In today's Daily Kickoff, we look at how pro-Israel groups are approaching primary challenges to Squad members, and talk to author Franklin Foer about his latest book. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Mike Pompeo, Amy Herzog and Dafna Linzer.

The Biden administration approved the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds, as the parties move closer to a prisoner exchange that could take place as soon as next week. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told NBC News’ Lester Holt that the “money belongs to the Iranian people, the Iranian government, so the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide what to do with this money.”

Meanwhile, officials in Tehran shared the names of the five Iranians who will be freed in the agreement. In a thread on X, Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department senior advisor on Iran now with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, noted that among the prisoners being released in exchange for five Americans is an individual who tried to obtain $2.6 million in items “that could have been used in nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, and other military items.”

Another of the five had been sentenced for attempting to send equipment to Iran for nuclear enrichment purposes. Another man, Kambiz Attar Kashani, ​​was sentenced earlier this year for attempting to procure technology for the Central Bank of Iran, which Noronha added, is “the main funder behind Hamas, Hezbollah, and the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps].”

The exchange comes as the House resumes its regular activity after its summer recess. Against the backdrop of the prisoner swap, this week the House will vote on three Iran-related measures, and hold two separate hearings on Iran policy.

Three bipartisan pieces of legislation — the Fight CRIME Act, a sanctions bill aimed at Iran’s missile and drone program; the MAHSA Act, bill targeting Iran’s leadership; and a resolution condemning Iran’s human rights violations — are set for votes on Tuesday, each of which would require two-thirds support.

The MAHSA Act was the subject of some controversy over its language when it came through the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and was the subject of intense negotiations. It ultimately passed by a voice vote, but Democrats on the committee said they wanted further negotiations before final passage.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing on “the Biden Administration’s Failures on Iran,” with testimony from Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Advisor (and JI podcast co-host) Richard Goldberg, JINSA CEO Michael Makovsky and Victoria Coates, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation.

On Thursday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing focused on policy responses to Iran’s malign activities, with testimony from former National Intelligence Manager for Iran Norman Roule, FDD Senior Fellow Behnam Ben Taleblu, activist Masih Alinejad and Brookings Institution Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Suzanne Maloney.

The House is also set to consider the defense appropriations bill for 2024 this week, setting up renewed clashes over U.S. aid to Ukraine. Other proposed amendments to the bill seek to prohibit military stores from selling products by people or companies that boycott Israel; combat antisemitism in the military; cut off aid to Jordan until convicted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi is extradited; prevent the implementation of an Iran nuclear agreement without congressional approval; and leverage U.S. aid to Saudi Arabia.

The Homeland Security Appropriations bill is also moving toward the floor; one proposed amendment to the bill would boost Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding by an additional $20 million to $335 million.

