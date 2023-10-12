Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on how Jewish students are faring on college campuses in the wake of last weekend’s terror attack in Israel, and interview Rep. Shri Thanedar about his condemnation of his Democratic colleague, Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Marc Rowan, Salman Rushdie and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

As Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the country now has a national emergency government after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz met on Wednesday, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.

The sides agreed to establish a war cabinet with three members — Netanyahu, Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, a Knesset member from Gantz’s party, as observers.

The war cabinet will be authorized to present the goals of the war in the Gaza Strip, give operative instructions to the defense establishment and beyond to achieve those goals, make recommendations for domestic security, including for mixed Jewish-Arab cities, make decisions related to captives and hostages and more. It will meet every 48 hours.

Gantz’s National Unity Party will have four ministers without portfolio in the broader Security Cabinet: Gantz, Eisenkot, ex-Likud party member Gideon Sa’ar, and Gantz confidante Chili Tropper, plus Yifat Shasha-Biton as an observer.

They are leaving an option for Opposition Leader Yair Lapid to join the emergency government, with a seat in the war cabinet. Lapid has said he will not join the coalition as long as the Religious Zionist faction, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, remains.

Ben-Gvir, for his part, released a statement saying that he “praise[s] the unity government; now it’s time to win.”

Secretary of State Tony Blinken met with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv upon his arrival to Israel today. In addition to meeting with top officials, Blinken is slated to meet with the families of American citizens believed to be held hostage by Hamas. Blinken will then travel on to Amman, Jordan, for meetings with King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state, but also as a Jew,” Blinken said at a press conference following the meeting, before discussing the persecution his grandfather and stepfather experienced in Europe. “I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews and indeed for Jews everywhere.” Hamas’ attack, Blinken said, “brings to mind the worst of ISIS” before listing Saturday’s atrocities. “How are we even to understand this, to digest this?”

Blinken welcomed the creation of the unity government. “We will reaffirm the crystal clear warning that President Biden issued yesterday to any adversary, state or non-state thinking of taking advantage of the current crisis to attack Israel: don’t. The United States has Israel’s back.”

“Hamas has only one agenda: to destroy Israel and to murder Jews,” Blinken continued. “No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens or simply return to the conditions that allowed it to take place. Israel has the right — indeed the obligation — to defend itself and to ensure that this never happens again.” Blinken confirmed that at least 25 Americans were killed in Saturday’s attacks.

Netanyahu also spoke again with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, and thanked him for “his powerful words of support…and for his unequivocal support for the State of Israel.”

The support for Biden following his speech goes beyond the prime minister, and extends to the pro-Netanyahu media, which has often harshly criticized the U.S. president. Shai Golden, who hosts the morning show on Israel’s Fox News equivalent, Channel 14, gave a five-minute monologue apologizing to Biden for doubting his support for Israel.

“In the last year, your cold shoulder to us hurt me, worried me and angered me very much. But yesterday, in the moment of truth – and this was the biggest moment of truth in 50 years – you stood up before the whole world, before your nation and the nation that resides in Zion and reminded us how much our sister in the U.S. is a big sister who is strong and faithful to us,” Golden said.

“You saw the photos and you were shocked like we were…you understood that in the face of this demonic evil, we must stand strong…You said to Hezbollah, ‘Don’t test us, we are sending an aircraft carrier’…You showed them what will happen if they enter this arena,” Golden said, then added in English: “I want to say in my name, and I think in many other people’s: Thank you, Mr. President. You came through. You rose to the occasion.”

Senior members of Likud also praised Biden. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that he is “emotional from the total enlistment in actions and words of our closest friend the United States. President Biden proved that he is a friend in a time of need, a leader of stature…I salute the president, the United States of America, and its military.”

Meanwhile at the White House yesterday, a long-planned meeting meant to provide Jewish leaders an update on the Biden administration’s antisemitism policy turned into a two-hour communal grieving session, attended by some of the most important figures in American policymaking, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

While delivering a 10-minute speech at the start of the gathering, Biden paused and turned to Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, who was crying. “You OK, kiddo?” Biden asked her. It set the tone for a gathering described by attendees as equal parts informative, somber and healing.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, kicked off the event with his first public comments since Hamas terrorists began their attack on Israel on Saturday, in which at least 1,200 people were killed. “As a Jew, like all Jews, I feel a deep visceral connection to Israel,” Emhoff said, growing visibly angry. “We witnessed a mass murder of innocent civilians. It was a terrorist assault. There is never any justification for terrorism. There are no two sides to this issue.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, told Biden, “Eighty years ago this week, a group of 400 rabbis came to Washington hoping to meet with Franklin D. Roosevelt and appeal to him to act to rescue the Jews being persecuted in Europe. They were refused a meeting with President Roosevelt. They were refused entry into the White House.”

“The fact we are here today and you have spoken as the president of the United States so clearly in support of the Jewish people and Israel … shows what a dramatic distance we have traveled in the U.S,” Diament said, thanking Biden for his “leadership and moral clarity.” Read the full story here.