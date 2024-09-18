Ernst, Gillibrand introduce legislation to enhance tech sharing among Middle East partners

The bill, the AI ACCORD Act, would require the secretary of defense to submit to Congress a strategy to enhance cooperation among the U.S. and its Middle East allies “to improve use of partner-sharing network capabilities to facilitate joint defense efforts.”

Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are set to introduce legislation on Wednesday seeking to improve computer network integration and data sharing among the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East.

The bill, the AI ACCORD Act, would require the secretary of defense to submit to Congress a strategy to enhance cooperation among the U.S. and its Middle East allies “to improve use of partner-sharing network capabilities to facilitate joint defense efforts.”

The bill would also establish a “forum for warfighters and combatant commands on artificial intelligence,” to promote coordination and exchange among the U.S. and its allies in the AI field.

The legislation is the latest element of efforts to integrate data systems and military networks among U.S. allies in the Middle East, with the goal of establishing a shared, combined picture of the threat environment in the Middle East and pursuing joint responses.

“The Abraham Accords have already allowed us to take historic steps toward establishing an effective defense alliance in the Middle East. This legislation builds upon that foundation to bring us closer to the goal by equipping our partners in the region to combat any threat they face through my AI ACCORD Act as the landscape of the modern battlefield continues to rapidly evolve with new technology,” Ernst said in a statement. “Iran’s greatest fear is a united U.S.-Israeli-Arab coalition working together and sharing information, technology, and strategy to achieve peace and prosperity.”

The bill requires the secretary of defense to prepare a report on the obstacles to integration and ways to address them, and the potential benefits of such integration.

It also directs the Defense Department to look for beneficial uses of AI tools, identify training gaps for AI systems and coordinate on training with U.S. partners, and to report to Congress on its progress.

The legislation is the latest in a series of bills, many led by Ernst, aimed at enhancing military cooperation among U.S. allies in the Middle East in the air-defense, maritime defense, space defense and other realms.

Ernst and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced another bill earlier this week to establish an exchange program for military officers among Middle East allies.