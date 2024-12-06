Gov. Hochul kicks off first annual convening against antisemitism

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Trump’s new AG nominee Pam Bondi called for crackdowns on ...pro-Hamas protesters

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Quick Hits

Fighting Hate

Gov. Hochul kicks off first annual convening against antisemitism

N.Y. governor unveils New York State Center for Educational Civil Discourse, announces funds for students to access Anne Frank exhibit

Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tours Anne Frank exhibit and delivers remarks on Thursday at the Anti-Hate Center in Education at the Center for Jewish History.

By
Haley Cohen
December 6, 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted the inaugural Anti-Hate in Education Center Convening on Antisemitism on Thursday at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, an event that’s slated to take place annually.  

The formation of the Anti-Hate in Education Center was first announced by Hochul in September 2023. At the time, the announcement made New York State the first in the nation to respond to President Joe Biden’s national strategy to counter antisemitism, which had been released earlier that year. 

At Thursday’s event, Hochul unveiled the education center’s new name, the “New York State Center for Educational Civil Discourse,” and explained that its goal is to create a space for education leaders, “people from different faiths,” to share strategies to combat antisemitism in New York State through education. The center is a partnership with The City University of New York, the State University of New York, New York State Education Department and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. 

Hochul also announced at the event that the state will provide $350,000 to help New York students access the Anne Frank House exhibit at the Center for Jewish History, scheduled to open in January 2025.

The efforts to combat antisemitism in education come as CUNY schools, which receive $975,381 in city funding and $2.1 billion from the state, have seen a spate of antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. Last month, CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez was scrutinized by lawmakers for providing minimal details about what actions he has taken since a state probe found the public university needed to revamp its policies to combat an “alarming” rise of antisemitism. 

Rodríguez, in addition to State University of New York Chancellor John King, spoke at Thursday’s event. Speakers also included Gavriel Rosenfeld, president of the Center for Jewish History; Kathryn Garcia, director of state operations and infrastructure; Commissioner Denise Miranda of the Division of Human Rights (DHR); Hindy Poupko, senior vice president of community relations strategy and external relations at UJA-Federation of New York; Dan Weisberg, first deputy chancellor of the New York City Public Schools; Kapil Longani, senior vice chancellor for legal affairs and general counsel for SUNY; and Laura Shaw Frank, director of contemporary Jewish life at the American Jewish Committee.

Elected officials in attendance were: State Assemblymembers Sam Berger, Manny De Los Santos, Harvey Epstein, Linda Rosenthal and David Weprin; state Sen. Brad-Hoylman-Sigal; New York City Councilmembers Eric Dinowitz and Julie Menin; Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht and Judge Ruchie Freier.

Local Jewish leaders from groups including the Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey Region and Teach Coalition were also in attendance. 

Hochul invoked the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in opening remarks.

“I’m reminded that Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, ‘Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks,’” the governor said. “That means you don’t just do it for yourself, you want to leave the world a little better than you found it. That has been my driving philosophy since I was honored to become your governor three years ago, and also the spirit I embrace as we come here today. How are we going to leave tracks so others will see the work that we’re doing to eradicate hate in all of its forms here in the great State of New York?” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice