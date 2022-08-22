Worthy Reads

🌐 Pariah No More: In the Wall Street Journal, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran, decries the enabling of Iran by Western governments, whom he suggests are bringing Iran back from global isolation, putting those who oppose the regime at greater risk. “Now, however, it appears that Western powers on both sides of the Atlantic have forgotten the lessons that kept their citizens secure as well as the dissidents to whom they offered a haven. Though the Islamic Republic hasn’t compromised on its revolutionary and revisionist principles, over the past decade the regime has emerged from its former pariah status. Officials are now accepted at glitzy panels at international forums and attend headline-grabbing negotiations at Europe’s chicest hotels. That acceptance has afforded the regime unprecedented and undeserved moral equivalency with the West. It has fostered confidence among Tehran’s radical followers the world over who see the regime as a source of revolutionary inspiration to radical action.” [WSJ]

🖼️ Art History: CNN’s Zoe Sottile spotlights a new New York State law that requires museums showcasing artwork looted by Nazis to disclose and identify which works were stolen. “‘We learn history from looking at artwork,’ [Claims Conference Executive Vice President Greg] Schneider said. ‘The history of what happened to this piece is part of it. It’s an opportunity to open up to another audience, another perspective, on the history of the Holocaust. Not only was [the Holocaust] the largest, most sophisticated industrial genocide of Jewish people, it was also the greatest theft in history of the world,’ Schneider said. The scale of the theft of ‘property, of art, insurance policy, bank accounts, all types of possessions, and Jewish cultural objects, is mind-boggling.’” [CNN]

🔢 No Wizard: In Rolling Stone, Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley look at the struggling Senate campaign of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary but is at risk of losing the endorsement amid a series of campaign missteps. “In recent weeks, some Trump allies have repeatedly flagged polling for the former president showing Dr. Oz down, at times by wide or double-digit margins, to his Democratic opponent. Trump has sometimes responded by asking advisers how it’s possible that someone who was that popular on TV for so long is doing so poorly in the polls. When Trump has inquired if the polling has been ‘phony’ or skewed, multiple people close to him have assured him that — as one of the sources describes to Rolling Stone — ‘this is not a matter of the polls being “rigged,” there are major problems with this campaign and, more specifically, this candidate.’” [RollingStone]



🗳️ Taking on Trump: In Vox, Ben Jacobs examines the challenges facing Republican candidates and officials who aren’t backing former President Donald Trump, following Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) loss in Wyoming. “None of the winning candidates emphasized their opposition to Trump. In fact, they all ran localized races and focused on issues that voters in Republican primaries were concerned about. But it required that combination for anti-Trump Republicans to succeed in a primary. As one plugged-in Trump ally who was granted anonymity in order to speak frankly put it, ‘Cheney found out what happens when you try to make an entire election a referendum on Trump.’ The Trump ally was skeptical that there was ever a path for Cheney to win, but thought she could have kept it close by ‘running a hyper-localized campaign, not going out of the way to mention Trump’s name, [and] not publicly aligning with the January 6 committee.’” [Vox]