Worthy Reads

🎭 Frank Reflections: In The New York Times, actress Micaela Diamond reflects on her role as Lucille Frank in the Broadway revival of “Parade,” the central theme of which is the lynching of a Jewish man in Georgia. “Working on this show night after night, I’m forced to confront another truth: Antisemites have never cared what kind of Jew you are, whether you attend synagogue or throw around Yiddish words. ‘Parade’ speaks to historical antisemitism and mob violence, and it forces us to see how antisemitism and racism are inextricably linked, underscoring how the pursuit of justice fails in a broken judicial system. There is fear in acknowledging ourselves — Jewish people — as marginalized. But as Lucille learns through the course of the play, assimilating into the mainstream and hoping that will protect you isn’t the answer. If we refuse to embrace our inherent otherness — the parts that make us definitively Jewish Americans — we forget our common struggle with other marginalized people.” [NYTimes]

🎓 CUNY Concern: In The Nation, Alexis Grenell, using the example of CUNY Law School commencement speaker Fatima Mohammed, considers the intersection between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. “The one thing Mohammed didn’t say was whether or not she thinks Israel or a Jewish state shouldn’t exist, even though her logic led right up to the inescapable conclusion. This is where the rubber of anti-Zionism hits the road of anti-Semitism. She counts Israel among the ‘oppressive institutions’ to be taken down ‘by any means necessary.’ There is obviously legitimate criticism of the state of Israel and its current authoritarian government. But critics who oppose Israel’s very existence rarely state it so clearly, preferring instead to shroud their position in these word salads that have to be carefully parsed. If you don’t think Israel should exist, that’s fine. Just say it. The problem for many anti-Zionists on the left is that truly owning that position would complicate the narrative of oppressor versus oppressed.” [TheNation]

🇮🇷 Plan for Iran: In Foreign Affairs, Henry Rome and Eric Brewer look at the Biden administration’s options for dealing with Iran as the Islamic republic both scales up its nuclear efforts and works to deepen ties in the region. “If the Biden administration has given up on Plan A — reviving the JCPOA — it has also shied away from pivoting to the Plan B proposed by many analysts as well as Israeli officials: heaping economic, political, and military pressure on Tehran. Instead, it has opted for Plan C, an attempt to prevent the worst outcomes of the nuclear standoff with Iran while retaining the possibility of resolving it in the future. Washington seeks to prevent an Iranian bomb, avoid the risky escalation that could come with heightened pressure, and kick the can on a diplomatic solution in the hopes that conditions for a new deal to replace the JCPOA become more favorable over time. But even if it is successful, Plan C would come with costs. It would allow Iran to steadily develop its nuclear program while shaking off its economic and political isolation. And instead of laying the groundwork for a deal that reverses Tehran’s nuclear program, this strategy risks cementing Iran’s status as a nuclear threshold state. As a result, the United States and other interested countries should redouble their efforts to prevent Iran from taking key steps on its path toward a nuclear weapon and complicate Tehran’s efforts to forge new economic lifelines and normalize its nuclear status.” [ForeignAffairs]

👴 Succession Questions:The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg opines that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not prepared his party for a post-Netanyahu era, following incidents this week in which Israeli government officials clashed with members of the Jewish community in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, among other places. “Say what you will about Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but imagining him engaging in any of these antics is impossible. A man of formidable political skill and constant awareness of his position, Netanyahu is famous for managing his image and never allowing his many critics to throw him off his stride. But for decades, he has worked assiduously to ensure that no one with similar talents ever ascends to the summit of right-wing Israeli politics. Rather than groom a successor, he has systematically drummed out every rival competent enough to challenge him, slowly hollowing out his Likud party and reducing it to a cult of personality. The Israeli political landscape is littered with former conservative rising stars dashed upon the rocks of Netanyahu’s ruthless reign. The ones who remain now lead smaller parties, on the outside of Likud looking in.” [TheAtlantic]

🇸🇦 Riyadh Reflections: In The Wall Street Journal, Armin Rosen reflects on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh continues its effort to modernize the country. “In an ideal Islamist state there is a close correspondence between religion and state policy. But in Saudi Arabia the king is an essentially secular ruler who doesn’t govern on God’s behalf in the way of, say, Iran’s supreme leader. Instead, he is an element of a larger order existing within a religious framework that encompasses everyone, including him. Statecraft and diplomacy are thought to be outside the strict purview of religious authority, which is meant to govern private conduct and public morality. For decades, religious social control helped manage the threat of internal rebellion while insulating the birthplace of Islam against the perversions of the wider world. As one Saudi decision-maker put it to me: ‘The country self-isolated out of concern the faith would be lost. That’s nonsense.’ But it’s only nonsense in retrospect. Paradoxically, the crown prince’s reforms have proceeded smoothly because the society is still deeply conservative. Abayas are widely worn but not mandatory. Coffee shops have mosques in the back. There is a public ban on alcohol, and mixed company is unusual even at the hipper cafes.” [WSJ]