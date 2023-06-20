👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at a new bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill focused on Iranian deterrence, and interview Dina Kraft about her new book co-authored with Anne Frank’s best friend. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Gal Gadot, Judge Judy and Ehud Barak.

Both chambers of Congress are back after the long weekend, with a laundry list of tasks ahead of the July 4th recess, which begins next week.

On Wednesday, the House and Senate Armed Services Committees will begin marking up the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual defense and national security policy bill — the House in open session and the Senate in closed session. The Senate’s markup could continue through Friday.

Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod has gotten a look at some of the amendments to the NDAA set to be introduced during the House’s markup.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is planning to introduce amendments authorizing the administration to transfer retired U.S. aerial refueling tankers to Israel — which could assist a potential Israeli strike on Iran; directing the administration to report to Congress on Israel’s guided munition needs and whether those munitions are available to Israel; and requiring twice-annual military exercises with Israel including simulated long-range and large-scale strike missions, U.S. refueling of Israeli aircraft and U.S. logistics, intelligence and air defense support to Israel.

Reps. Pat Ryan (D-NY), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) will introduce two amendments on combating antisemitism and extremism in the military. One would require a report to Congress on the implementation of efforts to update security clearance processes to root out extremists and antisemites, as well as ensure that Jewish Americans are not targeted for perceived dual loyalty to Israel; the other would require the Defense Department to issue a training and education plan to combat extremist recruitment of Defense personnel.

“Antisemitism continues to grow at an alarming rate, threatening the very fabric of our democracy,” Ryan told JI. “We must immediately address the rise of antisemitism and hate across this country, and in particular, the risk that violent extremism within the military poses to our national security. I’m proud to join colleagues in pursuing critical legislation to combat these crises head-on. Inaction is not an option.”

Strickland added, “Antisemitism is a threat to national security and must be treated and evaluated as the serious threat to our armed forces that it is…. This year’s NDAA must equip Congress and our military with the tools needed to root out antisemitism and shore up our nation’s readiness in the face of violent extremist movements.”

We’re also expecting to see numerous additional amendments on Middle East policy issues; the NDAA frequently serves as a vehicle to which a range of other foreign policy bills are attached, and lawmakers have previously discussed with JI plans to attempt to add Abraham Accords-related legislation and additional Iran sanctions to the bill.

Also on Wednesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will meet to discuss legislation extending long-standing Iranian energy sanctions and a resolution condemning Iran’s human rights violations. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will mark up a resolution expressing support for Iranian protesters.

On Thursday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee will hold a hearing on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in the United Nations, Palestinian Authority and NGO community, with testimony from Yona Schiffmiller of NGO Monitor, Itamar Marcus of Palestinian Media Watch, Eugene Kontorovich of the Kohelet Policy Forum and Hillel Neuer of U.N. Watch.