In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the State Department’s outgoing chief diversity and inclusion officer, and look at the state of play in Montana’s Senate race following the entry of businessman Tim Sheehy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Armin Rosen, Amb. Nikki Haley and Elliot Ackerman.

The growing likelihood of a Montana Senate primary clash — between Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and businessman Tim Sheehy, who launched his bid this morning — is shaping up to be the marquee congressional test pitting the Republican Party’s establishment forces against its grassroots right wing.

Sheehy, a political outsider and decorated military veteran, is preferred by national Republican officials at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, including committee Chairman Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who endorsed Sheehy. Rosendale is the sitting congressman who represents the eastern half of the state, and thanks to his higher name recognition, holds an early advantage in primary polling.

Rosendale’s record doesn’t fit into simple characterizations. On foreign policy, he’s an isolationist who introduced legislation barring American support for Ukraine until the U.S.-Mexico border is secure. But he also has a largely pro-Israel voting record and was endorsed by AIPAC’s PAC in 2022.

Rosendale was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in 2022, but refused to take his call on the House floor when the former president was lobbying for Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become speaker. He’s championed by the anti-tax Club for Growth, which is currently opposing Trump’s presidential campaign and has feuded with the former president.

And for a member of Congress, Rosendale only raised $127,000 in the last fundraising quarter — a pittance for someone planning a statewide campaign. (He banked $1.2 million in his account at the end of March.) Sheehy, meanwhile, has the ability to self-finance a campaign.

The Montana Senate race is one of the most consequential races in the country. If Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) wins reelection, it would give Senate Democrats a fighting chance to hold their narrow majority despite facing a difficult map. A loss would likely lock in GOP Senate control. Tester has won tough races before, and already defeated Rosendale in 2018.

The Aspen Ideas Festival continues today in Colorado, against a somber backdrop following the death on Sunday of Aspen Institute Chair Emeritus James Crown, who died in a racing accident in Aspen on his 70th birthday.

Crown was eulogized at the festival, with Aspen Institute CEO Walter Isaacson praising Crown’s “deep sense of values.” eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke to Jewish leaders in Crown’s hometown of Chicago about his impact on the community. Read more here.

Coming up today in Aspen: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak on a panel this morning, “The Resurgence of the ‘Oldest Hatred’: The Effort to Combat Antisemitism,” moderated by Katie Couric. Speaking alongside Emhoff are White House Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Race Forward’s Eric Ward. Following the panel, Emhoff and Sherwood-Randall will participate in a roundtable discussion about the Biden administration’s National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism.

A separate panel this morning will explore the arguments for and against affirmative action, ahead of the Supreme Court’s anticipated rulings this week — which could come as soon as this morning — on cases at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that will determine the future of racial preferences in college admissions.

Given the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, the justices are likely to roll back — if not outlaw completely — affirmative action policies, where schools heavily weigh race as a determinative factor in whether a student gets admitted.

Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff, is accusing both schools of discriminating against Asian-American students, who need significantly higher test scores than other non-white groups to get into these top schools.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) submitted an amicus brief on the universities’ behalf, outlining its past opposition to racial quotas but support for using race as one among many factors determining admissions.

“ADL’s longstanding position has been that affirmative action programs are invalid when they impose quotas, use race as a determinative factor in making admissions decisions, or act in a manner that assigns persons to categories based on their race,” the ADL wrote. “ADL also believes, however, that those concerns are not implicated when a university considers race as just one factor among many others as part of a holistic review of applicants.”

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law sided with the plaintiff in an amicus brief that accused Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants the same way Jews were discriminated against in the early 20th century.

“We must not let Harvard do it all over again to new generations of college applicants – Asian-American applicants – who, too, deserve an equal opportunity to be considered without regard to their race,” the Brandeis Center wrote in its brief.