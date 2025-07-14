Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Win McNamee/Getty Images

After Iran strikes, Saudis in no rush to join Abraham Accords, experts say

With no long-term ceasefire in Gaza and a strategy of trying to contain and balance Iran’s power in the region, the Saudis are in no rush to normalize relations with Israel, experts told JI

By
Lahav Harkov
July 14, 2025

One of the original drivers of the 2020 Abraham Accords, in which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel, was Israel’s vocal, public stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression. That stance also brought Israel...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.