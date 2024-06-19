Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s Capitol Hill meeting between legislators, major CEOs and Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin and interview Hapoel Jerusalem owner Matan Adelson. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Barbara Leaf, Safra Catz and Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt and Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is slated to host a gathering of big-name GOP donors today in Washington, D.C., as the South Carolina Republican competes to be tapped as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. The private fundraiser and policy summit, sponsored by Scott’s political advocacy group, Great Opportunity Policy, will reportedly focus on such topics as campus antisemitism and tax policy.

Among the speakers are several financial executives who have yet to commit to backing Trump, such as Citadel’s Ken Griffin, Apollo’s Marc Rowan and Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman. The event will also feature donors who have already contributed to Trump’s campaign, including Jacob Helberg, a top Silicon Valley donor who has previously supported Democrats and serves as a senior policy adviser to Palantir CEO Alex Karp.

In his remarks to the summit, Helberg, an outspoken China hawk, will weigh in on rising tensions with China while invoking his personal background as the Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors, according to an excerpt of his comments shared exclusively with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel on Tuesday.

“In many ways, the global crisis in leadership is the greatest threat to opportunity not just in America, but across the free world, in at least a generation,” Helberg is expected to say. “And as the grandson of two people that were liberated from Auschwitz nearly 80 years ago, this threat hits close to home.”

Elsewhere in Washington, meetings between Israeli officials and senior Biden administration officials have been pushed off, following the release on Tuesday of a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chastising the Biden administration for withholding a weapons shipment to Israel, which the White House largely brushed aside with a confused, “Huh?” JI’s Gabby Deutch and Lahav Harkov report.

“When Secretary [of State Tony] Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation. I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war,” said Netanyahu. “But I also said something else, I said it’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.”

But, Netanyahu continued, “Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not specifically comment on Netanyahu’s telling of the events, instead questioning his entire premise: “We generally do not know what he’s talking about. We just don’t,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She confirmed that one shipment of weapons had been paused — the 2,000-pound bombs that President Joe Biden announced in May would be held back over concerns about a major Israeli operation in Rafah.

“There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused,” Jean-Pierre said. “We continue to have these constructive discussions with Israelis for the release of that particular shipment that I just mentioned and don’t have any updates on that. There are no other pauses.”

Speaking at a press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Blinken also made clear that the weapons shipment remained paused, contrary to Netanyahu’s claims and reports in Israeli media. But Blinken also tried to underplay the significance of the pause, noting it is just one part of the U.S. defense relationship with Israel.

“That remains under review. But everything else is moving as it normally would move, and again, with the perspective of making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against this multiplicity of challenges,” Blinken said.

The Biden administrationhas not yet moved forward on the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel, nearly a month after senior legislators removed their hold on the deal.

Israeli sources told JI that there are more delayed shipments, without specifying what they are. Netanyahu’s office reached out to Washington behind the scenes to try to move the arms deliveries forward, and was told that they are going through the bureaucratic process. The prime minister made the video because he felt the quiet diplomacy of recent months was not working, according to a source.

The back-and-forth between Washington and Jerusalem comes ahead of expected meetings between senior Biden administration officials and Netanyahu’s top advisors this week. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi arrived in Washington on Tuesday for high-level meetings at the White House.

Following a report in Axios that one of the central meetings, a strategic dialogue on Iran, was canceled due to anger in the Biden administration over Netanyahu’s video, a source on the Israeli side said it was postponed, not canceled. But the source also emphasized Israel’s gratitude for American aid — the lack of which, a U.S. official told Axios, angered the Biden administration.

Netanyahu’s video received criticism from one of Israel’s staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill — Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who posted on X that “even the appearance of a ruptured relationship” would embolden Hamas. “If you are looking to undermine the bipartisanship of the US-Israel relationship, then release a public video attacking the Biden Administration, which, despite hysterical opposition from the far left, has held firm in support of Israel for eight months and counting,” Torres wrote.