Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Shari Redstone, 71, has been busier than she had expected after selling Paramount, where she served as chair, to Skydance Media in a widely scrutinized merger this summer.

The Jewish media mogul recently joined the Israeli entertainment studio Sipur as chair, and in leading the Redstone Family Foundation, she is involved in a range of projects fostering cultural ties between the Black and Jewish communities and combating the rise in antisemitism, among other initiatives.

Her current efforts underscore what she describes as a renewed commitment to fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, an event she cites as accelerating her decision to finally agree to offload Paramount in an $8 billion deal with Skydance, the Hollywood studio led by David Ellison.

“It took on a new energy for me, and a new desire to really be supportive of Israel in every way I can,” Redstone said of her thinking in an interview with Jewish Insider on Friday. “I just want to be part of that community, because it is so important to the future of Judaism, and so important as a core way, ultimately, to fight antisemitism and to bring people together.”

As she embarks on her new ventures, Redstone said she hopes to promote content to counter what she views as an inordinately negative focus on Israel in the media and entertainment industries — an issue she highlighted at CBS News in her final months at Paramount, when she had criticized the company’s handling of its coverage relating to the war in Gaza.

Before the merger with Skydance, Paramount had settled a $16 million lawsuit with President Donald Trump over his claim that “60 Minutes,” CBS News’ flagship program, had tried to influence the results of the election by selectively editing a comment in an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With the sale and lawsuit behind her, Redstone says she is now “very encouraged” by the direction of CBS under Ellison, praising Paramount’s recent decision to publicly denounce a Hollywood boycott of the Israeli film industry. “It’s really nice to have people use their voices and their platforms and not be afraid and just do the right thing,” she told JI. “I hope that more people can stand up to that standard, because it isn’t always easy.”

She was somewhat more oblique, meanwhile, in addressing ABC’s decision last week to suspend the late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over his comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the Trump administration’s role in pressuring the company to take him off the air. (Kimmel returned to his show Tuesday night, though TV station owners Sinclair and Nexstar are still refusing to air his show on their ABC affiliates.)

“I don’t know what went into ABC’s decision,” she said. “I just know that we’re living in a world right now that’s very divisive, and those of us who have platforms really need to use it to try to unite people and not just divide people.”

In the interview with JI, Redstone discussed her plans at Sipur and elsewhere, shared her thoughts on the broader news ecosystem and weighed in on Trump’s heightened efforts to silence his critics in the media industry, among other issues.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Jewish Insider: You’ve suggested that your decision to leave Paramount and to sell the business was in many ways fueled by an increased desire in the wake of Oct. 7 to work more on fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel. Can you elaborate on your thinking there and what particular issues or causes you’re hoping to focus on now?

Shari Redstone: Oct. 7 impacted me and made me want to get more engaged than I had ever been before. It just really accelerated my desire to be able to focus on the issues that were so important here and around the world. I made a trip to Israel in January, right after Oct. 7, and that was really what changed everything for me. The first stop was the Nova music festival [site], and just being there made me realize that this is what I needed to do, and I haven’t looked back. I’m really excited about being able to spend more time and resources addressing the issues of antisemitism and hate.

I already had a bunch of programs that I was working on, including a program I did at the Y with children aged 4 to 5 to really appreciate different cultures, and it uses books, activities and family events to introduce kids to various cultures with a focus really on fighting antisemitism. But we can’t fight antisemitism unless we really give individuals, especially kids, an understanding of all cultures and differences that exist, and how to address those differences. So I had a lot of programs going, but now I’m just full speed ahead and super excited.

JI: Is that work through your foundation?

SR: It’s mostly for my foundation. The main mission there is to empower individuals and communities by using education, film media to create opportunities for open, civil dialogue and to really promote cross-cultural understanding. I did a program at the Jewish Museum in New York with a Black artist who was significantly influenced by a Jewish artist. As part of our Film Impact Series, we did two films, including “From Swastika to Jim Crow,” which talked about the Jewish-Black relationship when [Jewish academics] came here after the war, and nobody would take them in, except for the HBCUs.

I’m now focusing on a movie called “Shared Legacies,” which is about the historic relationship of the Black and Jewish communities, especially during the Civil Rights Movement. I really find that if we can bridge the gap and bring different communities together, and we can be each other’s advocates, that’s a lot stronger than being our own advocates — and that’s one of the reasons why so much of my programming is around cross-cultural education.

JI: Are there any new or upcoming initiatives that you’re looking forward to working on through the foundation?

SR: For the Film Impact Series, we’re actually going to Washington to do a screening at the Library of Congress, where we’re bringing together Black and Jewish leaders, both in Congress and outside of Congress, to screen the film and to have a dinner. I’m very excited about that. One of the things I try to do is not do one-off programming, to try to build a community and continue to bring them back.

Another other thing I’m super excited about is my program at the Y. We’re now expanding that program from one Y to 13 Ys, and we’re not only working with the children — we’re working with teenagers, parents and families to really create a community around these issues. One of the things I’ve found is if you want to do a program with the children, you need to engage with the family. It needs to be part of their life, not just one great day of fun or learning.

JI: On top of that, you recently joined Sipur as chair. Can you talk about what you’re expecting to do there now, and why you chose to join this particular studio?

SR: I have to start by saying I was absolutely not looking for another business opportunity. But the reality is, I worked with Emilio Schenker, who’s the CEO of Sipur, and his team on bringing the movie “We Will Dance Again” to Paramount. During that time, I just got to know him and his team and his supporters, and I love his vision of being the first international studio based in Israel. He has a great business model, great team, great content. I love it, because so much of our time is spent on dealing with more of the controversial issues that involve Israel, so for me, it’s very consistent with the work I’m doing in my foundation.

Hopefully we can present a larger view of Israel. We can present the successes of Israel. We can have positive stories of Israel. Right now, they’re doing a project in Argentina with one of the top singers in Israel, Noa Kirel. It’s going to be a telenovela for the Latin American market. We’re doing another TV series I’m very excited about in Australia. We’re doing a great series in Israel. We’re really getting visibility for a different side of Israel, which I think is really important. It’s very consistent both with a great business and with trying to have an impact, because so much of what we do is about promoting cross-cultural understanding and relationships and proactivity, and I think what Sipur is doing is going to further that cause.

JI: You mentioned that it’s nice to focus on less controversial issues related to Israel, but it seems difficult to avoid controversy even with apolitical projects given the pitched debate in Hollywood over Israel and the mounting boycotts and other issues we’ve seen at recent film festivals in Venice and Toronto. What do you make of that dynamic and how do you feel like you can address it in your new position?

SR: I want to start by saying I always address that issue, because I think if we don’t use our voices and our platforms to advocate for what we think is important, then we really fail at what our core mission is. I honestly am concerned about the boycott. I think people do not always have the right information to make the decisions that they make. But I also feel that one of my jobs now in creating content for Israel, in working with Sipur, is to provide these opportunities for these relationships to continue. I do not believe a boycott is the answer, and as we found on college campuses, so many people get involved in activities and boycotts and protests without even really understanding what the issues are. Hopefully this will lead to better education for everyone. That was an issue I had at the news as well. People need to be educated. They need to understand the facts before they go out and make statements and take actions. So, quick answer, I don’t like it. Longer answer, I’m going to do everything I can to both change it and to fight the narrative.

JI: Can you talk more about your connection to Israel and how it developed over time? When did you first visit?

SR: I was in Israel years and years ago. My kids studied there, and Israel was always important. But after Oct. 7, it was the first time I thought about what my life would be without Israel, and how in so many ways, we’ve taken for granted the existence of Israel and everything that they do, frankly, for peace in the Middle East. You know, to give Jews a place that they know they will always have a home, which has become even more important in the past several months. It took on a new energy for me, and a new desire to really be supportive of Israel in every way I can.

I think all of us — Jews, non-Jews — we take certain things for granted, and that kind of taught me, don’t take anything for granted. That’s why I’m just so excited to double down on my work in Israel, to spend more time there, to work with Sipur, to work with the survivors of the Nova music festival. I’ve worked with lone soldiers. I’ve worked with the IDF. And I just want to be part of that community, because it is so important to the future of Judaism, and so important as a core way, ultimately, to fight antisemitism and to bring people together.

There’s never enough stories told about how, where else do you have Jews and Arabs working together in the government? Nobody talks about all of the things that Israel does to try to provide a very positive existence for the Arabs living in Israel. Nobody did too much for them in Gaza for the last 15 years.

JI: Have you yourself faced antisemitism?

SR: You know, we all have. I’m not going to go into it, but, yeah.

JI: You took issue with CBS’ handling of some Israel issues while you were at Paramount, including a ‘60 Minutes’ segment that drew almost exclusively on interviews with former officials who resigned from the State Department in protest of the Biden administration’s support for Israel. What are your thoughts on the mainstream media’s coverage of Israel at the moment? Do you feel that it’s become skewed against Israel amid the war in Gaza, and if so, why do you think that’s the case?

SR: Look, antisemitism has existed in this country and around the world for a very long time. I think what happened after Oct. 7 was boiling up. I don’t think it suddenly became an issue, and I think the issues that I try to address go back to what I said: Educate people, give them the facts. I think media and news in particular needs to be more balanced. We need to have fact-based reporting that enables people to understand the bigger picture, the context. That’s what I advocate for, more education, more balance, for differentiation between opinions and facts.

I think right now, it’s very difficult for audiences to distinguish between facts and the opinions given by journalists, and I think we need to do a better job of that. And by the way, people are entitled to their opinions. If you’re a news broadcaster, you need to present a diversity of opinions, and people now are using their opinions as if they’re the facts, so I think we need to do a better job of just fact reporting, educating people and having more balance.

JI: Are there any positive examples of media companies upholding those values you’d like to point to?

SR: I can’t speak to what goes on in other companies. I know, while I was at CBS, we ultimately did bring somebody on to deal with standards, to have more checks and balances and accountability. From what I understand, I think that is continuing.

JI: That would be Susan Zirinsky you’re referring to? You praised the decision to hire her as interim executive director of CBS News last January.

SR: Yeah, Susan. When she was brought in, I felt it takes too long for the right things to happen, but I thought that was a really good move. I think we’re going to have to wait and see. But I think it’s very hard because it’s very ingrained, and people’s opinions are based a lot on misinformation and not understanding the context. And that’s true for all of us when it comes to many issues. So we have to take a step back from what we think and what we believe and what we feel and really educate ourselves and see whether or not that is going to impact the positions that we’re taking.

JI: Are you encouraged by the direction that David Ellison is taking at CBS, including reports he could acquire The Free Press and install Bari Weiss in a senior editorial role there?

SR: I just want to say I’m very encouraged by the fact that he’s trying to provide more fair and balanced news, from what I can read from the outside. And frankly, I don’t read it, but I’m told about it. But I’m very encouraged by that. He brought in somebody else, Ken Weinstein, to focus on standards and accountability. And I think if it goes through with Bari, she’s certainly a voice that’s different than the voices that have appeared on air and through the company over the last couple of years. So I think he’s definitely going in the right direction. They came out against the boycott. It’s really nice to have people use their voices and their platforms and not be afraid and just do the right thing. I hope that more people can stand up to that standard, because it isn’t always easy.

JI: What was your impression of mainstream news coverage of Israel before the Oct. 7 attacks?

SR: I think the coverage of politics, the coverage of Israel, the coverage of a lot of topics, has become unfair and unbalanced, not to quote somebody who talks about the opposite, and I think that we haven’t even realized that trend taking place. I think it took place in society, it took place on the news. And I think the issue of media bias is something that we need to be very conscious of. I do believe it existed a long time before Oct. 7. Things can’t just happen overnight. They’re brewing, and I think as the world has changed, as people’s politics have changed, it’s gotten much more divisive. I think that comes across in the news and other media.

JI: With regard to ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show, you said at the Axios Media Trends conference this week, ‘Not because of Trump or because of any other reasons, but I do think we all need to be thoughtful of the content we are putting on air given the division that exists in this country.’ Do you want to elaborate on that point?

SR: I don’t know what went into ABC’s decision. I just know that we’re living in a world right now that’s very divisive, and those of us who have platforms really need to use it to try to unite people and not just divide people. And that doesn’t mean you don’t have a broad array of opinions, and people can’t express them. But it goes back to what I said: a broad array of opinions, and trying, as hard as it may be, to get people to agree on the facts. It is often very difficult for people consuming media to understand, when somebody’s talking, is this their opinion or is this their fact? Because they speak with such authority that you sometimes don’t realize, ‘Wow, this is just their opinion.’ And I think that’s part of the problem.

JI: How, in your view, does that apply to Israel?

SR: I was involved with this conference in D.C. a couple of weeks ago, and somebody made a comment about how Israel is like .02% of the population [Ed. note: As of 2025, Israel makes up approximately .12% of the world population], but 60% of the coverage. And why isn’t anybody talking what’s going in Africa and other places where there really is genocide? Why is it that everybody chooses to focus on Israel and always make it a target? That, again, is one of the reasons why I’m so excited to work with people to try to change the conversation, to try to show all of the ways in which Jews and Arabs live together in Israel in a very positive way.

JI: Are there any other areas where you’re working to address this problem?

SR: Right now, I’m working a lot with Sipur. I’ve also started funding the production of content. I’m working with Jonathan Silvers, who’s producing a movie on what’s going on in Israel now, post-Oct. 7. I’m working with one of the survivors of Nova on a film. And we have a show coming to Broadway. I’ve got involved a bit with the production of Broadway shows, and we announced on Tuesday that the play ‘Giants,’ about the author Roald Dahl’s legacy of antisemitism, is coming to Broadway this month. We were involved in the play in London, and I think that’s just another opportunity to use media in a positive way.

I’ve always believed that content leads to conversation that leads to change, so the more content we can create that people can see together cross-culturally and have conversations about, the better off we’re going to be able to address these issues and to hopefully bring people together.

JI: Sounds like an ideal example of engaging in a civic culture.

SR: It’s interesting, because I think in many ways, the decline in our democratic institutions is very much tied to the increase of hate and antisemitism. Because you need to be able to have civil discourse, you need to have checks and balances, and you need to have accountability. And we’ve lost some of that — both in our government, and certainly in media, and certainly in our conversations with others.

JI: Are you worried about the FCC’s more activist role and President Trump’s threats to the media?

SR: I worry about everything. But the reality is, if any of their work leads to more fair and balanced coverage of issues and of the world, I think that would be great, because I’m a big believer in free speech, but just remember that hate speech is not free speech.