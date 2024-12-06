Fighting Hate

Gov. Hochul kicks off first annual convening against antisemitism

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted the inaugural Anti-Hate in Education Center Convening on Antisemitism on Thursday at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, an event that’s slated to take place annually.

The formation of the Anti-Hate in Education Center was first announced by Hochul in September 2023. At the time, the announcement made New York State the first in the nation to respond to President Joe Biden’s national strategy to counter antisemitism, which had been released earlier that year.

At Thursday’s event, Hochul unveiled the education center’s new name, the “New York State Center for Educational Civil Discourse,” and explained that its goal is to create a space for education leaders, “people from different faiths,” to share strategies to combat antisemitism in New York State through education. The center is a partnership with The City University of New York, the State University of New York, New York State Education Department and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

Hochul also announced at the event that the state will provide $350,000 to help New York students access the Anne Frank House exhibit at the Center for Jewish History, scheduled to open in January 2025.

The efforts to combat antisemitism in education come as CUNY schools, which receive $975,381 in city funding and $2.1 billion from the state, have seen a spate of antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. Last month, CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez was scrutinized by lawmakers for providing minimal details about what actions he has taken since a state probe found the public university needed to revamp its policies to combat an “alarming” rise of antisemitism.

Rodríguez, in addition to State University of New York Chancellor John King, spoke at Thursday’s event. Speakers also included Gavriel Rosenfeld, president of the Center for Jewish History; Kathryn Garcia, director of state operations and infrastructure; Commissioner Denise Miranda of the Division of Human Rights (DHR); Hindy Poupko, senior vice president of community relations strategy and external relations at UJA-Federation of New York; Dan Weisberg, first deputy chancellor of the New York City Public Schools; Kapil Longani, senior vice chancellor for legal affairs and general counsel for SUNY; and Laura Shaw Frank, director of contemporary Jewish life at the American Jewish Committee.

Elected officials in attendance were: State Assemblymembers Sam Berger, Manny De Los Santos, Harvey Epstein, Linda Rosenthal and David Weprin; state Sen. Brad-Hoylman-Sigal; New York City Councilmembers Eric Dinowitz and Julie Menin; Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht and Judge Ruchie Freier.

Local Jewish leaders from groups including the Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey Region and Teach Coalition were also in attendance.

Hochul invoked the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in opening remarks.

“I’m reminded that Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, ‘Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks,’” the governor said. “That means you don’t just do it for yourself, you want to leave the world a little better than you found it. That has been my driving philosophy since I was honored to become your governor three years ago, and also the spirit I embrace as we come here today. How are we going to leave tracks so others will see the work that we’re doing to eradicate hate in all of its forms here in the great State of New York?”