeli film and TV actress, Avital Abergel turns 46… Veteran of 9 NFL seasons as an offensive tackle, Mike Rosenthal turns 46… Director of strategic partnerships at the Birthright Israel Foundation and director of community education at NYC’s Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, Rabbi Daniel Kraus… Professor at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Yascha Mounk turns 41… Anchorman at Israel’s Channel 13 News, Matan Hodorov turns 38… Publisher of The New York Sun, Dovid Efune… CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco, Tyler Gregory… Singer, composer and entertainer, Simcha Leiner turns 34… Belgian singer and songwriter, known as “Blanche,” Ellie Blanche Delvaux turns 24… CEO of Encounter, Yona Shem-Tov…
SUNDAY: Heir to the British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, minister in two British governments under Prime Ministers Major and Thatcher, Sir Timothy Alan Davan Sainsbury turns 91… Executive director of NYC-based government watchdog Citizens Union, Elisabeth A. “Betsy” Gotbaum turns 85… Columbus, Ohio-based retail mogul and philanthropist, chairman of American Eagle Outfitters, Value City Department Stores, DSW and others, Jay Schottenstein turns 69… Member of the Knesset for the Agudat Yisrael faction of the United Torah Judaism party, Meir Porush turns 68… Owner of MLB’s New York Mets, Steven A. Cohen turns 67… Past president and national board member of AIPAC, he is a senior advisor to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lee Rosenberg… Member of the Knesset for the Shas party, Yoav Ben-Tzur turns 65… New Windsor, N.Y., attorney, Barry Wolf Friedman… Political activist and former Illinois state representative, Lauren Beth Gash turns 63… Partner in the D.C. office of world-wide consulting firm, Brunswick Group, Michael J. Schoenfeld… President of J Street, Jeremy Ben-Ami turns 61… President and executive director of the New York Jewish Agenda, former White House Jewish liaison, Matt Nosanchuk… Founder of Shabbat[dot]com, Rabbi Benzion Zvi Klatzko… Dean of TheYeshiva[dot]net and noted speaker, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak (YY) Jacobson turns 51… Budget director at the City Council of the District of Columbia, Jennifer Budoff… Israeli businesswoman and philanthropist, Nicol Raidman turns 37… Director of communications and programming at Academic Engagement Network, Raeefa Shams… Actor, performance artist and filmmaker, Shia LaBeouf turns 37… Olympic medalist in canoe slalom, Jessica Esther “Jess” Fox turns 29… Israeli attorney and CEO of Dualis Social Venture Fund, Dana Naor… Jennifer Rubin…