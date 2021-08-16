view from the field

After Afghanistan evacuation, what comes next?

A US military helicopter is pictured flying near the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

American forces scrambled on Sunday to evacuate remaining U.S. personnel, local translators and others promised asylum following the total collapse of the Afghan government in Kabul. After weeks of steady gains by Taliban insurgents across the country, the weekend’s events sealed a calamitous few days as the remaining Americans, mostly stationed at the sprawling embassy complex, rushed to complete an increasingly chaotic evacuation. One human rights attorney quoted by the Wall Street Journal called the situation “Saigon on steroids,” comparing the Afghanistan pullout to the American evacuation of the South Vietnamese city at the end of the Vietnam War, a comparison that was rebuffed Sunday by U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken. “It’s a sad day,” Douglas Feith, former undersecretary of defense in the George W. Bush administration, told JI.

‘Disastrous’: “President Biden has damaged American credibility in the Middle East and elsewhere by his precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” said Elliott Abrams, a senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, who previously served in the Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump administrations. “Even if one agrees that we should get out, to get out instantly and during the heart of the fighting season, to deny the Afghans air support, and to create the disaster we see in Kabul today were all avoidable. He chose a disastrous policy. Every American ally in the Middle East will shudder at what they are seeing this week and our enemies will rejoice.”

Catastrophe: “This is an unspeakable catastrophe for all the Afghans that the Taliban can be expected to torture and kill,” said Feith, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank and a Pentagon and White House official in the Reagan administration. “Those who must now be terrified include all women and girls and anyone who had ties to the Americans, supported liberal policies or otherwise offended against Taliban ideology.” Under the protection of American forces, NGOs had spent years developing schools and increasing rights and opportunities for women, expecting to leave a legacy of improvement now banned by the Taliban. On Sunday, some commentators were quick to point out the lack of public comment offered by some progressive Democratic lawmakers previously critical of Israel.

Explaining the left: “The left is in a bind between ‘end the endless wars’ and values like feminism and human rights,” Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at The Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told JI. “I think it’s very understandable that Democrats are reticent to criticize the president who has gone out of his way to give them policy victories. If this had been done by Trump, I’m sure they would have been up in arms. But they can leave that to Republicans, who would, to the contrary, have defended Trump stoutly. More importantly, this basically serves the agenda of both the progressive left and the Republican Trumpian right, which agree on something approaching a neo-isolationist foreign policy.”

American credibility: “I don’t think it says much for American credibility, except with potential individual partners in the developing world, that is to say ordinary people who might serve as pro-American soldiers, low-level administrators or translators with the U.S. military,” Ibish told JI. “That they may be abandoned en masse to their fates, and very suddenly, as happened in Vietnam before, is further emphasized by this wretchedly quick, slapdash withdrawal. Other than that, I don’t think the world is going to look at the American role much differently, and I don’t think it’s going to have a big impact on American credibility.”

View from the Mideast: With a seeming failure of American foreign policy playing out before the international community, questions were immediately raised as to how the events would impact U.S. allies, especially those in the Middle East. “The team managing America’s disastrous Afghanistan policy is in charge of managing America’s Iran and broader Middle East policies.” Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI. “Now that American influence and credibility have been severely undermined, American allies like Israel had better start developing their own independent Plan B for countering the threat from Iran.” Feith concurred, adding, “This will gravely damage America’s international standing. It undermines our credibility as a military partner. In the future, it will be far harder for U.S. officials to win high-risk cooperation from foreign friends, especially for projects requiring substantial time and patience.”