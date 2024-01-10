Antisemitic incidents in U.S. have tripled since Oct. 7, ADL study finds

Preliminary data finds there were nearly as many anti-Jewish incidents in the three months following Hamas' terror attack as there were in the entire calendar year of 2022

Antisemitic incidents in the United States tripled in the three months since Oct. 7, compared to the same period a year ago, according to newly collected data from the Anti-Defamation League released exclusively to Jewish Insider.

The ADL’s preliminary data found that there were 3,283 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7, 2023, and Jan. 7, 2024 — nearly as many recorded incidents as there were in the entire calendar year of 2022.

The 3,283 recorded examples of antisemitic activity include: 60 incidents of physical assault, 553 incidents of vandalism, 1,353 incidents of verbal or written harassment and 1,317 rallies that included antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against Israel and/or anti-Zionism.

“It’s shocking that we’ve recorded more antisemitic acts in three months than we usually would in an entire year,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “The American Jewish community is facing a threat level that’s now unprecedented in modern history,” Greenblatt continued.

College campuses were hit with 505 incidents, according to the new data. Another 246 were reported in K-12 schools, while at least 628 incidents were reported against Jewish institutions such as synagogues and community centers.

One of the most alarming examples of online antisemitism occurred in October at Cornell University when a student posted online threats to kill members of the university’s Jewish community — and was later arrested.

Specific incidents cited in the ADL’s findings include a nationwide swatting spree targeting nearly 200 Jewish institutions; two eating clubs at Princeton University vandalized with pro-Palestine and anti-Israel graffiti, including the words, “F— Israel”; and a girls high school basketball game in Yonkers, N.Y., that was canceled after antisemitic slurs were directed at players from a Jewish day school by a public school team.