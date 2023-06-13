Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Sharansky’s Say: National Review’s Jay Nordlinger interviews Natan Sharansky, who spent nine years in a Soviet prison, about Russia’s actions against Ukraine and other dissidents. “The blame lies with Putin, says Sharansky. It is true, however, that he has brought some number along. A leader can appeal to better angels and worse angels — and Putin is a master appealer to the worst. Sharansky recalls what Putin has said, more than once: The collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. Sharansky had an opportunity to contradict him, directly. While chairman of the Jewish Agency (from 2009 to 2018), he met with Putin several times. ‘The greatest tragedy was the Holocaust,’ Sharansky said. In any event, Putin has a thirst for empire, Sharansky explains, as Russian and Soviet leaders past have had. His measure of success is: How many lands have you collected? How much bigger have you made Russia? Have you reacquired land that was lost? Does the world fear you?” [NationalReview]

🇸🇦🇮🇷 Gulf Concerns: In Foreign Policy, Steven Cook suggests that Iran-Saudi rapprochement has not garnered the deescalating effect that observers predicted. “The Saudis may be masters of international golfing, but the Iranians have won where it counts. Now, having taken Riyadh off the table, Tehran is working to undermine what is left of the region’s anti-Iran regional coalition — a policy that includes going on the offensive against Israel and the United States. For too long, bad assumptions have formed the basis of U.S. Middle East policy, including the notion that Iran’s leaders want to normalize ties with their neighbors. In reality, Iran does not want to share the region and is not a status quo power. The regime’s goal is to reorder the region in a way that favors Tehran, and with the Saudis now promising an ambassador and investment, the Iranians have determined they are now freer to advance their agenda. In other words, no de-escalation.” [ForeignPolicy]

👪 From Generation to Generation: The Washington Post’s Rachel Zimmerman considers how trauma is passed on from parent to child. “Researchers have investigated whether Holocaust survivors and their children showed changes to what are known as ‘epigenetic markers,’ chemical tags that attach to DNA and can switch genes on or off, which in turn can influence inherited traits or diseases. These studies, led by Rachel Yehuda, director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, compared blood samples of people who experienced the horrors of the Holocaust with those of Jews living outside Europe during the war. Through molecular analyses, researchers found an important difference: Mothers exposed to the Holocaust showed changes in the activity of a DNA segment involved in regulating the stress response. Their children, who were not directly exposed, also showed these changes. The implications of this research are far from conclusive but suggest that the environmental wounds inflicted on one generation may be transmitted to the next. ‘Clearly there is a signal of something interesting happening on a molecular level with intergenerational trauma,’ said Yehuda, a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience. ‘It will be a while before we figure it all out.’” [WashPost]

🍷 Lost and Found: The Associated Press’ Kirsten Grieshaber spotlights the efforts of German curator Matthias Weniger to return objects confiscated by the Nazis to descendents of the original owners. “Weniger makes a point of personally delivering the pieces to the families. He traveled to the U.S. earlier this year, and last week, he returned 19 pieces to families in Israel. There, Weniger met up with Hila Gutmann, 53, and her father Benjamin Gutmann, 83, at his home in Kfar Shmaryahu north of Tel Aviv, and gave them a small silver cup. Weniger had managed to track down the family with the help of the tracing service of Magen David Adom — Israel’s version of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The cup was likely used for Kiddush to bless the wine on the eve of Shabbat — but nobody knows for sure because the original owners, Bavarian cattle dealer Salomon Gutmann and his wife Karolina, who were the grandparents of Benjamin, were murdered by the Nazis in the Treblinka extermination camp. ‘It was a mixed feeling for us to get back the cup,’ said Hila Gutmann. ‘Because you understand it’s the only thing that’s left of them.’” [AP]



🌎 Rogue Relations: In The Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead looks at the new political dynamics forming in Latin America, as Russia, China and Iran bolster ties across the continent. “The steady incursions of U.S. rivals into the Western Hemisphere would have touched off a political firestorm at any time since James Monroe issued his famous doctrine. But Latin America and the Caribbean are the last remaining places where the American foreign-policy establishment appears to cling to post-Cold War complacency about America’s rivals. Just as the establishment once scoffed at the idea that Russian ambitions in the former Soviet republics could pose a threat to European peace, or that China’s military buildup around Taiwan could affect American interests, it now blandly dismisses the idea that focused Chinese, Russian and Iranian activism in the Western Hemisphere could undermine American security.” [WSJ]