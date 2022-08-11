👋 Good Thursday morning!

Ed note: The Daily Kickoff will be enjoying a summer Friday off and will be back in your inbox on Monday morning. Have a good weekend!

In a vote on Tuesday night, the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education voted to approve the addition of two Muslim holidays, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, to the district’s list of observed holidays, while keeping schools open on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The move came six months after a recall election in which three sitting board members were removed from their positions. Last year, the district attracted national attention for its efforts to rename an elementary school that had been named to honor Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who served as San Francisco’s mayor from 1978-1988.

In a letter sent by the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco to district Superintendent Mark Wayne, JCRC Executive Director Tyler Gregory and Adriana Lombard, the group’s director of public education, expressed concern that “the district is potentially perpetuating the very inequity it is trying to alleviate” by giving unequal recognition to the holidays.

“Like the San Francisco Muslim community, we too have had longstanding challenges with representation, curriculum, and observance needs with SF Unified,” Gregory told JI last night. “Our conversations with board members have been respectful and they understand our perspective and expectations. The question now becomes one of equity between communities. Will SF Unified recognize Jewish celebrations in the same way? What about other historically disadvantaged communities, like Hindu and Chinese communities? We’re looking for answers on how they will address communities’ inclusion in a practical and equitable way, and hope to bring Jewish parents and students in conversation with the district around these issues.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Delaware Gov. John Carney, both Democrats, returned yesterday from a trip to Israel, where they visited cultural sites and met with political and business leaders. After leaving on Sunday for the trip, which was sponsored by the Center for Innovative Policy, the governors met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“By taking trips like this one, we can expand Israeli investments in New Jersey and forge new, mutually beneficial connections,” Murphy told JI. “I look forward to further deepening the economic and cultural bond between New Jersey and Israel.”