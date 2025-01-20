Yeshiva U president in inaugural benediction: ‘Hear the cry of the hostages’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

Berman's Benediction

Yeshiva U president in inaugural benediction: ‘Hear the cry of the hostages’

Berman also led a prayer to ‘guide our schools and campuses’ amid antisemitic unrest

Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, delivers a benediction at US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Haley Cohen
January 20, 2025

Wearing a yellow hostage pin, Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, delivered a benediction today at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, in which he prayed to God to “guide our schools and campuses which have been experiencing such unrest.” 

Referring to the implementation of a cease-fire and hostage-release deal agreed to by Israel and Hamas that started on Sunday, Berman said, “We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home and pray that the next four years bring peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East.”  

“Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our president so acutely feels,” he continued. 

Berman became the second Orthodox rabbi to ever give a prayer at a presidential inaugural, following the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Marvin Hier at Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. 

A Yeshiva University spokesperson told Jewish Insider ahead of the inauguration that “at a time of great disruption on college campuses, Rabbi Berman will be the only university president delivering remarks during the ceremony and will speak to the aspirations of faith-based and values-driven universities across the nation.” 

The benediction also featured prayers from Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of the 180 Church in Detroit and Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn. It did not include controversial Imam Husham Al-Husainy, who was removed from the schedule. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice