Worthy Reads

🇸🇦 Road to Riyadh: Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abbas considers the benefits of potential normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel — a prospect he described as “highly likely” — following meetings last week between high-level Saudi and U.S. officials in Riyadh. “However, let us suppose Israel takes serious and satisfactory steps toward a solution, and suddenly a Saudi-Israeli normalization and peace treaty becomes a potential reality. What, then, would the subsequent consequences be? If such a treaty were signed, then the US should have no more concerns about a Saudi nuclear program (which was always meant to be peaceful anyway), nor should it have any reservations about putting its verbal commitments to protect the Kingdom in writing. Indeed, although Israel has never been a security threat to Saudi Arabia, a peace treaty with Israel would mean that the only real threat to the Kingdom would be from Iran and the Houthis. Given that the first refers to the US as the Great Satan, and the latter’s official slogan is ‘Death to America,’ then the Biden administration should really have no reservations committing to a signed treaty with the Kingdom, be it in the form of a ‘major non-NATO ally’ or something else. (This, of course, is assuming Iran doesn’t abide by the China-brokered peace treaty with Riyadh).” [ArabNews]

👀 After Abbas: In Foreign Policy, The New Yorker’s Adam Rasgon and The New York Times’ Aaron Boxerman profile Hussein al-Sheikh, the director-general of the PLO’s executive committee who has been floated as a potential successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “After the PA’s establishment in the 1990s, Sheikh slowly rose through its ranks. He served in the nascent Palestinian security forces before assuming his current role — the head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs — in 2007. His ministry handles ties with Israel, including the Israeli permits that allow Palestinians to circumvent restrictions on their movement. His journey from leather jacket-wearing street activist to detested official has paralleled an ever-widening gap between the Palestinian government and its people, who no longer believe their leaders will free them from occupation, let alone build a democratic state. Sheikh works closely with Israel to prevent Palestinian attacks on Israelis. He negotiates with Israeli officials to upgrade outdated Palestinian infrastructure. The 62-year-old leader says it’s all necessary to preserve an increasingly distant hope that Palestinians will one day achieve freedom. ‘We need to narrow the wide gap between us,’ said Sheikh, comparing his approach to seizing one apple instead of an unreachable bundle of four. ‘So, however small the accomplishment is, it is important.’” [ForeignPolicy]

🌐 Antisemitism Around the World: In Distinctions, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, reflects on the recent terror attack outside a synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia, where she had been a day prior. “When many people think of antisemitism, they tend to think of the six million Jews murdered across Europe by the Nazis and their collaborators, a genocide that took the lives of one third of the Jewish people. Or, if they are looking at more contemporary events, they cite the ugly example of young men with tiki torches chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Sadly, many people don’t think of the struggles that Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews have faced in their homelands throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Iran. Though they often lived in harmony with their non-Jewish neighbors, there were far too many moments of discrimination and persecution. Far too many people fail to recall that one million Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews were displaced from their ancestral lands in the past century.” [Distinctions]

🇵🇸 PA Policy: In National Review, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and the Heritage Foundation’s Victoria Coates suggest that the Biden administration’s continuing financial support for the Palestinian Authority is damaging the U.S.-Israel relationship. “In reality, Biden’s misguided policy has achieved almost the opposite of its aims. The last year has been the deadliest for both Israelis and Palestinians in decades. In Jenin, for example, which was the direct beneficiary of much of the UNRWA funding, the Palestinian Authority has lost security control and ceded space to Iranian-backed militants who packed the camp with fighters and weapons until the Israel Defense Forces moved in to clean them out. This intolerable threat, not the presence of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is what prompted the biggest Israeli military action in the West Bank in 20 years and the corresponding loss of life. Biden’s insistence that Israel’s provocations are to blame is disingenuous at best. At worst, it could be a self-inflicted blow to one of America’s most important alliances, needlessly damaging our interests in the Middle East and increasing the threat of terrorism right here at home.” [NationalReview]

🪖 Wagner Woes: The New Yorker’s Joshua Yaffa delves into the history of the Wagner Group and what led to its rebellion against Russia in June. “The name Wagner came from the call sign of its first commander, Dmitry Utkin, a former lieutenant colonel in the G.R.U., who is said to be a fan of the German composer Richard Wagner. For Utkin, the appeal went beyond just admiration for the ‘Ring’ cycle or ‘Parsifal’; Wagner was Hitler’s favorite composer, and Utkin was known to exhibit fascist sympathies. A former Wagner fighter told me that Utkin greeted subordinates by saying ‘Heil!’ and wore a Wehrmacht field cap around the unit’s training grounds. The Dossier Center, an investigative outlet funded by the exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, published internal Wagner documents, which showed that Utkin occasionally signed his name with two lightning bolts — the insignia of the Nazi S.S.” [NewYorker]