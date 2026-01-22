Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Paige Cognetti, the Democratic mayor of Scranton, Pa., is staking out a pro-Israel platform as she seeks to unseat freshman Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-PA) in a northeast Pennsylvania swing district, emphasizing her support for continued military aid to the Jewish state in the wake of its war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a recent interview with Jewish Insider, Cognetti, who is favored to win the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, said “the Israel question,” as she called it, is “very simple” for her.

“I vehemently support Israel’s right to defend itself,” she explained, “and would take extremely seriously Congress’ role in ensuring they have the military aid that they need to defend themselves in a really dangerous neighborhood.”

To underscore her point, Cognetti, who was sworn into her third term as Scranton’s mayor earlier this month, touted a local munitions plant that she said continues to produce “the shells that we use for our own defense, but also that we ship to our allies, like Ukraine and Israel.”

“We’re very proud of that,” she said. “It’s really important to us in northeastern Pennsylvania that we defend ourselves, defend our military personnel at home and abroad. We’re very, very specific and deliberate about how we celebrate our veterans, and we feel the same way about supporting our allies.”

Even as some Democratic candidates have turned away from embracing such positions amid growing chilliness toward Israel within the party, Cognetti, for her part, said she did not feel compelled to join their ranks. “I understand that there has been a lot of rhetoric in the last couple of years — and a lot of folks that feel one way or the other,” she observed.

“But there has never been a question, to me, about what the U.S.’ role in supporting Israel should be,” she said, adding that she “will continue to support Israel as a member of Congress.”

In addition to calling for reauthorization of the current 10-year memorandum of understanding between Israel and the United States that is set to expire in 2028, Cognetti also stressed her support for ensuring humanitarian aid “gets to the people who need it” and backed a “diplomatic, two-state solution” to the conflict, which she acknowledged would be a “complicated and hard-fought” effort.

In her primary campaign to challenge Bresnahan, a first-term incumbent endorsed by AIPAC, Cognetti, 45, is seen by Democratic Party officials as well-positioned to win back the seat held by former Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), who fell last cycle after six consecutive terms in one of two upsets in the state that helped Republicans maintain their increasingly narrow House majority.

Now, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is eyeing the district as one of four possible pickup opportunities in the state, while targeting Bresnahan, 35, as “the poster-child of Washington corruption” due to scrutiny over his multiple stock trades as a congressman, despite a campaign vow to ban the practice among elected officials.

Speaking with JI last week, Cognetti reiterated those accusations, saying Bresnahan was “clearly profiting off of his votes,” and boasting of her own record “delivering results and putting an end to the corrupt machine politics that we’re far too familiar with here in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Bresnahan’s campaign, for its part, has dismissed Cognetti as a “far-left extremist” who is in favor of open borders and defunding the police. But he may struggle to land those hits as Cognetti casts herself in a moderate light, particularly on sensitive issues relating to Israel and rising antisemitism on the left and right.

Cognetti, who launched her bid last September, has since raised more than $1.1 million, garnering over $640,000 in donations last quarter, her campaign recently announced. Cognetti is widely expected to prevail in the May primary, where she is facing Francis McHale, a retired state official. She has also reportedly claimed support from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a moderate pro-Israel Democrat.

Larry Ceisler, a public affairs executive based in Pennsylvania who is supporting Cognetti’s House bid, called the mayor a “top-tier candidate” with a “great profile” for the swing district. “At one time, I thought Matt Cartwright was a unique candidate to hold that seat, but Paige has really come on over the last several months,” he told JI, noting that she “will have the resources she needs to win.”

“The fact is Matt Cartwright lost because he was hampered at the top of the ticket,” Ceisler added. “Paige will have the opposite as Josh Shapiro has proven to have coattails and Paige is positioned to take advantage of them.”

Cognetti, the first woman mayor of Scranton, was elected in 2019 when she ran as an independent and defeated a crowded field in what was then viewed as a rebuke of the local Democratic machine.

During her tenure, Cognetti has spoken up in support of Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and sought to raise awareness about the rise of antisemitism on both sides of the aisle. “There is some really, really dangerous rhetoric, and we need to call that out,” she said, characterizing anti-Jewish prejudice as antithetical to “core American values.”

“Of course, here in Pennsylvania, we have a fresh and really horrific example of antisemitism with the arson attack on Gov. Shapiro’s home and his family just last year,” she told JI. If elected, she added, she hopes to be “part of a coalition that raises the issue of antisemitism and passes any legislation necessary to make sure” the subject “remains in the forefront of people’s minds.”

Cognetti, who has never visited Israel, said she had signed up for a trip that was canceled in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks but is “looking forward to getting there at some point.”

As she mounts her campaign, Cognetti said she is building “a broad coalition across the district” and describes forming “solid relationships” with Jewish community leaders as well as productive talks with “different groups that are focused on Israel.”

Democratic Majority for Israel’s political arm, which has not announced an endorsement in the race, “has had positive conversations with” Cognetti and is “keeping a close eye” on the primary, a source familiar with the matter told JI.

Despite internal divisions over Israel now roiling the Democratic Party, Cognetti argued that “some people have let themselves kind of get away from that simple answer, which is, Israel is surrounded by people who do not believe they should exist.”

“The United States,” she vowed, “has been and will continue to be its most staunch ally.”