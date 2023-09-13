Worthy Reads

🗺️ Regional Realignment: Princeton University professor Bernard Haykel assesses in an article for the Hoover Institution, the changing power dynamics in the Middle East. “The Biden administration has adopted an interest-first approach to foreign relations and in so doing has come closer to Saudi Arabia’s way of doing things. A more capacious view of both interests and values now prevails so that what Saudi Arabia has been doing in favor of women’s rights and with the reform of education and the religious sector, as well as Riyadh’s attempt to end conflicts in Yemen and ease tensions with Iran, are all better appreciated in Washington. And while human rights inside the Kingdom remain an important concern, an exclusive focus on this will mean missing other opportunities that fall squarely in the national interest of the United States. Among these are the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a responsible and stabilizing regional power with a thriving domestic economy, peace with Israel and all the benefits that will accrue from this, as well as the push to keep China from becoming a more important strategic ally of Saudi Arabia. A senior Saudi intelligence official describes the Kingdom as a ‘garden in the middle of a fire.’ It is a good thing that the Biden administration has finally realized that this garden needs to be tended. A better U.S.-Saudi relationship will lead to changes inside the Kingdom that will serve America’s interests and hopefully also those of the peoples of this troubled region.” [Hoover]



📰 Documenting History: GQ’s Tom Lamont interviews Thomas Will, part of the last generation of Nazi hunters, who heads a German agency that investigates individuals believed to have aided and abetted the Holocaust. “When I first met Will, I had wondered why on earth he and his colleagues continued to put in so much effort under conditions that were increasingly futile. They were stuck on one of history’s stranger cul-de-sacs, hastening toward a visible dead end that came closer every day. Now I saw that the effort was the point. Their work is a gesture. It is supposed to be noticed by those who would commit war crimes now or in the future. It is a warning to wavering abettors, that a killing can be passive as well as active, brought about by standing guard at a gate or tapping at keys on a typewriter. The work done in Will’s office is a quiet but noble statement for the record: If you put people in pens, if you help kill their dads or their babies, then someone somewhere will sit in a room one day and sift through a million files to learn your name.” [GQ]

🤑 Funding Fury: In The Hill, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg (also JI’s podcast host) and David May call for the cessation of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. “The Palestinians are the only people for whom the UN operates a separate refugee agency. This unique agency has a uniquely expansive definition of who constitutes a refugee, allowing the status to be passed automatically to male descendants of actual refugees. Patrilineal-inherited refugee status has led UNRWA’s refugee numbers to swell from 750,000 to 5.9 million. These inflated numbers have led to inflated budgets. UNRWA allocated nearly $125 million of its $911 million 2021 budget estimate to Lebanon. In 2023, Lebanon accounted for $160 million of UNRWA’s $436.7 million emergency appeal. Despite the ever-increasing budgets, the number of Palestinian refugees — according to UNRWA’s definition — living in Lebanon has plummeted from 500,000 to fewer than 250,000 in recent years. Meanwhile, since President Joe Biden took office, his administration has lined UNRWA’s coffers to the tune of approximately $1 billion.” [TheHill]

🍏 Rosh Hashanah Reflection: In The New York Times, psychologist David DeSteno contemplates how societies approach the concept of death. “Unlike so many other New Year’s traditions, the Jewish holiday asks those who observe it to contemplate death. The liturgy includes the recitation of a poem, the Unetaneh Tokef, part of which is meant to remind Jews that their lives might not last as long as they’d hope or expect. “Who will live and who will die?” the poem asks. ‘Who will live out their allotted time and who will depart before their time?’ And we’re not talking about a gentle death at the end of a reasonably long life; we’re talking about misfortunes and tragedies that can cut any of our lives short. ‘Who shall perish by water and who by fire,” the poem continues, ‘Who by sword and who by wild beast / Who by famine and who by thirst / Who by earthquake and who by plague?’ This focus on death might seem misplaced, bringing gloom to the party. But as a research scientist who studies the psychological effects of spiritual practices, I believe there is a good reason for it: Contemplating death helps people make decisions about their future that bring them more happiness. This is an insight about human nature that the rites of Rosh Hashana capture especially well, but it’s one that people of any faith (or no faith at all) can benefit from.” [NYTimes]

🏫 Campus Beat: In the New York Post, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder raises concerns about antisemitism on college campuses. “When more than half of young Jews trying to get an education have endured antisemitic harassment, when one in six students polled questions the reality or scale of the Holocaust and when leading universities like Princeton turn a blind eye to blood libels — it is clear something has gone horribly wrong at America’s institutions of higher learning. In short, our universities have become complicit in the spreading and normalization of anti-Jewish bigotry. So here is my solemn pledge: From this day forward, the World Jewish Congress will devote every resource at our disposal to confronting bigotry at American universities and educating youth about the dangers of antisemitism. University presidents and boards will be held to account, with legal action if necessary. Public officials will be called out for inaction. Our voices will be heard. That’s because history confirms the dangers of silence.” [NYPost]